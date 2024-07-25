jetcityimage

AT&T (NYSE:T) investors like myself maybe excused if they pinch themselves while wondering whether things are real. After all, these are not numbers that I am used to as a long-term holder of this stock, as the stock is up nearly 15% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500, and nearly 30% in the last year.

The stock was already on a reasonably strong footing before the 5% jump yesterday, on the back of what was seen as a mixed earnings report. I attribute the rally to a combination of market rotation and AT&T's improving fundamentals (or at least, the market's view of its fundamentals). In other words, things were indeed darkest before dawn as I wrote almost exactly a year ago.

Have things turned around for A&T investors after decades of underperformance? No one can say that with certainty, but we can all look at the facts in plain view. John Burr Williams, an early proponent of fundamental analysis, laid this gem for investors "A cow for her milk, / A hen for her eggs, / And a stock, by heck, / For her dividends". I don't believe there are too many stocks that this applies to better than it does for AT&T. By a show of hands, how many of you held AT&T for capital appreciation? Okay, put your hands down, all 2 of you.

Since the Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) spin off more than two years ago, AT&T has paid the same quarterly dividend of 27.75 cents. So beaten down was the stock in the past that despite the stagnant dividend and recent surge in stock price, the stock still yields 5.80%, which is nothing to sneeze at even in the current high-interest rate environment.

In my previous AT&T articles like this one, I had mentioned long-term debt, free cash flow [FCF], and (lack of) "diworsifications" as the three key items I'd be monitoring to evaluate whether AT&T still deserved a place in my portfolio. Let's evaluate the company's progress (or regress) in each of these categories.

Debt

Prior to the WBD spin off and at its worse, AT&T's long-term debt was dangerously close to the $200 billion level. I've used $150 billion as my line in the sand level since the spin-off and to the company's credit, AT&T has been slowly but surely chipping away at its debt. If the company manages this trend, sooner than later, its long-term debt will reach its lowest levels since at least 2017 (<$120 billion).

As a result, AT&T's interest expense seems to have leveled off and is starting to show an early downtrend. Hence, it is safe to conclude that AT&T is on track with its commitment to reduce debt leveraging its own FCF instead of the bank!

FCF

Despite concerns about the company's discipline and ballooning debt, AT&T's FCF based dividend coverage was reassuring to me, hovering around the 50% mark after the WBD spin-off. And the story seems to be getting better here. In the just-reported Q2, AT&T recorded $4.6 billion in FCF. With a total of 7.196 shares outstanding, AT&T needs ~ $2 billion in quarterly FCF to meet its current quarterly dividend obligation of 27.75 cents/share. That means, the company's FCF based payout ratio in Q2 was 43.41% (that is, the ~$2 billion needed to cover its dividend divided by the $4.6 billion in FCF).

This look rosier when you consider the following:

The $4.6 billion FCF reported in Q2 2024 represented a 9.50% YoY jump compared to the $4.2 billion reported in Q2 2023.

AT&T guided for $17 billion to $18 billion for FY 2024's FCF. This puts the company's forward payout ratio between 44% and 47%.

Once again, it is easy to see that AT&T is marching in the right direction.

Di-Worsification

I don't have much official data to validate this section, but this is one where "no news is good news". Time Warner was the last well-known acquisition, and I'd like to forget that it ever happened. Sometimes, doing the simple things and doing them right maybe the best business strategy, and I am glad that the management has shown enough conviction to stick to the basics since the spin-off.

What Next?

As boring as it may sound, I say, more of the same over the next few quarters and years would do just fine by me. By just doing what it does in the most efficient manner, AT&T is likely to cut expenses, boost FCF, and reduce debt. It's a virtuous cycle, which should come to a full circle when the company announces a dividend boost to finally restore investor confidence.

Notice I said "when" and not "if". When the management is refreshingly confident, with the facts backing the confidence as detailed above, I see no reason to be a negative Nancy or downer Dan. Now to the finale. When do I expect a dividend increase and by how much? No crystal balls here, but let me go on the record with the following:

When: I am predicting a dividend increase by end of FY 2025. Why 2025? Because the company has disclosed a few goals for FY 2025 including financial (2.5x debt-to-EBITDA ration) as well as business objectives (like serving 75% of its customers by Fiber, reducing cost).

How Much? Let's look at AT&T's wiggle room in comparison with close competitor Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) for some clues. Verizon recently reported H1 FCF of $8.5 billion, which gives the stock a FCF based payout ratio of nearly 66%. This is based on 4.2 billion shares outstanding, with a quarterly dividend commitment of 66.50 cents. AT&T can certainly afford to match this, looking at its FCF based payout ratio hovering in the early 40s. However, given the company's history, I'd err on the side of caution and would be satisfied with a 10% dividend increase. This should place the new annual dividend at $1.22/share, or a yield of 6.40% based on the current stock price. Verizon has an EPS based forward dividend payout ratio of nearly 60% while AT&T's stands at 50%, which once again gives AT&T enough room to increase its annual dividend by 10%.



To conclude, AT&T has finally been putting its money where its mouth has been. And only one thing remains to restore full investor confidence in the company: to put more dividend money in the hands of its investors. That day is coming sooner than later.