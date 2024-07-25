Thomas Barwick

Business development companies (BDCs) tend not to get a lot of attention by investors, but they can be a great way to invest for income in this higher interest-rate environment. A BDC is a type of investment vehicle that is set up to provide funding, primarily in debt and equity purchases, to small and mid-sized businesses that often have difficulty accessing traditional bank financing. Unlike commercial banks that must follow strict rules set by bank regulators and capital requirements, BDCs face far lower operating constraints, which ultimately can translate into higher returns for shareholders and a broader menu of investments for borrowers. BDCs can make loans to companies that may be too small or too highly leveraged, or borrowers that may have experienced a rough patch, all of which are categories of firms that bankers typically shun.

The actively managed Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) was launched late 2022 seeking to take advantage of the rapidly growing sector of publicly traded investment corporations that lend and invest in small and middle-markets. Its portfolio manager is Michael Salm, an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in credit analysis and portfolio management of BDCs and other industry sectors. The fund’s goal is to deliver investors a diversified portfolio of BDC investments, and Salm and his team aim to outperform the index by tactically over- or underweighting sectors. They tilt portfolios toward BDCs with strong fundamentals and robust credit quality.

A Look At The Holdings

The nice thing about the top 10 holdings? Many of these companies are ones I’ve never heard of, and which provide a different type of return stream than what you otherwise might get from broad market averages. No position makes up more than 11.63% of the fund, and as we can see, there is some meaningful concentration risk given the weightings in the top 10.

What do these companies do? Ares Capital Corporation is the largest BDC by market cap and has a diversified portfolio across industry sectors. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. specializes in financing middle-market companies through sponsor-backed transactions and leveraged buyouts. And FS KKR Capital Corp is a business development company that provides customized financing solutions for middle-market companies operating in healthcare, technology and manufacturing sectors, among others.

One thing worth noting here is that these BDCs result in a cheap portfolio. The Price to Book on the fund is 0.94x and the Price to Earnings ratio is just 8.74x. Way different from what you see in passive market cap weighted benchmarks.

Sector Composition and Weightings

It’s challenging to get a handle on how to think about sector allocations with a fund like this. Even though these are all in the Financials sector, the exposures of the BDCs are to a wide variety of sectors and industries. From that perspective, I’d say this is actually a fairly well diversified fund overall from a look through basis, just not on the surface.

Peer Comparison: PBDC vs. Other BDC ETFs

Even though PBDC is a newcomer to the world of BDC ETFs, it faces competition from the likes of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD). Both funds are focused on BDCs, but BIZD is more passive in nature. It attempts to track the overall performance of the BDC space. When we look at the price ratio of PBDC to BIZD, we find that the active management has indeed worked, with PBDC solidly outperforming overall.

Pros and Cons

On the positive side, PBDC offers the opportunity to gain exposure to BDCs which lend and invest in smaller-and middle-market companies, which are often hard for conventional lenders to access. The potential upside from investing exclusively in such a “below the radar” range of companies could create an attractive return stream and income-generating opportunity. Second, a significant portion of its taxable income needs to be distributed to its shareholders, which explains the attraction for income-hungry investors. This creates a very high yield, currently at around 9.4%.

Investing in BDCs though is not without risk. Many of the companies in which BDCs invest operate in niche markets or face heightened competitive pressures, potentially increasing their default risk. BDCs might use leverage to enhance returns, further magnifying losses in times of market downturn. In addition, the BDC sector can be subject to shifts in the macroeconomic and regulatory environment, as well as swings in sentiment among investors.

Conclusion

I actually like this fund. PBDC provides exposure to the growing BDC sector and offers the potential opportunity to generate strong income which comes from companies one might otherwise not have any ability to benefit from individually. The active management appears to be working overall. If you are confident we won’t enter an economic recession or credit strain, this may be a fund worth considering just because of its distinct targeting of BDCs actively.