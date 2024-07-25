Parnassus Core Equity Fund Q2 2024 Investment Commentary

your_photo/iStock via Getty Images

Parnassus Core Equity Fund

The strategy pursues strong long-term returns by owning a concentrated portfolio of high-quality U.S. large cap businesses that are available at attractive prices due to cyclical concerns or under appreciation of earnings potential.

Fund Facts Investor Shares Institutional Shares Ticker PRBLX PRILX Net Expense Ratio 1 0.82% 0.61% Gross Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.62% Inception Date 08/31/1992 04/28/2006 Benchmark S&P 500 Index Asset Class U.S. large cap core Objective Capital appreciation and current income Click to enlarge

Market Review

U.S. equities advanced in the second quarter of 2024. Once again, as in recent periods, a concentrated group of large-cap stocks in the Information Technology and Communication Services sectors generated a disproportionate share of the returns. Investor enthusiasm for companies expected to benefit from soaring investment in artificial intelligence ('AI') continued to drive performance and greater concentration in the market. The U.S. economy stayed resilient, with continued growth, relatively robust employment data and moderating inflation. The market's consensus expectation is now for one or two interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve toward the end of the year. Within the S&P 500 Index, the Information Technology and Communication Services sectors were the two best performers, outpacing all other sectors by a substantial margin, while the Materials, Industrials and Energy sectors were the worst performers.

Performance Annualized Returns (%) As of 06/30/2024 3 Mos. 1 Yr. 3 Yr. 5 Yr. 10 Yr. MUTF:PRBLX - Investor Shares 1.86 21.10 8.10 13.87 12.01 MUTF:PRILX - Institutional Shares 1.91 21.34 8.32 14.11 12.24 S&P 500 Index 4.28 24.56 10.01 15.05 12.86 Performance data quoted represent past performance and are no guarantee of future returns. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted, and current performance information to the most recent month end is available on the Parnassus website (www.parnassus.com). Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original principal cost. Net expense ratio reflects contractual agreement through May 1, 2025. Returns shown in the table do not reflect the deduction of taxes a shareholder may pay on fund distributions or redemption of shares. The S&P 500 Index is an unmanaged index of common stocks, and it is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index figures do not take any expenses, fees or taxes into account, but mutual fund returns do. The estimated impact of individual stocks on the Fund's performance is provided by FactSet. Click to enlarge

Performance Review

AI-related narratives drove the largest positive and negative contributions

The Fund (Investor Shares) returned 1.86%, (net of fees), underperforming the S&P 500 Index's 4.28% during the quarter. From the sector perspective, positive stock selection in Communication Services boosted relative performance. An underweight in Health Care and a lack of Energy exposure also had positive impacts. Conversely, stock selection in the Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary and Materials sectors hindered relative results.

The Fund's strongest relative contributors-Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL), Applied Materials (AMAT) and Oracle (ORCL) - rose because investors felt confident about their prospects as the artificial intelligence ('AI') infrastructure build-out and adoption continues. The top two detractors, Salesforce (CRM) and Intel (INTC), lagged due to disappointing near-term results. We believe the current valuations of these stocks do not reflect the long-term opportunity for these advantaged businesses.

Top Contributors

Alphabet's stock rose on the strength of robust first-quarter revenue growth underpinned by noteworthy gains in search advertising, YouTube advertising and the cloud business. Signs that the company is accelerating its development of AI solutions buoyed investor optimism.

Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of wafer fabrication technologies used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company reported solid earnings for the quarter, and investors believe Applied Materials should continue to benefit from accelerated industry spend due to AI and share gains.

Oracle stock surged in June after management forecasted double-digit revenue growth for fiscal year 2025, powered in part by growth in the company's cloud infrastructure business. Investor sentiment was further bolstered by Oracle's announcement of a new partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Microsoft, and another with Google Cloud.

Verisk shares rose following the announcement of first- quarter 2024 earnings that surpassed consensus expectations. We believe this dominant leader in data analytics for property and casualty insurers is well placed to gain share within its primary market and adjacent verticals as it focuses on innovation and client engagement.

Costco posted strong results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, with a robust increase in net sales and strength in both U.S. and international markets. Bucking the trend of weakening demand for discretionary items that has pressured many other retailers, Costco reported growth in nonfood sales.

