During the year, our team commented on BHP Group's (NYSE:BHP)(OTCPK:BHPLF) potential acquisition of Anglo-American. Here at the Lab, we reported how BHP Walked Away From the Deal after the offer had been refused three times. Even if the company traded at a better entry price, we decided to maintain a neutral valuation on a twelve-month view. This was supported by mixed Q3 results and a preference for the Rio Tinto Group's FCF generation. Although BHP Group has a solid balance sheet and a tasty dividend policy, we continue to report the risks of Samarco settlements. So far, this was a good call, as BHP's stock price has declined (Fig 1).

Mare Evidence Lab's Rating Update

Fig 1

Looking at the recent release, BHP reported a good Q4 Operational production and a soft forecast for the next twelve months. With disappointing guidance, we (still) prefer Rio Tinto within our mining sector coverage.

Q4 2024 production results

BHP Group reported its production results on 17 July. Reporting the CEO's words, the company “finished the year with a strong quarter, achieving several production records and meeting unit cost guidance for all commodities." Q4 output was solid thanks to copper and iron ore and was partly offset by weaker energy coal numbers (Fig 2). Cross-checking our estimates, we see that the company achieved an iron ore price of $1/t above our numbers. Iron ore output reached 308Mtpa, with shipments at 304Mtpa. These production results exceeded our guidance due to additional capacity unlocked through port debottlenecking. Also, copper production was strong thanks to the Escondida mine and its higher feed grades. Still related to copper, the Spence mine hit a new record production of 255kt.

BHP Q4 performance and 2025 Guidance

Source: BHP Group Press Release - Fig 2

On the unit cost outlook, the Fiscal Year 2024 estimates were left unchanged, with Spence and WAIO costs guided to the upper half of the outlook range, while BMA mine is set at the lower-end guidance range (Fig 3).

BHP Cost Guidance

Fig 3

Adjusting estimates on new FY 2025 guidance

As reported in our Rio Tinto follow-up note, on a macroeconomic update related to the mining sector, we believe China fundamentals are weak, and Port inventories remain elevated. Therefore, the iron ore price is set to decline.

That said, we are still neutral on the following reasons:

For the first time, BHP provided 2025 production guidance. Despite a solid Q4 production, the 2025 guidance is soft for iron ore and copper. We might expect a greater decline in consensus FCF; On a negative note, related to BMA, BHP Group reported a target downgrade in coking coal production. The BMA assets were already disrupted by COVID-19 and weather disruptions. There is now a production recovery rate of 43-45mt over the next five years; In met coal, there is an impact on inventory replenishment and higher waste stripping. Similarly, the production guidance for energy coal was 4% below our internal estimates; There is a potential for higher liabilities related to Samarco litigation. For this reason, we anticipate a lower dividend compared to the Wall Street average. Our H2 2024 payout ratio moved to 50% from 55%, which implied a 4% dividend cut.

BHP will report its Fiscal Year 2024 earnings on 27 August. Aside from the negative consideration, the release also includes positive notes. In detail, there is a working capital release of between $150/300 million and the gain on selling the Blackwater and Daunia mines for $650/750 million. BHP CAPEX is expected at approximately $9.3 billion, below our previous forecast set at $10 billion. This was mainly due to reduced investments in nickel. Better-than-expected cash and CAPEX reduction due to favorable currency development will allow BHP’s net debt to finish at $9.85 billion, which is in the middle of BHP's target range set between $5 and $15 billion.

Valuation

After Q4 production, we update our model adjustments to our fiscal year 2025 EBITDA number. Given the ongoing risks around Samarco settlements, we cut our dividend expectation despite increasing our net debt. In addition, we expect a lower realized tax rate and several adjustments based on the suspension of operations at Western Australia Nickel. Looking ahead, based on lower iron ore assumptions set at around $100/per ton and a copper price at around $4.15/lb, we arrived at top-line sales of $54 billion with an EBITDA of $29 billion. Considering a valuation methodology aligned with Rio Tinto Group at 5x EV/EBITDA, our enterprise value reached $145 billion, and adding $10 in net debt, our equity value is $155 billion. This implied a 12% upside from the current market cap. That said, there is a $26 billion settlement for Brazil's dam collapse to consider, which is split with Vale. Accounting for this potential liability, we believe BHP is reasonably priced at $55 per share (A$42 per share)

Risks

Our previous analysis has a detailed risks section (Fig 4). Investment risk includes more substantial FX movements and BHP challenges from a greenhouse gas perspective (with lower-than-expected decarbonization metrics). On the exceptional items, BHP reported a plus from Blackwater and Daunia mines for a total estimates of $650/750 million and an impairment of Western Australia Nickel due to a suspension of the production (oversupply of the global nickel market) (Fig 5). This has an estimated negative impact of $300 million. Furthermore, as reported above, the Samarco settlement is still pending.

Mare Ev. Lab Previous Risks section

Fig 4

BHP exceptional items

Fig 5

Conclusion

The 2025 Fiscal Year production outlook for copper and iron ore was slightly weaker than anticipated. Despite solid results in Q4, we prefer to remain cautious, preferring Rio Tinto on earnings diversification and organic growth acceleration (vs. pricey acquisitions).

