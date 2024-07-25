Do Not Be Dissuaded By The AI Tech Wreck

sitox

After yesterday’s bloodbath, it is easy to fall victim to the dying bearish narrative that we are on the cusp of a recession and bear market, due to the bursting of the artificial intelligence bubble. First, there is no bubble. Secondly, the latest economic data indicates the expansion is alive and well. Lastly, we are in the middle of nothing more than a summer pullback in the major market averages, long overdue and instigated by a reallocation of investment dollars from expensive technology stocks to better values across other sectors and market caps. Don’t be dissuaded by the bears from capitalizing on the opportunities that this rotation presents.

Finviz

The reason yesterday’s market selloff feels like a bubble was just pricked is that we have not had a 2% decline in one day in more than a year, while the tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite sank 3.6%. This would be shocking if it hadn’t been widely expected, as I have been advising investors that it would be a part of an inevitable rotation from growth to value stocks for weeks. Furthermore, these tech titans may be overvalued, but they are also hugely profitable, which means that the drawdowns in their stock prices should be limited to corrections of 10-20%. Anyone who expected the large sums that have been invested in AI by these cash-flow machines to magically turn into profits overnight was not thinking realistically. The return on these investments is ahead of us, but the stock prices were expecting these returns to be more immediate.

Bloomberg

If we were amid a bubble popping with a recession on our doorstep, investors would not be reallocating capital to small-cap stocks. Instead, companies that are higher risk and smaller would be underperforming, but yesterday the Russell 2000 (IWM) outperformed the Nasdaq Composite for the 10th time in 11 trading days, and it is up 0.5% so far this week compared to a 2.6% decline for the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). This aligns with the economic data we received from S&P Global yesterday. Its Flash US PMI Composite for July rose to 55, which is a 27-month high, led by strength in the service sector of the economy.

TradingEconomics

This survey of service and manufacturing companies reflected continued struggles for the manufacturing sector but improving strength for the far more dominant services sector. While employment is growing at a slower rate, price increases have been at their weakest point over the past four years, laying the groundwork for the Fed to begin its easing cycle. The chart below gives perspective on where this gauge of economic activity stands today, and in combination with disinflation reflects Goldilocks conditions for the expected monetary policy easing ahead. Chris Williamson, who is the Chief Economist for S&P Global, noted that the latest survey data is “indicative of GDP rising at an annualized rate of 2.5% after a 2% gain was signaled for the second quarter.” The expansion is alive and well.

TradingEconomics

This is why I see the recent market decline as nothing more than a much needed pullback to resolve an overbought condition, due entirely to investors’ overexposure to the technology sector. I shared the chart below of the S&P 500 (SP500) last week to give some perspective on how deep the drawdown could be from the rotation out of technology and into other sectors and segments of the market. We have already connected with the 50-day moving average, which was my first target. Along with that, the Relative Strength Index at the top of the chart has already fallen from well above 70 to 41, approaching the oversold level of 30. If we do not hold the 50-day, I think further downside will find support around the 5,250 level, which would be a 7% drawdown from the all-time high. That would be a healthy pullback to refresh the uptrend.

Stockcharts

So far this is playing out according to script, so I encourage investors to not be dissuaded by bearish rhetoric and view the pullback as an opportunity for laggards to become new leaders.