Security Avg. Weight (%) Total Return (%) Allocation Effect (%) Alphabet Inc. Class A 5.95 20.82 0.54 Applied Materials, Inc. 2.55 14.64 0.21 Oracle Corporation 2.44 12.78 0.17 Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) 1.39 14.52 0.13 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 1.62 16.21 0.09 Return calculations are gross of fees, time weighted and geometrically linked. Returns would be lower as a result of the deduction of fees. Click to enlarge

Bottom Contributors

Salesforce's growth continues to moderate, and investors question its prospect as it relates to AI. We remain confident that the company, which developed the original salesforce automation product and pioneered the SaaS (software as a service) delivery model, is well positioned to capitalize on emerging AI opportunities.

Intel reported first-quarter results largely in line with expectations, but its moderate second-quarter forecast weighed on the stock. Intel continues to show progress on its technology roadmaps, albeit at a slower-than-expected pace.

Ball saw its shares decline despite reporting a largely positive financial report for the first quarter. The company continues to capitalize on a global shift toward eco-friendly packaging. After the sale of its aerospace operations, we expect management's focus on capital allocation to significantly benefit shareholders.

Deere & Company stock dropped after the company released underwhelming fiscal second-quarter earnings and lowered its 2024 guidance. Although the company is going through an equipment demand downturn, we believe it will demonstrate better-than-expected through-cycle performance.

Apple stock gained but detracted from relative performance due to our underweight. While the company's overall and iPhone revenues declined year over year, the unveiling of an upgraded iPad Pro and iPad Air boosted investor sentiment. In particular, the introduction of generative AI features allayed concerns that Apple was not keeping pace with competitors.

Security Avg. Weight (%) Total Return (%) Allocation Effect (%) Salesforce, Inc. 4.26 -14.64 -0.73 Intel Corporation 1.77 -29.60 -0.64 Ball Corporation (BALL) 3.22 -10.64 -0.47 Deere & Company (DE) 3.67 -8.68 -0.46 Apple Inc. (AAPL) 4.12 22.99 -0.34 Return calculations are gross of fees, time weighted and geometrically linked. Returns would be lower as a result of the deduction of fees. Click to enlarge

Portfolio Positioning

Despite reduced exposures, Financials and Materials remain top overweights

As of June 30, 2024, the Fund's most significant sector weights relative to the benchmark did not change significantly from the previous quarter-end. The Fund's largest overweights are in Financials, Materials and Information Technology, while its largest underweights are in Health Care and Consumer Discretionary.

The Financials sector continues to be our largest sector overweight position. Our exposure decreased as we trimmed several holdings, including Bank of America (BAC), Fiserv (FI) and Mastercard (MA). Our Materials exposure also declined with the sale of Nutrien (NTR), a distributor of agricultural products.

Our underweight position in the Health Care sector widened as we exited the pharmaceutical industry by closing our position in Switzerland-based drugmaker Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY).

We redeployed a portion of the proceeds to increase our existing position in Realty Income (O), a real estate investment trust that owns commercial properties. We consider Realty Income a more appealing defensive holding in the current environment. This move changed our Real Estate sector exposure from an underweight to an overweight.

Within the Information Technology sector, we trimmed certain positions, including Micron Technology (MU) and Applied Materials, while increasing our exposure to Salesforce, Adobe (ADBE), Broadcom (AVGO) and Alphabet. The net effect of these changes was to moderately grow our overweight in the sector.

We continue to look through the near-term noise and seek to own competitively advantaged, attractively priced businesses that we believe are positioned to outperform over the long term.

Outlook

The market environment calls for a balanced approach

We have maintained our balanced approach to portfolio positioning. We believe the investment landscape remains favorable for stocks and risk assets, given moderating inflation, robust consumer demand, resilient wages and strong corporate earnings growth. In this environment, investor optimism has led to an elevated overall market valuation.

We continue to focus on companies that, in our view, are well positioned from a long-term secular perspective, and we are taking advantage of volatility to add to what we believe are high-quality businesses with strong growth potential.

Further, we have repositioned the defensive portion of the portfolio to emphasize areas where we are seeing attractively priced exposure, including Real Estate.

