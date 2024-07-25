Massimo Giachetti

I rate V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) as a hold as the relatively new management is implementing a feasible and credible strategy to make a successful turnaround; however, the current stock price is not offering a good enough margin of safety considering that a turnaround process might not achieve the expected results. I see this stock as a special situation where a new CEO is making important changes in the business and returning to positive revenue growth and a more efficient capital allocation that delivers value for shareholders.

Context

VFC's revenues declined 10% in FY 2024 YoY, whereas net income dropped from 119 million in FY 2023 to -969 million dollars in FY 2024. The last quarter was no different, as revenues declined 13% YoY.

VFC

In the table above, I can summarize the company's performance in the last year and the last quarter. It's clear to me that the brands Vans, Timberland, and Dickies, which represent around 50% of the total sales, require substantial changes. The North Face had a decent revenue growth of 2% in FY2024 YoY but -5% in the last quarter YoY.

Author

In the table, we can see that most competitors had a decent performance in the last FY and last quarter, so VFC's bad performance is not associated with the industry but with factors directly related to the company. I will explore different metrics in the last 11 years to see if it's a just temporary problem or a structural problem that requires a turnaround.

VFC was burning cash in the last 10 years

Looking into different metrics, I think we might infer that VFC was not allocating capital efficiently to maximize value for the shareholders.

Author

I built a table that includes some critical metrics over the past 11 years in order to see how the company was performing. It's interesting to see how the total debt was increasing from $1.4 billion in 2014 to $5.9 billion in 2024, but the company was actually generating less free cash flows over the years. It's supposed that if a company is increasing its debt levels, it should use it in a profitable way to generate a growing free cash flow.

I believe a company that is allocating capital properly is a company that is generating a growing free cash flow as its debt levels are increasing while keeping high and consistent returns of capital over the years. To the contrary, we can see how the company is taking more debt, generating less free cash flows per year, and, actually, reducing its ROIC over the years.

It's worth noting that, at this point, I do not need to know how the company was using the money in acquisitions or reinvestments with detail to know that the company has not done a good job in the capital allocation department to deliver value, as it's shown in the table above how the total debt was increasing while the revenues were not growing in several years.

Now, you can also see that the company was doing strong repurchases in almost all the years between 2014 and 2022. During the years of Steve Rendle and Eric Wiseman, around $5.4 billion was deployed for that purpose in all that period, which really surprised me a lot. The only way to apply a repurchase program effectively is when the company is already delivering value for its shareholders, which is directly associated with high and consistent margins, growing free cash flows, and high and consistent returns of capital.

Nevertheless, I believe the company was not adding value in all that period, so the repurchase program was not actually rewarding shareholders in my opinion; in other words, all that money deployed for repurchases was not used properly as that money could have been used to reinforce the business. I think that the CEOs Steve Rendle and Eric Wiseman were buying back shares to give more confidence to the market, without solving the most urgent structural problems of the business.

However, I don't think the management's decisions were the only factor explaining the poor value delivered by the company in the last years, but also the difficulties associated with the industry. The footwear and apparel industry is a very hard industry where customers are not so loyal to the brands, and brands need to reinvest a lot of money in new designs that are aligned with the fashion trends as well as in quality, in marketing campaigns, in performance, etc. There is not much room for any brand to differentiate from others, even when we are talking about renowned and big brands like Nike, from which I recently wrote an article that explains precisely this point.

Of course, I do not like to see a company that is consuming more and more capital over the years, which can be seen through its growing debt levels, but, at least, if that's unavoidable, I would like to see that that capital is used adequately to deliver long-term value through more sales, more margins, more market share, etc.

VFC's acquisitions

It's interesting to know that VFC was not overpaying for its acquisitions; at least that's what the multiples paid indicate. For instance, VFC paid a multiple of 2.6x sales for Supreme in 2020, 1.3x sales for Icebreaker in 2017, and 4.1x sales for Dickies in 2017 too; as such, it seems like the company has not overpaid for these acquisitions given the decent multiples in those transactions.

However, we need to consider that those multiples are considering implicitly certain growth assumptions and margins, so if the real growth and margins are lower than those assumptions, the price paid for those acquisitions would be expensive even if the multiples seem to indicate the contrary. As I've shown previously in the table of metrics, VFC was apparently overpaying for those acquisitions, as we've seen how the debt was increasing while the free cash flows were being reduced, coupled with declines in revenues in several years.

