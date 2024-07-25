Milko/E+ via Getty Images

Executive Summary

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a fast-growing digital bank and fintech company that has turned the corner on profitability and raised capital to support growth. The company came to the public markets in 2021 as a SPAC and stock traded up to the mid-20s. The stock has since faltered and is down 70%. The company is situated to continue to grow with online banking taking market share from traditional banking and the need for financial institutions to have a solid interface and strong security protocol. SoFi Technologies suite of products and services is setting them up as a strong candidate for the consumer as a one-stop shop for all their online banking needs. The fed fund rate has most likely peaked and could start coming down going into 2025, which would further benefit the financial sector. At this juncture, with both revenue growth and positive earnings; the stock shows great risk/reward characteristics. EPS for 2026 could close in on $1/share, which would mean the stock is trading at ~7x its 2026 earnings. I’m initiating a Strong Buy on the stock and set a target of $20/share.

Background and Ownership

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is a bank, financial services and financial technologies company which was founded in 2011 by four students at Stanford Business School. The company came to the public market as a SPAC backed by Chamath Palihapitiya, raising $2.4bln at a $9bln valuation and started to trade on Nasdaq on June 1st, 2021. The initial business model was to be able to provide better and affordable student loans and the inaugural loan program was for $2mm to approx. 100 students around $20k each and the company got a $77mm capital raise done in Sept 2012 led by Baseline Ventures. Then in Oct 2013, the company raised $500mm in debt and equity and had Morgan Stanley and Bancorp as bank participants. The company made several raises through the years and bought the fintech company Galileo in 2020 for $1.2billion. The company has made a few more acquisitions since going public, like Golden Pacific Bank for $22.3million and Technisys, a cloud-based banking system, for $1billion. The company became a bank in Feb 2022 through approval from the OCC and the Golden Pacific Bancorp acquisition allowed it to become a bank holding company and operate its bank subsidiary as SoFi Bank. The company is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah and is regulated by the Federal Reserve, OCC and FDIC.

Former CEO/founder Mike Cagney left under controversial circumstances in 2017 and was replaced with Anthony Noto (COO at Twitter) who became the CEO in Feb 2018 (he owns 8mm shares). The CFO is Chris Lapointe, and he joined from Uber, where he was the Global Head of FP&A, Corporate Finance and FinTech and before Uber (UBER) he was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs.

The board consists of 11 directors and is headed by Tom Hutton who owns the VC/Private Equity firm Thompson Hutton LLC

The total share count is, 1056 million shares and currently, as of 6/28/24 there are 187mm shares shorted or 17.7% of the total shares. The market cap is therefore around $7.5 billion, with a closing price on 7/24/24 of $7.10/share.

The largest owner is Delaware Project 10 LLC with 117.8mm shares or 11.2% (wholly owned subsidiary of Softbank), Softbank with 83.2mm shares or 7.9%, Vanguard with 81.5 million shares or 7.7%, followed by Thomas Clayton Wilkes, founder of Galileo (42.6 million shares or 4%) BlackRock (40.5 million shares or 3.8%), Chamath Palihapitiya (33 million shares or 3.1%), Ian Osborne (33mm shares or 3.1%), Slta lv GP LLC, investment vehicle of Silver Lake (31.8 million shares or 3%) and Silver Lake (31.2 million or 2.9%).

It's worth mentioning, CEO Anthony Noto has added to his shares with a few smaller purchases around $200k each time, he added 30715 shares on June 14th, 2024 at 6.48, and 28860 at 6.92 on May 24th, 2024, and 28900 at 6.91 on May 23rd, 2024 and 28775 at 6.90 on May 3rd, 2024. But of course, he had freed up some cash after getting redeemed out of the preferred at $105/shares, and he had 6k of them which gave him $630k in cash.

Business Model

As previously mentioned, SoFi started out as a student lender but has grown with other lending products, specifically personal loans. The company is also offering financial services and, through the Galileo acquisition, it is also offering financial technology solutions. The company calls its customers “members” and with the suite of products and services the members can borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their finances across one integrated platform. According to the 10K;

“the aim is to create a best-in-class, integrated financial services platform that will generate a virtuous cycle whereby positive member experiences will lead to new product adoption by existing members and enhanced profitability for each additional product lowering overall member acquisition costs and increasing the lifetime value of members.”

