Q2 2024 Active Management Review: Momentum Keeps Rolling

Jul. 25, 2024 10:00 AM ETVT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KLDW, ASET, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, BKSE, CALF, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSF, DEEP, DES, DFAS, DGRS, DWAS, EES, ESML, FDM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HSMV, IJR, IJS, IJT, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, JHSC, JPSE, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, MGMT, NUSC, OMFS, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PRFZ, PSC, QVMS, RFV, RNSC, ROSC, RWJ, RZG, TPSC, USVM, VB, VBK, VBR, VIOG, VIOO, VIOV, VTWG, VTWO, VTWV, XJR, XSHD, XSHQ, XSLV, XSMO, XSVM, SPMD, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, EWA, FLAU, EWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA, QQQ, SPY, ACSI, ACVF, AESR, AFLG, AVUS, APRT, JANT, JULT, OCTT, APRW, JANW, JULW, OCTW, BBUS, BIBL, BKLC, BMAR, BMAY, BUZZ, BWVTF, CATH, CFA, CFO, CHGX, CSM, DEMZ, DFAU, DGRW, DSI, DSTL, DUSA, DVOL, DYNF, EFIV, EPS, EQL, EQWL, ESG, ESGA, ESGU, ESGV, ESGY, EUSA, FCPI, FCTR, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, DIEM, AVES, DFEV, EMXC, EMCR, RAYE, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.64K Followers

Summary

  • The second quarter was a more favorable environment for active managers in Global ex-U.S., U.S. Small Cap, Japan, Australia, and Canada.
  • The Momentum factor was once again the standout and most relevant positive factor in all regions.
  • The Quality factor lagged in most markets, with the exception of Emerging Markets, the UK, and Canada.
  • The information technology sector outperformed in most regions during the second quarter, driven by continued investor enthusiasm over AI.

A pie chart made of textured material

Richard Drury

The Momentum factor picked up where it left off at the end of the first quarter, turning in another standout performance in the April-through-June timeframe and ending the second quarter as the factor most relevant to positive

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.64K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VT--
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares
IOO--
iShares Global 100 ETF
TOK--
iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF
SDG--
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
ACWI--
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News