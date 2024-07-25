SimonSkafar

ETF Overview

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) has a portfolio of energy stocks in the S&P 500 index. The fund has a high expense ratio of 0.4% due to its need to frequently rebalance its portfolio. RSPG's exposure to the mid-cap category is beneficial, as mid-cap stocks in RSPG’s portfolio should outperform as we move towards a new rate cut cycle. Therefore, we have a buy rating for the fund.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

RSPG has a high exposure to mid-cap stocks

Let us quickly review RSPG's portfolio. RSPG basically includes the same stock names as the S&P 500 energy index. The difference between the two is that RSPG implements an equal weight strategy, meaning its portfolio will be rebalanced every quarter to ensure all stocks have the same weight. The result is a portfolio of mid-cap and large-cap stocks, as some relatively smaller stocks in terms of market capitalization also receives the same weight as larger market capitalization stocks. As can be seen from the chart below, large-cap stocks receive only about 32% of the weight, and the rest belong to mid-cap stocks.

Morningstar

Lower rate environment will be beneficial

The macroeconomic environment is now very different than two years ago. Inflation has cooled-off considerably from the peak reached in mid-2022, and this will likely clear the path for the Federal Reserve to eventually begin its rate cut cycle. In a lower rate environment, small and mid-cap stocks tend to perform better than large-cap stocks. These small and mid-cap stocks have been underperforming in an elevated rate environment, as they typically have inferior balance sheets than large-cap stocks. As soon as we move to a lower rate environment, the burden to service their debts will be reduced. Since RSPG has a higher exposure to mid-cap stocks, it should benefit from the upcoming rate cut cycle.

Let us look at how well RSPG has performed in the past low-rate environments. We will first look at how the fund has performed during the 2009 and 2024 period. This was during the initial stage of an economic expansion immediately after the Great Recession. The rate was very low at that time. As can be seen from the chart below, RSPG delivered a total return of 240.3% from March 2009 to June 2014, outperforming the S&P 500 energy index’s 164.7%.

YCharts

We again see RSPG’s outperformance in the low-rate environment during the pandemic. As can be seen from the chart below, RSPG delivered a total return of 143.3% between April 2020 and October 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 energy index’s 98.0%. Therefore, we think in the upcoming rate cut cycle, RSPG has the potential to outperform the S&P 500 energy sector again.

YCharts

The energy sector is expected to see jump in earnings in 2025

It looks like 2025 is going to be a good year for the energy sector. As can be seen from the chart below, the consensus annual earnings growth is expected to reach 13.2% in 2025. This growth rate is a significant jump from the decline of 8.7% expected in 2024. We expect RSPG to benefit as well especially given mid-cap stocks have the chance to deliver better earnings growth than large-cap stock in the upcoming rate cut cycle and the low rate environment, RSPG’s earnings growth rate in 2025 may exceed the figure below.

Yardeni Research

Suitable for a tactical play

Energy sector is a very cyclical sector. As can be seen from the chart below, forward earnings growth rate can be very volatile, swinging from positive to negative quickly depending on the economic cycle. The sector's long-term earnings growth (LTEG) rate has typically been around 10% between 1996 and 2014. For reader’s information, LTEG refers to 5-year ahead consensus expected LTEG. Starting in 2015, its consensus LTEG rate has become much more unstable. The current consensus LTEG rate for the sector is about 5.8%. This rate is much lower than the S&P 500 index’s consensus LTEG rate of 16.9%. Therefore, RSPG is likely not suitable as a long-term investment play. It is better to treat an investment in RSPG as a tactical play.

Yardeni Research

Attractive Valuation and still more room for the stock to move higher

The S&P 500 energy sector currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 12.1x. This is low when we compared to its historical average in the past 30 years. Since RSPG holds the same stock names as the S&P 500 energy sector, its valuation should be also low relative to its historical average.

Yardeni Research

Below is a chart that shows the price index of energy stocks in the S&P 500, S&P 400 (mid-cap), and S&P 600 (small-cap) indices. As can be seen from the chart below, energy stocks in the S&P 500 have recovered from the loss since reaching its peak in 2014. In contrast, energy stocks in the S&P 400 and S&P 600 indices still have not yet fully recovered. Given RSPG’s equal-weight strategy, its portfolio characteristic is somewhere between the S&P 500 and S&P 400 energy indices. Hence, there should be more room for RSPG to move higher.

Yardeni Research

Investor Takeaway

RSPG is suitable as a tactical play. We see the potential for RSPG to outperform the S&P 500 energy index in the upcoming year as we move towards a new lower rate environment than today. Therefore, we are willing to give it a buy rating.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.