This is all done online, as SoFi Technologies doesn’t have branches. The company now has over 8mm members as of 1Q24. Looking at various customer rating sites like Trustpilot (4.5/5) or Consumer Affairs (1.1/5) there seems to be a bit of difference in how good the product and the service is, but the company has rapidly built their member base in only a few years. Let’s start exploring the lending segment through the 10K and 1Q24 filing.

Lending Segment

The company offers a variety of lending products, such as student loans, personal loans (credit cards etc) and mortgages. The segment makes money on interest earned from the loans made minus the financial cost to carry those loans, i.e. the net interest margin. The company is also making money on servicing the loans. Also, since Feb 2022, the company has been a bank and have ramped up depositor financing, which should benefit the balance sheet over time with cheap and sticky capital to finance its businesses for example of the $25 billion in debt on balance sheet in 2023, $21.6 billion was depositor financing, which was $18.6 billion the previous year and $7.2 billion the year before. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) has been around 6% for a few quarters now but has been increasing since 1Q22 from low 4s. This has been happening despite a continued higher depositor rate due to the fed increasing rates and the need to be competitive to attract members. The main reason for the improvement has been the increased personal loans, which have seen over $3 billion in underwriting per quarter for a bit more than a year and are now over $15 billion on $23 billion in earning assets. The personal loans have a higher yield than student loans. The earning assets yield was low 5% in 1Q22 and has now been around 9-10% in the last few quarters, massively contributing to higher Net Interest Margin (NIM). The personal loans are generally offered between $5000 and $100,000 and have a term between 2 and 7 years, the use can be anything from a home project to travel and wedding.

Financial Services Segment

The financial services segment consists of businesses that have more interaction with customers than the lending businesses have. The suite of products and services is setting up SoFi as a convenient alternative for all consumers' financial needs. SoFi Money and SoFi Invest are the largest ones, but the company also has a slew of other services such as SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Travel ad SoFi at Home etc. Sofi Money is all about having good online banking experience with checking and savings accounts and being able to earn interest rates and accumulate rewards on purchases. SoFi Invest is a mobile first investment platform which provides active investing and robo-advisory services. Users can buy and sell stocks and ETFs, and the company has invested large to create a good mobile investing experience. The company has improved the members' shopping experience online and in stores with SoFi Credit Card, and has no annual fee, cash back rewards and no foreign transaction fees, as just a few examples of benefits. The segment has seen the biggest growth of the three segments and was ~5% of total revenue in 2021 and in 2023 it was ~20% and combined with the tech platform, the financial services segment is projected to be 50% of the revenue.

Financial Technology Solutions

This segment came about when the company bought Galileo in 2020 for $1.2bln - the growth in accounts has been very solid, up from 30mm in the 1Q20 to 151mm in 1Q24 and the company is guiding for 20% growth in 2024. And as mentioned in the previous section, the guidance is also for financial services and technology solutions to be 50% of total revenues including the lending segment, which was ~25% for the full year in 2021. First off, what is Galileo? The 10K doesn’t have a deep description of it, but it’s essentially an API (Application Programming Interface) and payment solution business, with financial firms being most of the customers. It’s a cloud-based platform, which was enhanced with the Technisys acquisition, to make the interface more seamless and user-friendly but also more secure, better and quicker at detecting fraud, using AI. The idea of the acquisitions, according to Anthony Noto was to build a better, more agile system and more secure system to interface with its own customers, but also something that can be used for the industry. Essentially, a complete platform to serve its customers in the most comprehensive way possible. In an interview, he makes the Amazon example, (4:30 min mark) of the late 90s e-commerce start and how they had to build all the systems themselves to better serve their customers and of course, that developed into an extremely strong online presence and AWS. Some of the early customers of Galileo were Revolut, Transferwise, Robinhood (HOOD) and of course, SoFi. Also you can view more customers here.

Financial Summary

The company has seen good growth since going public, and the last two quarters have been profitable. Revenue in 1Q24 was up 26% year over year to $581mm and EBITDA margin was 25% vs 16% year over year.

Revenue and EBITDA growth (1Q24 company deck)

The various metrics like new members and new products had 44% and 38% growth respectively in the 1Q24. Members are now above 8.1mm and products are above 11.8mm.

Member growth (1Q company deck )

Net income in the first quarter was $88mm and guidance is $5-$10mm for 2Q and for the full year $165-$185mm or 8-9c EPS. However, first quarter guidance was for $10-$20mm and the company beat substantially at $88mm (although $59mm was a benefit from the extinguishment of debt) so the guidance seems to be low.

