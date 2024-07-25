Adam Webb/iStock via Getty Images

Bausch Stock Tanks, Completes Marginal Recovery, On Bankruptcy Rumors

The share price of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) fell by more than 20% yesterday, after a news article, citing unnamed sources, suggested that the company was set to file for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Bausch's share price initially fell from ~$7.5 per share, to ~$4.3 per share — a loss of ~43% — before the company issued a press release vehemently denying the claim. In a press release, Bausch wrote:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. has become aware of a news article issued by Reorg® today, citing unnamed sources. The article contains unsubstantiated rumors, including that the Company is considering a bankruptcy or insolvency proceeding of any kind - it is not. We understand that Reorg® has subsequently issued an update to its original news article to clarify that the Company has not been involved in discussions with its creditors regarding bankruptcy proceedings.

By the close of trading yesterday, the share price had staged a partial recovery, climbing to a value of $5.82.

With the rumor apparently firmly put to bed by the company, we might expect the share price to keep climbing during trading today. However, there are reasons why the market was so quick to buy into the bankruptcy rumors and sell the stock, which are worth considering.

Bausch Health — History & Overview Of Current Business

I have covered Bausch several times for Seeking Alpha — in my first note, published in August 2022, I gave Bausch stock a “Sell” rating with shares trading at $4.6 at the time.

In that post, I discussed the numerous issues the company faced. Under its former name, Valeant, management had pursued a policy of buying up pharmaceutical companies and hiking the prices of their commercial drugs, which was initially successful — Valeant's share price rose to >$250. This soon proved disastrous, though, as its accounting practices were called into question, government investigations began, and revenues tumbled (a timeline of events can be found here).

Valeant's share price fell from $250 in July 2015, to <$10 by April 2017. The company, which had become synonymous with the phrase “Wall Street darling,” during its period of success, changed its name to Bausch Health in 2018, to try to distance itself from the various “scandals” it had become embroiled in.

In 2019, the company was set to pay $1.2bn to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by disgruntled investors. In August 2020, it spun out its Vision Care, Surgical and Pharmaceuticals business into a new entity, Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), although its Q1 2024 quarterly report / 10Q submission reveals it continues to own 88% of Bausch + Lomb stock.

The company also faced litigation concerning its best-selling asset, Xifaxan. This is indicated for traveler's diarrhea, hepatic encephalopathy (“HE”) in patients with advanced liver disease, and irritable bowel syndrome (“IBS”) with diarrhea. Xifaxan was responsible for ~20% of Bausch's top-line revenues, with Norwich Pharmaceuticals attempting to bring a generic version of the drug to market.

Perhaps most significantly, in 2022, the company reported >$20bn of long-term debt, and ~$4bn of current liabilities, a level of debt that could certainly contribute to rumors that the company would soon have no other option other than to declare bankruptcy.

Nevertheless, since my August 2022 note, Bausch's stock price not only remained stable, but also began to grow, reaching a value of >$10.5 by March this year.

Through its Salix — gastrointestinal — International, Solta Medical — aesthetics — Diversified — neurology, dermatology, and generic drug products — and Bausch & Lomb segments, the company has been able to generate revenues of $8.3bn, $8bn, and $8.7bn in 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively. This generated operating income of $1.7bn, $1.5bn, and $1.6bn across the past three years.

I acknowledged this progress in a more recent Seeking Alpha post, from November last year, also noting some solid pipeline progress:

The company is also developing a drug - at the Phase 2 stage - for Sickle Cell Disease ("SCD"), whilst its S1P modulator Amiselimod is being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in the lucrative indication of ulcerative colitis. Meanwhile, the FDA approved CABTREO, a triple-combination topical treatment for acne, in October, and a launch is planned for early next year.

I also noted that Bausch + Lomb had opted to complete the $2.5bn acquisition of Swiss Pharma giant Novartis' (NVS) dry eye disease drug, Xiidra, paying $1.75bn up front — a surprising move, perhaps, given the >$20bn of debt on the parent company's balance sheet. Ultimately, I made another “sell” call, writing as follows:

If we look at the debt repayments that fall due in 2025, then 2027, and 2028, however - ~$17bn altogether - it is hard to avoid the feeling that running a small pharmaceutical business - which is precisely what Bausch Health is minus Salix, Solta and Bausch + Lomb - in the face of so much debt falling due is akin to rearranging the deckchairs on the deck of the titanic. The tidal wave of debt is coming, even if it is not coming today, or tomorrow.

Q1 2024 State Of Play — Situation Continues To Look Precarious

As mentioned, by April this year, Bausch stock had reached >$10.5 per share. This was in no small part due to the U.S. Court of Appeals' upholding of a decision made by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. The decision prevented the FDA from approving Norwich Pharma's generic version of Xifaxan until 2029. This protected Bausch's most prized asset.

The company posted $2.15bn of revenues in Q1, up 11% year-on-year, with consolidated operating income of $201m, and adjusted net income of $221m, while GAAP net loss per share shrunk to $(0.17), from $(0.55) in the prior year. In a press release, Bausch guided for $9.3bn - $9.55bn of revenues, and adjusted EBITDA of $3.2bn - $3.35bn, with $2.36bn - $2.46bn coming from Bausch Health, and $0.84 - $0.89 coming from Bausch+Lomb.

