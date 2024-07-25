LordHenriVoton/E+ via Getty Images

British American Tobacco's (NYSE:BTI) H1 2024 results have just come out, and the market reaction has been quite positive. Basically, what was recorded in the first half of 2024 is nothing too different from recent years. BTI, as well as its peers, is heading toward a smokeless future, as it has realized that society is no longer willing to record so many smoking-related deaths.

The new products, while also harmful, certainly do less harm to health and are the future of the tobacco industry. As we shall see, the latter did not experience strong growth in H1 2024, but the guidance for the whole of 2024 remained unchanged. At the same time, traditional cigarettes have suffered a setback in the United States, and this has greatly affected the overall performance.

In any case, the situation remains stable, the transition to the “New Category” continues, and the sale of part of the stake in ITC is unlocking value for shareholders. Let's look in detail at what is happening.

Highlights H1 2024

BTI H1 2024

At first glance, what was achieved in the first six months of 2024 may seem like a bad result, in fact, revenues plummeted by 8.20% compared to H1 2023, new category did not grow, and profit from operations is in sharp decline. But is the picture really that bad? Actually, I don't think so and now I will explain why.

BTI H1 2024

As a first step, let us analyze what led to the 8.20% decrease in revenues. As you can see, the two main factors are not attributable to the company itself, but to the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment:

BTI sold its business in Russia for the reasons you all know. That sale, resulted in a reduction in revenues of £385 million.

The pound has appreciated against major international currencies since the beginning of the year, as the BoE has been one of the major central banks not to have cut rates yet. FX headwinds have weighed 4.50%, or £604 million.

Overall, of the £1.10 billion less revenue than H1 2023, almost 90% is attributable to FX and the sale of assets in Russia. The remainder, is attributable to a £738 million deterioration in combustible products volume, unable to be offset by the £457 million increase in price/mix. In constant currency, the New Category provided an increase in revenue of £118 million.

So, taking into consideration the factors just discussed, overall I do not think it was a disappointing H1 2024. We have known for decades that cigarettes are not a growth market, so a slight decrease in revenues is to be expected; at the same time we know that cigarettes will be replaced by New Category, which is indeed happening.

By the way, the results of sales of combustible products in the U.S. were affected by a drop in volume of as much as 13.70%. The reason for this slump stems mainly from wholesalers' desire to reduce their inventories, but they are expected to be completely depleted in the second half of 2024. At that point they will restock again and there will be a recovery in BTI sales.

Returning to New Category, the latter is now responsible for 17.90% of the company's revenues, a 1.40% increase over FY 2023. In addition, smokeless brand consumers reached 26.40 million, 1.40 million more than in FY 2023. Two pieces of good news for shareholders, but there is also a less positive one. Management strongly believed that it could reach the $5 billion mark in revenue generated by the New Category by 2025, but this will most likely not be the case for two reasons:

As already anticipated, the sale of the business in Russia has reduced revenues, including those from the New Category.

There is still a lack of legislation against illicit single-use vapor products in the United States. This is an issue that was mentioned several times in the report and is preventing the company from developing its full potential. There are thousands of illegal e-cigarettes in the U.S. and they are inhibiting the growth of the Vuse brand.

BTI H1 2024

Anyway, New Category continues to grow on constant currency and generated revenues of £1.70 billion in the first six months of 2024. The growth was minimal compared to last year, but the 4-year CAGR is still 28.40%. In addition, the company already expected the second half of 2024 to be better since the focus in the first half was on innovation. Let's see individually how each category performed (each figure is considered in constant currency and excluding the impact of Russia):

Vapour revenues grew by 2.60% and reached £889 million. More could have been expected from this category given that Vuse remains brand leader in Top markets (40.90% global value share), but as already mentioned, the growth of illegal single-use vapers in the world's most important Vapour market negatively impacted. As for innovations, Vuse Go 2.0 was launched in 11 markets in May 2024; Vuse Go Reload was also launched in eight markets during the same period. In the former, the innovation lies in heating technology; in the latter, it is a single-use rechargeable device that could partially reduce consumers' appetite for illegal devices.