Portfolio Activity

Activity Security Name Ticker Sector Rationale Sold Nutrien Ltd. NTR Materials Nutrien is grappling with cyclically weak fertilizer prices, which are likely to impact its profitability. Its growth prospects are also curtailed due to reduced capacity expansion. We sold Nutrien and reallocated to higher-conviction stocks in the portfolio. Sold Roche Holding AG (ADR) RHHBY Health Care Roche was a defensive play in the portfolio. We traded it for an additional stake in Realty Income, where we see higher upside and attractive defensive characteristics. Click to enlarge

Sector Weights As of 06/30/24 Sector % of TNA S&P 500 Information Technology 36.4 32.5 Communication Services 9.7 9.3 Industrials 8.8 8.0 Health Care 5.5 11.7 Financials 17.5 12.4 Consumer Staples 5.8 5.8 Materials 7.3 2.2 Real Estate 3.2 2.2 Consumer Discretionary 5.2 10.0 Energy 0.0 3.6 Utilities 0.0 2.3 Cash and Other 0.5 0.0 Due to rounding, the numbers may or not add to 100. Click to enlarge

Ten Largest Holdings As of 06/30/24 Security % of TNA Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 6.9 Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 6.6 Alphabet Inc., Class A 6.5 Apple Inc. 4.6 Salesforce Inc. 4.2 Deere & Co. 3.4 Realty Income Corp. 3.2 Mastercard Inc., Class A 3.2 Ball Corp. 2.8 Linde plc (LIN) 2.8 Portfolio holdings are subject to change. Click to enlarge

Portfolio Managers Benjamin Allen Chief Executive Officer, Portfolio Manager Experience: 25 years Todd Ahlsten Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager Experience: 29 years Andrew Choi Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst Experience: 12 years Click to enlarge Glossary Earnings Growth is the change in an company's reported net income over a period of time. Free Cash Flow ('FCF') represents the cash a company can generate after accounting for capital expenditures needed to maintain or maximize its asset base. Allocation Effect measures the impact of asset allocation decisions on the active return. It reflects the difference between the portfolio weights and benchmark weights, multiplied by the benchmark returns. Important Information The Standard & Poor's 500 Composite Stock Price Index (the S&P 500 Index) is a widely recognized index of common stock prices. It is an unmanaged index of 500 common stocks primarily traded on the New York Stock Exchange, weighted by market capitalization. Index performance includes the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. An individual cannot invest directly in an index. An index reflects no deductions for fees, expenses or taxes. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Parnassus Investments. Copyright © 2022 by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a subsidiary of McGraw-Hill Financial, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution, reproduction and/or photocopying in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC's indices please visit www.spdji.com. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of any index or the data included therein. 1. As described in the Fund's current prospectus dated May 1, 2024, Parnassus Investments has contractually agreed to reduce its investment advisory fee to the extent necessary to limit total operating expenses to 0.82% of net assets for the Parnassus Core Equity Fund (Investor Shares) and to 0.61% of net assets for the Parnassus Core Equity Fund (Institutional Shares). This agreement will not be terminated prior to May 1, 2025, and may be continued indefinitely by the investment adviser on a year-to-year basis. The net expense ratio is what investors pay. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ('ESG') GUIDELINES: The Fund evaluates financially material ESG factors as part of the investment decision-making process, considering a range of impacts they may have on future revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities and overall risk. The Fund also utilizes active ownership to encourage more sustainable business policies and practices and greater ESG transparency. Active ownership strategies include proxy voting, dialogue with company management and sponsorship of shareholder resolutions, and public policy advocacy. There is no guarantee that the ESG strategy will be successful. Mutual fund investing involves risk, and loss of principal is possible. The Fund's share price may change daily based on the value of its security holdings. Stock markets can be volatile, and stock values fluctuate in response to the asset levels of individual companies and in response to general U.S. and international market and economic conditions. In addition to large cap companies, the Fund may invest in small and/or mid cap companies, which can be more volatile than large cap firms. Security holdings in the fund can vary significantly from broad market indexes. ©2024 Parnassus Investments, LLC. All rights reserved. PARNASSUS, PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS and PARNASSUS FUNDS are federally registered trademarks of Parnassus Investments, LLC. The Parnassus Funds are distributed by Parnassus Funds Distributor, LLC. Before investing, an investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund and should carefully read the prospectus or summary prospectus, which contain this and other information. The prospectus or summary prospectus can be found on the website, www.parnassus.com, or by calling (800) 999-3505. Click to enlarge

