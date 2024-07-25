Country Risk: My 2024 Data Update

Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
14.28K Followers

Summary

  • I highlight the differences on four major dimensions - political structure, exposure to war/violence, extent of corruption, and protections for legal and property rights, with the focus firmly on the economic risks rather than on social consequences.
  • If a country derives 50% of its economic output from iron ore, a drop in the price of iron ore will cause pain not only for mining companies but also for retailers, restaurants and consumer product companies in the country.
  • We computed EV to EBITDA multiples, based upon aggregate enterprise value and EBITDA, by country, in July 2024.

A world globe marked with several national flag pins

Richard Drury

Country Risk: My 2024 Data Update

After the 2008 market crisis, I resolved that I would be far more organized in my assessments and updating of equity risk premiums, in the United States and abroad, as I looked at the

This article was written by

Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
14.28K Followers
I teach corporate finance and valuation at the Stern School of Business at New York University. I am a teacher first, who also happens to love untangling the puzzles of corporate finance and valuation, and writing about my experiences. As a result, I happen to be at the intersection of three businesses, education, publishing and financial services, that are all big, inefficiently run and deserve to be disrupted. I may not have the power to change the status quo in any of these businesses, but I can stir the pot. Please note that the article that you are reading here was originally written on my blog and is republished in Seeking Alpha and other forums. Consequently, I neither track nor respond to comments here. I am sorry!   ==Editors' Note: Seeking Alpha monitors Dr. Damodaran blog and posts relevant articles on his behalf.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News