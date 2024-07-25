DNY59

The Gen AI Bubble

The S&P 500 (SP500) performance has been driven primarily by a few tech mega-caps under the Gen AI theme, ever since Microsoft (MSFT) invested in Open AI in late 2022 and unveiled ChatGPT.

Since then, there was a race in the Gen AI capex investment, which caused an extraordinary growth in revenues and profits for the companies that benefited from the Gen AI capex, such as Nvidia (NVDA).

As a result, investors rushed to invest in the Gen AI theme, which inflated the valuations of the related companies - and caused a bubble, similar to the 2000 dot-come bubble.

The 2000 dot.com bubble burst with the disappointing earnings season in March of 2000, and the US recession followed shortly after. Thus, the current earnings season is important for two reasons: 1) the possible earnings disappointment from the tech mega-caps could burst the Gen AI bubble, and 2) the bubble burst could cause a recession due to the wealth effect.

The Gen AI bubble burst

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) was the first tech mega-cap company at the center of the Gen AI revolution that reported the Q2 2024 earnings - and reported what seems to be a strong quarter, beating on sales and profits. Thus, the Alphabet earning report was not supposed to trigger the Gen AI bubble burst.

However, Alphabet fell by 5% the day after the earnings were announced. More importantly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) fell by 3.6%, as all other Gen AI stocks also fell, Nvidia fell by 5.5% and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) fell by 4.4% overall, Microsoft fell by 3.8%. And thus, the S&P 500 fell by 2.3%.

Was this really the Gen AI bubble burst? If yes, what exactly was the trigger? Many analysts unsuccessfully tried to explain what caused the selloff after the Alphabet earnings, focusing on the numbers.

However, it's not the numbers, it's what was said during Alphabet's conference call. The Alphabet Q2 2024 earnings conference call transcript reveals that Gen AI enthusiasm is fading quickly.

The Gen AI adoption issue

Brian Nowak of Morgan Stanley asked a question about the Gen AI adoption.

I guess we're sort of 18 months this fever pitch around the GenAI focus in the world. Maybe from any of your perspective, can you just sort of talk to us about areas where you've seen faster than expected traction or testing adoption of some of the AI, generative AI capabilities versus slower than expected traction and testing from a Google perspective.

Sundar Pichai replied, and basically stated that it will take time before Gen AI is widely adopted in consumer and enterprise solutions. This really "poured cold water" on quick Gen AI adoption expectations, needed to justify the lofty valuations. He also mentions further "hard work" needed, which also supports delayed Gen AI adoption. On top of that, monetizing Gen AI is still an issue.

Obviously, I think there is a time curve in terms of taking the underlying technology and translating it into meaningful solutions across the Board, both on the consumer and the enterprise side... Obviously monetization is something that we would have to earn on top of it. The enterprise side... where we are seeing some of those use cases seeing traction, but I still think there is hard work there to completely unlock those.

The margins issue with accounting implications

Doug Anmuth of JPMorgan asked whether Alphabet can maintain the operating margins.

Ruth Porat answered that question and discussed the key issue about the possible earnings management that some were warning about. Specifically, the mega-caps were allegedly boosting short-term earnings (and margins) possibly by extending the useful life of Gen AI capex for depreciation purposes, and thus reducing the capex as an expense. However, these depreciation expenses are now expected to decrease margins (and profits) over the coming quarters.

... as we look forward to the third quarter is operating margins will reflect the increases in depreciation and expenses associated with higher levels of our investment in technical infrastructure

The Gen AI Capex overinvestment issues

Ross Sandler of Barclays asked the question about the possible Gen AI capex overinvestment. This actually is the key issue that could burst the Gen AI bubble, similarly to what happened with the 2000 dot-com bubble burst. He also asked about the rate of return on invested capital for capex investments.

So it looks like from the outside at least, the hyperscaler industry is going from kind of an under bill situation this time last year to better meeting the demand with capacity right now to potentially being overbuilt next year if these CapEx growth rates keep up. So do you think that's a fair characterization? And how are we thinking about the return on invested capital with this AI CapEx cycle.

Sundar Pichai answered and basically recognized the possibility that Alphabet is overinvesting in Capex, and more importantly, failed to answer the question about the rate of return on Gen AI capex.

I think the one way I think about it is when we go through a curve like this, the risk of under-investing is dramatically greater than the risk of over-investing for us here, even in scenarios where if it turns out that we are over investing.

Implications

Alphabet's earnings call was very negative, as it revealed that the Gen AI adoption is not progressing as expected, the capex spending could slow drastically due to possible overinvestment, and profit margins will likely shrink even with the positive outlook due to accounting issues.

The implications from the Alphabet's earnings call are applicable to all Gen AI mega caps, especially Nvidia, which is at the center of the Gen AI capex cycle.

Given that these tech mega-caps are heavily weighted in the S&P 500, the implications are also negative for this broad index as the Gen AI bubble bursts.

The Gen AI bubble burst could cause a sharp drawdown in the S&P 500 if the PE multiple, currently at 24, contracts to the historical average of 15-16, not even considering the possible 20% drop in earnings if the recession hits, as it did in 2000. In this situation, the total drawdown could exceed 50% from the top, similar to the 2000-2023 bear market.