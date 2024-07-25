Monty Rakusen

Introduction

In its Q1 2024 earnings call on April 29, 2024, onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) reported financial results reflecting a currently challenging market environment. The company posted revenue of $1.86 billion, down 5.1% YoY from $2.02 billion in the previous quarter and slightly below the $1.96 billion reported in Q1 2023. Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beat by $0.03.

onsemi operates three business segments:

Power Solutions Group (PSG): Revenue of $874.2 million in Q1 2024, a 2% YoY increase but a 9% QoQ decrease. Advanced Solutions Group (ASG): Revenue of $697.0 million, a 6% decrease both sequentially and year-over-year. Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG): Revenue of $291.5 million, an 18% decrease YoY and a 5% QoQ decrease.

For Q2 2024, onsemi provided revenue guidance between $1.68 billion and $1.78 billion. The company expects gross margins to range from 44.2% to 46.2% on a non-GAAP basis, with diluted earnings per share anticipated to be between $0.86 and $0.98 (non-GAAP). These projections underline onsemi's commitment to strategic adjustments and focus on high-demand areas such as power solutions and intelligent sensing technologies.

Power Solutions Group (PSG)

For the Power Solutions Group (PSG), onsemi CEO Hassane El-Khoury reported in the earnings call:

"Specifically, we believe our silicon carbide business to have the best financial performance in the industry on a fully-loaded basis with more than 50% of substrates coming from internal production in the first quarter. The performance of our silicon carbide solutions combined with our vertically integrated supply chain are enabling us to rapidly diversify our customer base."

I first alerted readers and investors about a downturn in the silicon carbide (SiC) business in my January 10, 2024 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Tracking A 2024 Slowdown In Silicon Carbide For EVs With Eyes On ON Semiconductor And Wolfspeed."

Now six months later, there continues to be a slowdown in EV sales, as global EV sales, which grew 59% YoY in 2022, slowed to 30% growth in 2023 and now to 24% in 2024.

However, the slowdown in the EV market has been a positive for the SiC wafer market because suppliers continued to expand production facilities while at the same time moving to larger 8-inch wafers. I detailed this analysis in my July 22, 2024 Seeking Alpha article entitled STMicroelectronics A Q2 Preview, It Benefits From A 10% SiC Wafer Shortage In 2024.

I noted for STMicroelectronics, the subject of that article, but applicable to onsemi:

"The anticipated undersupply of SiC wafers in 2024 that I uncovered in my analysis, presents a unique opportunity for STM to capitalize on higher prices and secure long-term contracts, thereby boosting revenue and market share."

Chart 1 shows that onsemi held second place in the SiC power chip market in 2023, behind STM, according to The Information Network's report entitled Power Semiconductors: Markets, Materials and Technologies.

The Information Network

Chart 1

Chart 2 shows SiC power chip growth by company between Q1, 2018 and 2024. Here we see the strong growth of the sector followed by a slowdown starting in Q4 2023. It also shows the large share of onsemi (light blue bar).

The Information Network

Chart 2

Intelligent Sensing Group ("ISG")

As noted above, revenue was $291.5 million in Q1 2024, an 18% decrease YoY and a 5% QoQ decrease.

A CMOS image sensor (CIS) converts light from semiconductor devices into electrical signals, like a camera film in a digital camera or smartphone. In recent years, demand has increased in line with the trend of smartphones equipped with multiple camera lenses, and demand is expected to surge further as autonomous vehicles gain popularity. This is because the CIS functions as an autonomous vehicle's optic nerve that recognizes real-time changes in the roads and surrounding environments.

CMOS image sensors are typically less expensive to produce and consume significantly less power than CCDs. When originally introduced, the quality of CMOS image sensors lagged behind that of CCDs, but in recent years, advances in semiconductor manufacturing processes and design techniques have led to significant improvements in CMOS image sensor performance and image quality. Smaller circuits and better current control made it possible to design CMOS image sensors that provide image quality comparable to that of CCDs of comparable resolution.