The company is guiding for 2.4bln in revenue and 15-17% in growth, which is lower growth than last year at 35%. However, the company is improving its margins, and EBITDA is guided for $590-$600mm or 25% margin, which was $432mm in 2023 and 21% margin and only 9% margin in 2022.

If one assumes 25% growth in 2025 and instead of $2.4bln guidance they do $2.6bln in 2024, that is $3.3 billion in revenue. I believe we will see lower fed fund rate coming into 2025, which will spur more credit activity and as financial services and tech platform keep growing, which would leverage the expenses, you could see a 35% EBITDA margin and over $1100mm EBITDA in 2025, which would be 83% EBITDA growth. Net income would be ~$800mm or 60c EPS (shares o/s will continue to grow). In 2026, with 20% growth, the company could do 4bln in revenue and above $1.4bln in EBITDA (35% margin), which would translate to roughly $1000mm in net income and ~90c EPS.

On March 5th, 2024, the company priced a $750mm Senior Unsecured Convertible Note paying 1.25% interest per year and most of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to redeem 12.5% Series 1 Preferred Stock. The Notes will mature on March 15, 2029. The option to purchase additional notes of $112.5mm was filed, and total proceeds were $862.5mm with net proceeds of $845.3mm. The conversion rate is 105.8089 share of common stock per $1000 principal amount of notes, which is $9.45 per share of common stock and can be redeemable on or after March 15, 2027. The stock needs to exceed 130% of the conversion price for at least 20 trading days. The dilution would be 90.4mm shares, or 8.5%. The stock dropped 15% on the announcement from 8.58 to 7.27 on March 5th.

The company did simultaneously exchange the $600mm 0% Convertible notes due in 2026 into 61.7mm shares, which was a separate transaction.

Both transactions were made to strengthen its capital position. The risk of further dilution seems less likely at this point, and the company can continue to focus on profitable growth.

The company filed 8-K on April 24th that they will redeem all of the 3.234 million preferred stock for $339.9 million and save $29.3mm in dividend payments in 2024.

Industry Landscape

As mentioned, I believe we have reached peak fed fund rates and will likely see the rate coming down going into 2025 due to slowing inflation. This should create a tailwind for all financials with increased credit activity and lower depositor charge i.e. higher Net Interest Margin, (NIM) and particular for SoFi’s lending segment. The ever-increasing digitalization of all industries will most likely continue, specifically for financials and SoFi being a pure play for online banking with a large suite of products or services, should particularly benefit from this. The need for online financial platforms to continue to improve their interface and security will also benefit SoFi with the technology platform Galileo, which is being used in its own banking business but also introduced to more financial firms. The company seems to be in a great spot to continue to take market share from conventional banking. The conventional banking stocks like, JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo, (WFC) are more mature and are not growing as much anymore, JPM's 5yr revenue CAGR is 9% and BAC and WFC have shown no growth in the last 5 years.

Value Proposition

The stock is down from 2021 and the company has continued to show strong growth, plus the company is now profitable. The company is expecting the financial services and fintech segment to be above 50% of the company’s revenue coming into 2025, which is value added and can leverage the company’s expenses and increase margins. Using 90c EPS for 2026 and price to earnings of 22 (market multiple, strong fintech growth) get you $20/share and close to 200% return within 12 to 18 months.

Catalysts

The financial sector has been under pressure since the fed started raising rates back in early 2022 but has shown a comeback in 2024 with both better earnings and better stock prices. I believe we have seen peak rates and rates could start coming down coming into 2025 which will continue to be a tailwind for financial stocks. The company is also growing and executing well on growth in its financial services and technology platforms, which will be more than 50% of revenue going into 2025. Therefore, earnings will grow substantially in 2025.

Risks

Continued higher interest rates slowing down credit activity and leading to US recession. The company stops growing and turns profits to losses. Successful cyberattacks on Galileo, which would tarnish its platform.

Conclusion

The stock has been under pressure since going public, but the company has continued to improve and has recently turned profitable. The services and fintech segments will be as big as the lending segment soon, and the suite of products and services is making the company a one-stop shop for online banking. The overall environment for financials has turned a corner, with peak rates and potential lower rates in 2025. This sets the stock up for great risk/reward, and a target is set of $20/share.