Heated Products revenues fell 4% and reached £469 million. Since the beginning of the year, management has observed encouraging consumer interest in glo Hyper Pro innovations, but this has not been enough to prevent a decline in revenues. Also not helping is the ban on flavored tobacco heated products. Certainly, in this category Philip Morris (PM) has a leg up: IQOS has reached a user base of 30.80 million.

Modern Oral's revenues are the most positive news, in fact they increased by 48.70% and reached £351 million. The Velo brand is highly valued by consumers and has a dominant market share In Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Great Britain. In the case of Poland and Switzerland, Velo has virtually no competitors.

BTI H1 2024

Unlike the other categories, in this one the U.S. is responsible for much of this growth. In fact, volume increased by 226% and revenues by 122% (at constant rates). This is probably one of the main reasons why the market reacted positively to H1 2024.

BTI H1 2024

Overall, New Category is no longer loss-making and has reached 8% in terms of contribution margin. Obviously, as time goes on, management expects that it can achieve far better profitability. The more volumes increase, the greater the economies of scale, the less it will cost to generate a single New Category product.

Finally, the guidance is virtually unchanged.

BTI H1 2024

The first half was rather subdued, but the bulk of the growth is expected over the next six months.

The business strategy remains the same

Corporate strategy remains almost unchanged from my last article on this company.

BTI H1 2024

Over the next five years it aims to generate a cumulative free cash flow of £40 billion, the use of which will be divided between dividends, buybacks and debt reduction.

BTI H1 2024

Regarding the latter, improvements are evident, in fact net debt has gone from £38.34 billion in 2023 to the current £33.65 billion. Let's be clear, it is still very high, but management is doing an excellent job in reducing leverage.

Some help with this goal may come from the company's stake of ~25% in the Indian giant ITC. The company is currently almost at all-time highs and has a market capitalization of ~$74 billion. So, BTI has huge hidden potential and could monetize its capital gain whenever it wants.

In H1 2024 BTI sold some shares and gained £1.36 billion, which will partially finance a buyback of £700 million in 2024 and £900 million in 2025. With this repeated profit-taking, it can also reduce its debt, thereby reducing the burden of interest expenses.

Overall, its holding is currently worth about $18.50 billion, so there is enough to both drastically reduce debt and buy back its own shares. I doubt that profit-taking will happen completely and in a short time; it will probably be a gradual process. After all, it would create a shock to the price per share if it suddenly wanted to sell all of its stake.

TIKR

Based on the past five years, the NTM Market Cap/FCF is still quite low, so I still consider BTI to be undervalued, which is why the buyback is very effective at this stage.

Finally, another reason for me to consider this company a strong buy is its dividend yield. Concerns about the macroeconomic environment are tangible, as are the very high multiples of major technology companies. BTI represents in my view a company that can perform well in multiple economic environments given the inelasticity of its products. From a very long-term perspective it may not outperform the market, but for those who are looking for a passive annuity, the most important thing is the consistency of cash inflows in the short term.

The current dividend yield is huge, 10.96%, and right now I see no reason to believe it is not sustainable.

Chart based on SA data

From 2014 to 2023, free cash flow has always largely covered the dividends paid. What's more, I think management is very confident that they will continue to distribute such large dividends since they have started a buyback plan. If a company has no money and is in trouble, buying back its own shares is the last thing on its mind.

Conclusion

BTI I believe is a great dividend company and is going through a complicated time due to the changing preferences of its consumers. The plague of cigarettes will eventually disappear (even if it takes several decades); the company has realized this and is focused on smokeless products.

Vuse's performance disappointed a bit in this first half of the year, mainly due to a lack of regulation in the U.S. regarding illegal single-use devices. The glo brand still appears to be struggling, but this has never been BTI's dominant market. As for Modern Oral, Velo's performance has been terrific, and its expansion in the U.S. has given the market a confidence boost.

The guidance has remained unchanged, the company will continue to issue huge dividends and is pursuing a buyback plan as well as a debt reduction plan. The sale of some shares in ITC may facilitate these processes.

I personally rate this quarter as positive and maintain my strong buy rating. I don't expect that BTI will outperform the market in the long term, but I expect that it can generate a good passive income right away, regardless of whether there will be a recession or not.