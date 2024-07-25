BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AB Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVF) is beginning to see pressure on its trucks business, with construction having already been weak led by China in previous quarters, which is incidentally bottoming out with new weakness in NA and Europe. Book to bills is improving, but mainly because billing is falling and production is scaling down. The markets are iffy, with rates on logistics falling, and the operating expenses are up also because of the R&D into electrification and other low carbon technologies. Gross profits are alright thanks to the lift from the aftermarket, which we pointed out as a saviour in our last article. In all, things are trending down. The direction isn't particularly good. Absolute valuations look alright, but with poor direction in earnings, we can't expect much from the stock on a trading horizon. Pass for now.

Latest Earnings

Prices are still going up in vehicles as a carryover from initiatives in 2023. This is partly why demand is softening for trucks, although there are also underlying issues with demand. Book to bills are not looking that healthy, where any segment improvements in book to bills have to do with reduced billing, and not major increases in ordering. End markets for trucks look a little iffy with spot rates for freight down, and indeed the falling logistic costs are also evident in the gross margin where the costs Volvo pays are also down. Also, some competitors are apparently beginning to get promotional with fleet orders, engaging in discounting, which is deflationary. The presence of some price competition, particularly in an industry with falling scale, is a worry.

Segment Mix by Product Area (Q2 Report)

Trucks are not in decline yet, up a percent, with construction equipment still being the issue. The thing is that China is bottoming out in construction, with Europe and NA seeing pressure now instead, which is concerning, as it means a macro pressure is developing in markets that were resilient up to now.

IS (Q2 Report)

Despite the loss of scale and growing China revenues in the construction equipment mix which is a lower margin market, and despite the falling overall mix of construction equipment which is higher margin than trucks (by about 1.3x), gross incomes are up thanks to the pickup in aftermarket activity. Service sales are up 5% as opposed to vehicle and machine sales, where underlying margins are almost 2x in service compared to in equipment sales. This major margin decline mitigator is something that we perennially focus on for Volvo and is one of the major advantages of any equipment business with a relevant aftermarket and service component in the mix. About 25% of the overall business is service. Lower logistic costs for Volvo have also helped, although it will eventually reflect in their own end markets as goods demand falls.

Service vs Vehicle revenue breakdown (Q2 Pres)

Adjusted operating incomes, including a normalisation of some financial effects that overstate IFRS income, are down mainly because of growth in operating expenses, which includes a January wage hike but is also related to discretionary spending on R&D for electrification and hydrogen. We really don't like this, we do not believe in electrification of heavy vehicles and consider this a negative for the company. Indeed, end markets think a bit like us as the market continues to be only driven by only adopters, and Volvo reports that there is a clear slowdown in demand for ICE alternatives in trucks consistent with the rest of our coverage.

Bottom Line

Annualising the EPS, we get a 10x multiple for AB Volvo. That means a decent earnings yield of around 10%, which in absolute terms is going to always be attractive for any quality business. Indeed, AB Volvo is just that, both in terms of products but also economics, with the power of countercyclicality of service presenting itself in the resilient gross incomes.

The issue we have is that there is no end in sight for the construction equipment decline if Europe and NA will assume the declines that have in quarters past been led entirely by China. Also, promotional pricing and other discounting activities for trucks is a concern. They are making every preparation for softening markets, even in trucks. While we are confident they can execute decently here and the service will continue to mitigate gross profit declines, the discretionary spending on EVs and other low carbon alternatives for the truck market is something that risks being fruitless, and this eliminates some of the benefits of the business for the bottom line. Ultimately, it becomes a trading consideration. Signs of the beginning of some pressure in key markets is a concern, particularly on the pricing side, with volumes already a worry in other markets. With higher OPEX as well, earnings direction isn't going to be great for some time, and therefore we can't expect better from the price at the moment.

