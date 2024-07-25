Microsoft: The Q4 Results Should Surprise You

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Microsoft Corporation to report fiscal Q4 results on July 30, 2024. What's expected, and what are the odds of beating? Read on.
  • Based on the most recent developments, guidance, and market trends, I expect strong performance in OS, cloud, and search segments in Q4.
  • I believe today's consensus forecasts for Microsoft's EPS growth in Q4 2024 are a bit on the low side, so I think that Microsoft can beat them on July 30.
  • Based on next year's earnings forecasts, the current forwarding P/E ratio of 32.3x is within mid-to long-term ranges. So in general, this makes the company more fairly valued than overvalued.
  • I believe in the company's long-term success, and therefore rate Microsoft Corporation stock a “Buy” today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Microsoft Deutschland GmbH in Munich

FinkAvenue

My Thesis

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is expected to report its Q4 results on July 30, 2024. I expect a strong performance from the company's OS and cloud businesses, as well as some strength in the search segment (Bing) even though

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
5.22K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MSFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News