In terms of the balance sheet, management provided the following summary:

Bausch Health balance sheet (earnings presentation)

As we can see, the net debt remains perilous, at more or less $20bn. Management also shared a debt repayment schedule, as follows:

Debt repayment schedule (earnings presentation)

The obvious question that springs to mind is, how does a company promising $775 - $825m of adjusted operating cash flow in 2024, pay back >$2.5bn of debt falling due in 2025, >$4bn in 2027, and >$5bn in 2028? This problem is what led to my reiterating my “Sell” recommendation on Bausch stock last November.

Recent Setbacks — New Xifaxan Patent Challenges

While my “Sell” call initially looked misguided, no sooner did Bausch stock rise to >$10 per share, news emerged that Bausch had been forced to file a fresh lawsuit, this time against Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) — according to a press release:

Amneal submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval to market a generic version of XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) 550 mg tablets. Amneal asserts that certain patents listed in the FDA’s Orange Book for XIFAXAN® are unenforceable, invalid, and/or not infringed by Amneal’s ANDA product. This action formally initiates the litigation process under the Hatch-Waxman Act and triggers a 30-month stay of any potential FDA approval for Amneal’s ANDA.

Not only does this constitute a new challenge to Xifaxan's revenue generating capabilities, it also prevents Bausch from distributing shares in Bausch + Lomb, as the parent company's financial health is once again called into question.

As such, before yesterday's bankruptcy rumors, Bausch stock had been sliding, reaching a low of $6 per share in June. The market dumped Bausch stock after its Q1 earnings announcement on May 2nd, primarily, it seems, due to uncertainty around whether the company can complete the full separation of Bausch + Lomb, and meet its debt obligations.

Bausch & Lomb currently has a market cap valuation of $5.7bn. Thus, presumably, selling an 88% stake in that company could raise nearly $5bn of funds. This could be used to pay off debt, but that cash cannot be raised until management can reassure the market — and bondholders of Bausch debt, primarily, that both companies are financially stable (we should also note that share price fluctuate and Bausch + Lomb's market cap valuation could fall).

The new litigation with Amneal may not be resolved until 2027, one analyst on the Q1 earnings call suggested, which “puts us right at the doorstep of full generic competition for Xifaxan.” How, in that case, does Bausch go about completing the separation of Bausch + Lomb, and how, in the interim, does the company meet its debt obligations?

Here is what interim Chief Financial Officer John Barresi had to say in response:

we have a number of tools at our disposal. We have $1.5 billion of liquidity. We have the ability to generate significant cash flow in a very cash-generative business. And we have the broad portfolio that we have with a number of valuable assets, including the stake of BLCO that we can distribute while staying above that tax-free distribution threshold. And so, we're looking at all of those as ways to manage our maturities. Beyond that, I won't comment on any specific things that we may do, other than to say we've done a combination of all of these things in the past, OMRs, debt exchanges, asset sales, and we'll continue to look at all of those levers.

Concluding Thoughts — Was Yesterday's Selloff A “Buy The Dip Moment”?

I would have to say “no” to that question, and reiterate my “sell” recommendation.

There are plenty of moving parts concerning Bausch Health's business, but one number that is not budging is the $21.5bn of debt the company reported on its balance sheet in Q1, and $4.5bn of current liabilities.

How does the company meet its debt obligations? As the CFO suggested, there are options. Bausch is nothing if not renowned for its creative accounting. However, in my view, the obligations are simply too onerous. The possibility of spinning out Bausch + Lomb is too remote for the company to be able to hatch a plan to ease the burden, and grow the business and share price.

The pipeline assets target large autoimmune markets — valued in the double-digit billions of dollars. However, these markets are intensely competitive and Bausch is taking on several of the world's largest Pharmas — AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Pfizer (PFE) etc. in this field, making its prospects of delivering even a “blockbuster” product (>$1bn revenues per annum) also remote.

Whether there was any truth to the rumors that management had considered filing for bankruptcy — and it has categorically denied that there were — it is not necessarily difficult to understand why such discussion may take place.

The company will announce its Q2 2024 earnings on 1st August, and my expectation is that, like in Q1, Wall Street will not like what it hears. The problems mounting for Bausch may be beyond even the capabilities of a management team staffed by hedge fund professionals and successful entrepreneurs.

While there is always a contrarian trade opportunity in play when an >$8bn per annum revenue company that generates >$700m in operating cash flow per annum, is valued at a market cap of ~$2bn, the odds appear stacked against the company. In October last year, the rating agency Fitch announced:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bausch Health Companies' (BHC) and Bausch Health America's (BHA) (collectively: Bausch Health) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC' and first-lien debt at 'B'/'RR1'. In addition, Fitch has downgraded BHC's second-lien debt to 'CC'/'RR6' from'B-'/'RR2' and BHC/BHA's unsecured debt to 'C'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6', due to incurred structurally senior debt at both Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) and at BHC/BHA.

My suspicion is that, while yesterday's rumors were scotched almost immediately, Bausch may eventually head down the same path. A company with which it once shared many similarities, Endo International, declared bankruptcy in 2022, unable to service its ~$8bn of debt.