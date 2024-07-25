SteveDF

My investment rating for Stifel Financial's (NYSE:SF) shares is a Buy. There is a mismatch between SF's favorable outlook and undemanding valuations. Stifel Financial is now valued by the market at a low-teens P/E ratio. But SF achieved an impressive Q2 results beat, and it is expecting a higher top line and a lower non-compensation costs-to-revenue ratio for the full year.

I previously assessed Stifel Financial's Q1 2024 financial performance with my April 30, 2024 article. The review of SF's second quarter financial results is the focus of the current write-up.

Second Quarter Results Were A Positive Surprise

Stifel Financial announced its Q2 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 24. The company's key financial metrics for the latest quarter were better than what the market had anticipated earlier.

SF's top line expanded by +15.9% YoY and +4.7% QoQ to $1,217.9 million in the second quarter of this year. As a comparison, Stifel Financial's net revenues rose by a comparatively more modest +5.1% YoY for Q1 2024, and its top line actually contracted by -5.2% YoY in Q2 2023. The company's actual Q2 2024 top line also came in +2.5% above the Wall Street analysts' consensus forecast of $1,188.2 million (source: S&P Capital IQ).

The company's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share or EPS increased by +7.4% QoQ and +33.3% YoY to $1.60 for Q2 2024. SF's actual second quarter normalized EPS represented a +4.0% bottom-line beat as compared to the market's consensus estimate of $1.54. Furthermore, Stifel Financial's most recent quarterly bottom-line performance was better than what it delivered in previous quarters. SF saw its normalized EPS decrease by -14.3% YoY for Q2 2023, while the company's non-GAAP adjusted EPS increased by +6.4% YoY in Q1 2024.

At its Q2 2024 analyst call, Stifel Financial highlighted that "fixed income" for "transactional revenue" and "advisory revenue" for "investment banking" were the positive surprises for the recent quarter.

SF's fixed income transactional revenue grew by +20% QoQ and +58% YoY to $107 million in the second quarter of 2024. In its FY 2023 10-K filing, the company noted that fixed income transactional revenues represented the majority of "principal transaction revenues" which are "gains and losses on secondary trading." Stifel Financial revealed at the company's second quarter earnings briefing that it "benefited from increased trading gains", which helps to explain why its fixed income transaction revenue increased significantly in the latest quarter.

The company's Q2 2024 investment banking advisory revenue was $131 million for Q2 2024, and this was equivalent to YoY and QoQ growth rates of +50% and +10%, respectively. In its prior June 27, 2024 announcement disclosing May 2024 operating metrics, SF had already mentioned that "we continue to see improvement in the environment for investment banking activity." As such, it is reasonable to think that Stifel Financial's investment banking advisory revenue grew substantially as a greater number of M&A deals were concluded.

In a nutshell, it is fair to say that Stifel Financial's Q2 2024 performance was good. Both the company's top line and bottom line surpassed the sell-side's expectations, and increased on sequential and year-on-year terms.

2024 Guidance Is Favorable

SF shared the company's financial outlook for the full year in its Q2 2024 results presentation slides.

Stifel Financial expects its top line to increase by +8.7% to $4,725 million in FY 2024 as per the mid-point of its guidance. Assuming that the company is right with its top line guidance for this year, this will represent a meaningful turnaround from SF's -1.0% and -7.3% declines in net revenues in FY 2023 and FY 2022, respectively.

SF's actual net revenues grew by +10.4% YoY in 1H 2024. A high-single digit percentage increase in Stifel Financial's top line for full-year FY 2024 appears to be realistic, assuming that the company's fixed income transactional revenue and investment banking advisory revenue continue to expand in the second half.

SF indicated at its Q2 2024 earnings call that it expects a better "performance from advisory (in 2H 2024) as activity levels continue to improve." Notably, Goldman Sachs (GS) is anticipating "a further uptick in 2H" M&A transactions taking into consideration "continued deal count improvement in the Americas" as per its recent July 24, 2024 research article. At the most recent quarterly results briefing, Stifel Financial also observed that "banks are seeing more opportunities to trade their securities portfolio" which will be positive for its future fixed income transactional revenue.

In terms of profitability, SF is anticipating stable compensation expenses and an improvement in non-compensation operating costs. Specifically, the company sees itself achieving a compensation cost-to-revenue metric of 57.5%-58.0% for FY 2024, which will be roughly on par with its actual compensation cost-to-revenue ratio of 58.0% last year.

On the other hand, Stifel Financial guides for a decrease in its non-compensation operating expenses-to-revenue ratio from 23.2% for FY 2023 to 20.0% (mid-point of guidance) in FY 2024. SF highlighted at its latest quarterly analyst briefing that "we rightsized our international operations" which is an example of "the efficiency initiatives we have implemented." This gives me confidence that Stifel Financial can meet its FY 2024 non-compensation operating expenses-to-revenue metric guidance with better operating efficiency.

Stock's Valuations Are Attractive

SF currently trades at a consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E of 12 times. As a comparison, the company's consensus FY 2023-2026 EPS CAGR forecast is an impressive +23% (source: S&P Capital IQ) which is supported by its positive results and guidance.

This implies Stifel Financial's Price-to-Earnings Growth or PEG metric is around 0.52 times (12/23), or much lower than the 1 times PEG implying fair valuation.

Stifel Financial's Q2 performance and 2024 prospects are good, but these positives haven't been adequately factored into the stock's current valuations.

Key Risk Factors

The major risks for SF relate to lower-than-expected fixed income transactional revenue and investment banking advisory revenue.

It is a potential risk that SF loses market share to its rivals in the investment banking advisory space, even though the overall investment banking market recovers.

On the other hand, Stifel Financial's actual fixed income transactional revenue might come in below expectations, if trading performance is affected by unfavorable market developments.

Final Thoughts

I stick with a Buy rating for Stifel Financial, as I think that the market will eventually reward SF with a positive valuation re-rating in light of its good performance and favorable outlook. The stock is attractively valued based on a comparison of its low-teens P/E multiple with its expected earnings CAGR at the twenties percentage level.