I wanted to mention all these factors in order to have a better picture about how hard it is to make a successful turnaround in this industry, because if we are aware of this, we will demand more margin of safety.

Turnaround: New CEO, Bracken Darrell, gives confidence to the market

To estimate some probabilities of a successful turnaround, it is key to focus on the CEO leading that turnaround. Mr. Darrell, who took over as VFC's CEO in July 2023, appears to like to have big results with few resources, and his curiosity and ambition led him to help make a successful turnaround of Old Spice during his time working at Procter & Gamble.

Also, Mr. Darrell worked for 11 years at Logitech International (LOGI), so I felt curiosity to know how the company performed during his tenure, and this is what I've found:

Author

You can see how the revenue growth was negative in the first years of his tenure, and then it was positive from 2016 to 2022. The net margins, FCF margins, and returns of capital were gradually improving over the years without using any debt. In addition, the repurchase program was halted in 2014 and started once the business was adding value in 2016, whereas the dividend payments were gradually growing as the business was increasing its net profits and free cash flows.

The final result was very positive for Logitech's long-term shareholders, who experienced a cumulative stock appreciation of 650% during all the periods Mr. Darrell was conducting the business.

Now, according to his experience, Mr. Darrell is helping make interesting changes in the business. First, he is reducing expenses, such as inventory, and the expensive aviation program, as under Mr. Darrell, the company has already sold two private jets, and is expecting to sell the hangar located in Colorado in the current fiscal year. In addition, the company is selling Supreme to EssilorLuxottica, Supreme being a brand that was acquired in 2020, as Mr. Darrell pointed out that despite its presence in China and South Korea, the brand has limited synergies.

So, under the CEO, the company is selling non-core assets while reducing costs to concentrate the company's resources on what's really core. Another interesting point is the fact that the CEO is so keen to reduce the current company's debt levels with the cash from the sale of those non-core assets. I believe this is aligned with his vision of doing business, since you can see in the table above that during his time in Logitech, the company under Mr. Darrell was not using any long-term debt as it was delivering long-term value. In the last call for FY 2024, Mr. Darrell said:

We expect to generate approximately $600 million in cash available financing activities from free cash flow plus the proceeds from noncore asset sales. It's worth explaining that the lower level of cash generate as compared to fiscal '24 is a result of less working capital benefit. In particular, when considering this last year included over $500 million benefit from inventory reductions. We expect to end the year with liquidity of at least $2 billion which contemplates the payment of the $1 billion term loan due in December.

So, under this strategy, the management expects a FCF for FY 2025 of $600 million, which is less than the $869 million generated in FY 2024. Nevertheless, most of this cash generated will be reinvested into the business and reduce the total debt of the company.

I like the fact that Mr. Darrell gives so much importance to the people surrounding him, so he has done a careful hiring of experienced professionals for key positions such as the Chief Human Resources Executive position, Chief Financial Officer position, Head of Strategy and Digital position, etc. So, in the last call, Mr. Darrell said that he expected to complete in July 2024 the full renovation of his new team of managers that will support him in this ambitious plan.

On the other hand, Mr. Darrell is making the company's marketing campaigns more effective as he is continuously reducing the number of SKUs, which would enable him to concentrate the effort and resources on a lower number of different products.

We're also working to make our marketing efforts more effective. We're simplifying our storytelling. Our marketing has shifted to fewer, deeper campaigns. For example, we used to have 274 stories in one season. When you have 274 stories in six months, you're probably not telling any of them well. We've simplified it to a handful of powerful key stories, concentrating our investment. We're also rebalancing our marketing mix to drive higher ROI. These changes are starting to show positive results.

I like what I am seeing about the management; I believe Mr. Darrell is making sound decisions, and I would expect a successful turnaround. I have a feeling that the new CEO is more aware of how to maximize each dollar invested in the business; furthermore, I would expect a more disciplined capital allocation for new acquisitions, particularly if those potential subsidiaries or brands would really create synergies that truly contribute to generating longer-term value.

Another positive factor that reinforces my conviction of a successful turnaround is that the management was buying shares in June 2024; indeed, a director bought shares for a total amount of $344,495 at a price of $13.78. CEO Bracken Darrell bought a total amount of $997,408 at a price of $13.26 per share.

We'll see if those prices paid by the management are good prices to buy the shares when I estimate an intrinsic value.

