Introduction: Chipotle Delivers A Double Beat

After reporting its Q2 2024 numbers in the after-hours session yesterday, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) saw its stock shoot up by ~15%, with the company registering a double beat:

In Q2 2024, Chipotle's revenue grew by 18.2% y/y to $3B, driven by an +11.1% increase in comparable store sales [+8.7% growth in user traffic (transactions) and a +2.4% growth in average check] and opening of 52 new company-operated stores. Based on sales leverage, Chipotle generated strong operating profits during Q2, wherein EPS rose +32% y/y to $0.33 per share.

While Chipotle's guidance for the full year 2024 was reiterated, the pop in Chipotle's stock was ephemeral as investors quickly faded CMG during the earnings call. Outgoing CFO — John Hartung — revealed a slowdown in comparable store sales to 6% y/y [for June 2024] and guided for margin pressures in upcoming quarters [primarily due to higher cost of sales and sticky wage inflation]. Since Q2 is seasonally the strongest quarter of the year for Chipotle, a deceleration in H2 is understandable; however, management's commentary on the conference call around current business trends and potential macroeconomic trouble introduces uncertainty.

While the near-term outlook for Chipotle is uncertain (and we could be seeing deeper macro dynamics at play here), Chipotle appears to be the cleanest shirt in a dirty laundry, with other major “fast casual” restaurant chains like McDonald's (MCD) suffering a lot more pain amid an ongoing pullback in consumer spending [especially in the lower income segment].

Personally, Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of my favorite fast-casual restaurant chains, and as a long-term customer, I think owning Chipotle is an absolute no-brainer. However, as investors, we need to run the numbers to see if the long-term risk/reward is attractive enough to warrant an investment. So, let's do that now!

Is Chipotle A Good Buy?

Currently, Chipotle has ~3.5K restaurants, and its leadership is looking to double this footprint over the coming years. Since Chipotle owns and operates all of its restaurants, the pace of expansion is limited. In 2024, Chipotle is looking to add ~300 restaurants [guidance: 285-315], which implies an 8.7% y/y growth in restaurant count from 3,437 units on 31st December 2023. As Chipotle's footprint expands, the growth rates will likely slow. However, with international expansion still in the nascent stages, I think it is safe to assume that Chipotle can drive 7.5% y/y growth in restaurant count for the next five years.

Now, in combination with growth in comparable same-store sales, Chipotle can continue to grow its top line at double-digit rates for several years to come, as reflected by consensus Street estimates:

In my view, Chipotle's growth story has many more chapters left. However, paying up ~55x earnings for ~15% growth doesn't quite sit right with me.

Based on reasonable assumptions for future revenue growth [15% CAGR growth over the next five years] and optimized free cash flow margin [15%], our fair value estimate for Chipotle came out to be ~$32 per share, i.e., 40% lower from current levels.

While Chipotle deserves a premium trading multiple due to its robust business fundamentals and growth potential, the valuation of mature “fast casual” restaurant brands is sitting in the 20-30x P/FCF range.

When Chipotle's growth slows down to single digits (several years from now), Chipotle will likely trade at multiples where larger restaurant sector peers are trading right now. To allow for a broader range of outcomes, I have assumed an exit multiple of 15-35x to determine expected CAGR returns for CMG stock.

Assuming a base case exit multiple of ~25x P/FCF for Chipotle in 2029, I see CMG stock going from ~$54 to ~$67 per share in the next five years. This price target implies a 5-year expected CAGR return of 4.48%, which fails to beat the S&P 500's (SP500) long-term annual returns of 8-10% and our Investing Group's investment hurdle rate of 15%. Hence, I am not a buyer of CMG stock here, despite being a fan of Chipotle — the business.

Concluding Thoughts

After striking a blow-off top right ahead of its 50-for-1 stock split last month, Chipotle's stock has declined by ~25%. From a technical perspective, the stock is sitting right under its 200-DMA support level. With a daily RSI of 26, CMG stock is currently in “oversold” territory. Hence, I think a short-term bounce here is possible.

However, on zooming out to the weekly timeframe, I see a complete breakdown of CMG's momentum. With RSI and MACD indicators curling lower, Chipotle's stock could very well extend the ongoing drawdown after a short-term bounce.

Given Chipotle's margin pressures amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, I think CMG stock re-tracing back down to its fair value of $32 is a strong possibility. That said, Chipotle is an outstanding business and shorting should not even be a consideration.

If Chipotle undergoes a price/time correction that elevates its 5-year expected CAGR return over 15%, we will add it to our portfolio.

Key Takeaway: I rate Chipotle Mexican Grill “Neutral/Hold” at current levels.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, concerns, and/or questions in the comments section below.