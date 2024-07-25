PFF: Assessing The Outlook Versus Floating Rate VRP

Summary

  • As interest rates, along with SOFR, are expected to decline, I've been reconsidering my holding of VRP, a variable rate preferred shares ETF.
  • The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF is the largest of its kind, and holds a more traditional portfolio of preferred stock.
  • PFF, along with other preferred share ETFs, have had a good 9 months, posting share price gains in addition to their dividend income.
  • Since I expect the yield curve to become upward sloping as the FOMC conducts Fed Funds Rate cuts, I don't immediately see more capital appreciation of PFF.

man hand phone with percent

Aramyan/iStock via Getty Images

Readers who have been following my work will know that I hold a substantial position in the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). I started purchasing this ETF back in early 2022 when

