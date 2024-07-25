Alluvial Fund Q2 2024 Portfolio Update

Jul. 25, 2024 9:00 AM ETNLOP, MCBRF, FTLF, MRC, SCAHF, CRAWA, GTX, RWWI, TLN, UBAB, SENEA, SENEB, SUMXF, HRBR, SENEL, SENEM, SXP:CA
Alluvial Capital Management profile picture
Alluvial Capital Management
4 Followers

Summary

  • Our portfolio is largely unchanged from last quarter, with Net Lease Office Properties still at the top.
  • McBride shares have performed well for us, up about 30% from the level of our initial purchases.
  • Talen will continue to sell off its legacy fossil fuel-burning power generation fleet and return excess capital to shareholders through buybacks.

Robotic hand pointing at a candlestick chart of stock market. Illustration of the concept of stock portfolio picks by artificial intelligence

Dragon Claws

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Portfolio Updates

Top Ten Holdings

(%) as of 6/30/24

Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP)

9.3

McBride plc. (OTCPK:MCBRF)

8.0

Fitlife Brands Inc. (FTLF)

7.5

MRC

This article was written by

Alluvial Capital Management profile picture
Alluvial Capital Management
4 Followers
Since 2014, Alluvial Capital Management, LLC has managed client capital with a focus on over-looked and under-researched securities worldwide. Alluvial currently offers a private investment vehicle as well as separately-managed accounts.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NLOP--
Net Lease Office Properties
MCBRF--
McBride plc
FTLF--
FitLife Brands, Inc.
MRC--
MRC Global Inc.
SCAHF--
Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ)
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News