Valuation

According to Seeking Alpha data, the multiples for valuation indicate that VFC presents mixed results compared to the sector:

Seeking Alpha

Some multiples say that VFC is cheaper than its sector while others say that it is more expensive; however, the overall VFC valuation grade in the table above is "C+," so that gives us an idea that the stock might be at a fair price. Now, I will use another method that would confirm this while showing us the assumptions behind the intrinsic value.

First, I will need to make certain assumptions:

Outstanding shares: 389,156,627 (as of March 2024)

FCF Margins: 13% (last 11 years, range between -7% and 13.8%, but trusting in Mr. Darrell's leadership)

I assume that VFC is held until 2027.

Revenue growth for 2025: according to consensus

P/FCF 2027: 6x (range between -2.15x and 3.62x in the last 11 years, but trusting in the turnaround, I assume that the multiple might push up to 6x).

Discount rate: 10% (I assume 10% for the discount rate, as this is a turnaround situation).

Author

I take the revenues projected for 2027, and then I multiply those revenues by the FCF margins of 13%. As a result, I get an approximate FCF of $1,360 million for 2027.

Now, I take that FCF of $1,360 million to be divided by the outstanding number of shares of 389 million shares to get a FCF per share for 2027, getting 3.57. In this sense, I take the FCF per share of 3.57 and multiply it by 6x, which is the VFC's multiple P/FCF that I am assuming under a scenario of successful turnaround. Then, I get a target price of 21.4 dollars per share in 2027, so I calculate the present value to bring it back to 2024.

Thus, finding the intrinsic value:

Intrinsic value = 21.4 /(1+discounted rate)^3

Finally, I get an approximate intrinsic value of $16.11 per share, which would not leave us with any margin of safety as the stock price is trading at around $16.22 per share currently. In this sense, looking into my assumptions, I do not see much room for a way higher price, regardless of the possible short-term movements of the stock price.

For instance, I am assuming 13% of FCF margins, which I only saw one time in the last 11 years, but with all the changes made by the management, it seems like an achievable goal. Now, in terms of the FCF estimated for 2027, we need to remember that Mr. Darrell is assuming $600 million of FCF for FY 2025, even considering the sale of non-core assets. I am estimating a FCF of $1,390 million for FY 2027, which means that I am assuming a very good performance of the business between 2025 and 2027.

My point is that I am not being very conservative in my calculation of the intrinsic value, and even in that scenario, it seems that the rock solid track record of Mr. Darrell in making turnarounds is already priced in. In fact, as I mentioned previously, Mr. Darrell bought shares at a price of $13.26, so that's a very good price compared to our intrinsic value in my opinion.

Risks

One risk to my thesis would be that the company actually achieves incredible results, surpassing all my expectations. However, it seems like even in that scenario, the intrinsic value does not seem to move significantly, as I was not very conservative with my assumptions. We also need to consider that the new CEO has little room to make mistakes in a very competitive industry.

Another risk might be that global consumption experiences a decline in the next quarters, which could cause more difficulties to the turnaround, taking it longer than expected; that's why it's very important to have a margin of safety.

Conclusion

Having explored the company, I really feel that the odds are in its favor to make a successful turnaround, considering the experience of the new management and the sound and reasonable decisions to fulfill that goal. The only problem was knowing if the market was already pricing in all those positive factors related to the company's leadership, and apparently, I feel that we're late to the party.

The stock price declined to $11.94 per share in May 2024, so those investors who wanted to take advantage of this special situation under Mr. Darrell's leadership have experienced a stock appreciation of 35%, which is not bad for holding the stock for months, and now they might be selling off their positions. Another alternative for new investors would be to hold the stock with a "buy and hold" strategy, but there would not be any margin of safety for that strategy at the price of $16 per share.

As I explained in my previous article about Nike, this industry is hard as it requires continuous reinvestments into the business just to keep the current market position. There is not much loyalty to the brand in general; even the big brands like Nike or Adidas need to make big investments to promote their products in this industry, so I do not see this stock as a long-term investment; instead, I would see it as a special situation where an investor buys the stock at a price lower than $16 per share and sells it once the stock price reaches the intrinsic value.

Of course, you can wait for a drop in the stock price in order to accumulate shares while accompanying Mr. Darrell and the company in their journey for the next few years, knowing that it is very capable of succeeding in this turnaround, but being aware of the difficulties associated with the fierce competition in the industry and other variables in the macroeconomy that might affect the company's growth prospects; that's why a margin of safety, even with a buy and hold strategy, is very important.