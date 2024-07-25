Madison Diversified Income Fund Q2 2024 Investment Strategy Letter

Market Recap – Second Quarter 2024
The phrase “some things never change” is often uttered in a moment of disheartened frustration. Witnessing the S&P 500 Index turn in another impressively chunky quarterly return of +4.3%, pushing the year-to-date figure north of +15%, we saw once again that under the surface there was a gulf between the very few “haves” dominating the index versus the many “have-nots” that fell flat over the period. Evidenced by the so-called “Magnificent 7” contributing a full 5.0% of the S&P 500’s 4.3% Q2 return, meaning the remainder of the index combined for a negative return. The same can be said for the Russell Mid Cap Index, which declined -3.4% and the small cap Russell 2000 Index, which fell a similar -3.3%. Growth stocks, led by the +13.8% showing from the Technology sector far outpaced value stocks, with the Russell 1000 Growth Index up +8.3% against the Russell 1000 Value Index’s decline of -2.2%. Broad international equities eked out a gain of 1.0% (MSCI ACWI ex-US Index). And so, it was again, growth over value, large over small, and U.S. over international. We can’t help but hear the collective refrain of those managers light on the Mag-7... “some things never change”.
Within fixed income, interest rate volatility picked up early in the quarter after a third consecutive hot inflation print sent the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate back up to 4.7%.
However, rates settled lower as inflation data for April and May cooled to a more lukewarm level, and the benchmark Treasury rate finished the quarter not too far from where it entered, resulting in a flat return of +0.1% for the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. Taking risk in bonds paid off for the quarter, with the Bloomberg US High Yield Index leading the way at +1.1% and investment grade corporates easily outpacing U.S. Treasuries.
What caught our attention was the reversal of fortune for the more economically sensitive areas of the market. The increase in interest rates in April caused a broad-based decline across nearly all sectors and market caps. Rates then receded as the incoming economic data started disappointing consensus expectations. Initially, all stocks bounced, small caps and large caps alike, believing slower growth would likely temper inflation and bring us that much closer to an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. However, as the data continued to cool, small caps and other cyclical stocks started to stall and then turned lower to finish out June. Lower rates stopped helping rate sensitive stocks, and instead we believe markets began to focus less on the positives of declining rates and more on the reason for the reversal, slowing economic growth.
Performance
The Mag-7 is not fertile ground for income-seeking investors, where the dividend yield averages less than 0.3%. As such, dividend-paying stocks were left in the cold, much like U.S. small and mid cap stocks, experiencing negative returns for the quarter. Coupling negative returns from dividend payers with fixed income returns hovering around zero, our income-based fund lost ground over the past three months. Offsetting some of the negative impact from our dividend and covered call positions was the solid performance of our short-term fixed income holding and our small allocation to an MLP ETF.
Outlook And Positioning
As alluded to earlier, we are concerned by the stark underperformance of stocks and asset classes most geared towards the health of the U.S. economy. The extreme narrowing of the market into a small set of stocks is ordinarily a cautionary indicator of an unstable environment. Extreme bifurcation can also be seen in consumer sentiment, where higher income consumers remain resilient but the ravages of years of inflation have lower income consumers feeling grim. The same goes for small businesses where confidence remains at recessionary levels against the more upbeat tone of larger businesses. It appears to be a “haves” versus “have nots” world any way you cut it.
Despite the many cautionary signals we are seeing between confidence measures, an inverted yield curve, and the ongoing decline in leading economic indicators, the consumer, with the assistance of massive past government stimulus, has kept the current economic expansion going. Now that the savings rate has been run back down and outstanding consumer credit is elevated, the job market likely holds the key for the consumer buying power needed to keep the economy going. There too we’ve seen a bifurcation between the heavily estimated Establishment survey holding strong (at least prior to the monthly revisions) and the direct Household survey, which has shown a much lower expansion in job growth. Unfortunately, both initial jobless claims and the unemployment rate trended higher to end the quarter.
Ultimately, time will tell if the economy can thread the needle to achieve a “soft-landing” as we continue to work through the massive economic and market distortions caused by the fiscal actions taken during the pandemic and the ensuing monetary policy response. However, we are firm believers that this is a high-risk economic and market environment and it’s unlikely that the Federal Reserve can end the worst bout of inflation since the late 1970s without inducing some level of economic attrition.
Sincerely,
Patrick Ryan, CFA & Stuart Dybdahl, CFA, CAIA
|