As a result, CMOS image sensors are now widely used in camera-equipped mobile phones, entertainment applications such as tablets, notebooks and webcams, DSCs, security and surveillance systems, and increasingly in automotive and medical applications, all areas where high image quality, low-power consumption, small size and low cost are important considerations.

CIS Market Size, Major Market Players, and Growth

The global CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) market is expected to reach $19.4 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of approximately 8.7% to reach $29.5 billion by 2029, as shown in Table 1. The growth is driven by increasing demand for high-definition imaging devices across various sectors.

The Information Network

The consumer electronics sector is the largest market for CMOS image sensors, primarily due to their use in smartphones, tablets, and digital cameras. By 2024, it is expected to dominate, making up around 59% of the global market. This growth is driven by the rising demand for high-resolution cameras in personal devices.

The automotive sector is rapidly growing in the CMOS image sensor market, driven by the adoption of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies. In 2024, this segment is projected to capture about 23% of the global market, fueled by the increased use of CMOS sensors in vehicles for safety and automation.

The industrial segment, including applications in machine vision, robotics, and surveillance, is another significant market for CMOS image sensors. This segment is expected to account for roughly 18% of the market share by 2024. The demand for reliable imaging solutions in industrial automation and security systems drives this growth.

Table 2 shows market share percentages for each supplier in 2024 across the three main CMOS image sensor applications. Revenues for each CIS application are shown at the bottom row, which is also shown in Table 1 above.

The Information Network

Table 3 shows changes in market shares of CIS suppliers for the three applications in 2020 and 2024. onsemi has shown steady growth, and is particularly strong in the automotive and industrial sectors.

Overall, onsemi has a 12.6% share of the $19.4 billion CIS market.

The Information Network

Investor Takeaway

Onsemi's Power Solutions Group (PSG) is one of the company's three business segments but represents 50% of revenues in the last quarter. A major part of PSG is onsemi's SiC wafer and power chip business. While I had alerted readers in my January 10, 2024 Seeking Alpha article, I agree with onsemi CEO El-Khoury, who said at the company's earnings call:

"As for the global silicon carbide market, we still expect an increase in the TAM, although at a lower rate than previously anticipated. The increase is primarily driven by incremental volumes of EVs produced globally over 2023."

Indeed, the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) market continues to slow on a YoY basis, but growth is mitigated by an increase in PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles), although SiC content per vehicle is lower than BEVs. This slowdown has increased the supply of SiC wafers while demand has slowed, creating a 10% surplus in 2024. This presents a unique opportunity for ON to capitalize on higher prices and secure long-term contracts, thereby boosting revenue and market share.

In onsemi's ISG business segment, the company has gained market share in consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial CIS applications. Although onsemi has an 18% share of the Automotive CIS market, General Motors' (GM) decision to halt its Cruise Self-Driving Car after a series of safety concerns is a major setback for the entire autonomous vehicle industry.

Chart 3 shows that ON's share price has dropped 25.66% over the past year. ON's stock closed at $73.39, and has a Fair Value of $114.15, according to Simply Wall St.

YCharts

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows that ON's PE ratio is 14.98x, compared to the peer average (45.6x).

YCharts

Chart 4

Chart 5 shows that Seeking Alpha's Quant rating is a Hold for ON.

Seeking Alpha

Chart 5

Shares of EV leader Tesla (TSLA) plunged nearly 8% after reporting mixed Q2 results. Profit margins declined for the fourth consecutive quarter because of price cuts and incentives. Although CEO Elon Musk touts robotaxi as a centerpiece of Tesla's future, the introduction date has been moved to October 10, two months later than it had initially planned.

According to Cox Automotive, the volume of repossessed vehicles at Manheim auctions, the largest wholesale marketplace, is up 23% year over year through the first half of 2024. A dour economy, high auto-interest rates, and high insurance rates are responsible. These macro factors are another headwind for ON and the SiC industry.

ON is heavily exposed to the EV automotive industry, with its PSG business segment focused on SiC chips for automobiles and its ISG business group focused on self-driving cars.

Although there are positive signs moving forward, I'm not sure the business and financial metrics have reached a bottom in Q2. Like SA's Quant, I also rate ON a hold.