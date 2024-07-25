Tarun Gupta/iStock via Getty Images

Now that India's election is done and dusted, all eyes are now on how 'Modi 3.0' will play out. Prime Minister Modi's initial cabinet picks suggested continuity, and to some extent, this was reflected in the new government's first Budget. Fundamentally, though, there were some key shifts this time around, with some notable political compromises (e.g., outsized allocations to ally states) and a greater emphasis on social demands (e.g., higher subsidies and welfare spending). What has stayed constant, though, is a commitment to capital spending (new target up to +7.3% YoY), as well as an emphasis on fiscal consolidation (deficit target cut to 4.9%).

The surprising losers this time around were asset owners, particularly equity investors. Per the economic survey pre-Budget, there had been concerns about retail "speculation" in the market; hence, the big hikes on short-term (up to 20% from 15%) and long-term capital gains (up to 12.5% from 10%), as well as an even bigger step up on derivatives-related transaction taxes. Another market-unfriendly new policy is that share buybacks will now receive the same tax treatment as dividends, though the relatively low returns of capital in India mitigate this impact somewhat.

In reaction, Indian markets pulled back post-Budget, and rightly so, in my view. While corporate earnings could well benefit from the spending, higher taxes will also mean more selling pressure going forward, which could, in turn, weigh on valuation multiples from here. Foreign investors will bear the brunt here, as they won't benefit from higher capital gains exemptions. Portfolio hedging will be a lot costlier as well, thanks to higher securities transaction taxes. All in all, a sobering reminder of the many costs associated with investing in India.

In the face of potential multiple compression as markets digest the new taxes, more selective factor ETFs like the Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) screen favorably as a way to ride out any turbulence.

PIN Overview – Quality Focus Intact; Larger and More Liquid than Before

While there are quite a few US-listed Indian factor ETFs to choose from, PIN's approach continues to stand out for two reasons: 1) a quality/yield-focused screen and 2) an exclusive focus on large caps. Comparable factor ETFs like VanEck's India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) and WisdomTree's India Earnings Fund (EPI), in contrast, have quite a bit of small/mid-cap exposure; this 'all-cap' approach has delivered higher returns but arguably also comes with higher risks. As for PIN's portfolio construction, it effectively occupies a middle ground between EPI's simpler profit-focused approach and GLIN's more complex 'growth at a reasonable price' screen. The result, in line with previous quarters, is a higher quality portfolio better placed to defend its multiple than comparable factor funds, as well as more straightforward tracker funds like iShares' MSCI India ETF (INDA).

In the meantime, PIN has grown quite a bit since I last covered the fund (see PIN: Quality Remains The Way To Go In India) and currently manages ~$265m of assets. Liquidity has also improved, as evidenced by the fund's tighter ~20bps bid/ask spread. While still well below the likes of the largest and most liquid factor, EPI, and conventional ETFs like INDA, PIN does make up for it to a certain extent with a competitive 0.78% total expense ratio - below both EPI's 0.85% and GLIN's 1.1%.

Expense Ratio Bid/Ask Spread Large Cap (% of Portfolio) Invesco India ETF 0.78% 0.20% 98% WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 0.85% 0.02% 76% VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF 1.09% (0.87% net) 0.39% 82.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Invesco, WisdomTree, VanEck

PIN Portfolio – A Slightly Different Take on Indian Large-Caps

Sector-wise, the fund profile hasn't changed too much since last quarter. The financial sector is, unsurprisingly, still the largest allocation at a broadly unchanged 17.6%, though PIN's exposure remains well below Indian factor ETFs GLIN (30.5%) and EPI (21.7%), as well as the more conventional INDA (24.5%). This leaves more room for PIN to spread the rest of its sector exposures, namely Information Technology (up to 13.0%), Consumer Discretionary (up to 12.7%), and Energy (down to 11.1%).

At the single-stock level, PIN's largest holdings skew toward the usual blue chips such as Reliance Industries (RLNIY), HDFC Bank (HDB), and Infosys (INFY) - broadly consistent with most large-cap India trackers. The key difference remains the allocation percentages, most notably, within Financials, where PIN overweights HDFC Bank over ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. On the other hand, 'all-cap' factor ETF comparables GLIN and EPI run much different stock allocations, partly because they also run small/mid-cap exposures and partly due to their less quality-focused screening criteria.

PIN Performance – Impressive Track Record; Mind the Post-Budget Tracking Error

PIN has gone from strength to strength so far in 2024, and as a result, its year-to-date NAV return has further risen to +14.1%. Zooming out, this lifts PIN's annualized return over the last three and five years to +11.9% and +13.1%, respectively – well above conventional large-cap trackers like INDA. On the other hand, factor ETF alternatives like EPI have outperformed PIN; but it's also worth noting that investors also take on more risks with an 'all-cap' strategy. So, while PIN likely won't deliver the highest absolute returns through the cycles, it does rank highly on a risk-adjusted basis.

The catch with PIN remains its ability, or rather inability, to track its FTSE India Quality and Yield Select Index benchmark. A case in point is that over the last year, PIN's tracking error (i.e., the difference between the performance of the fund and its benchmark) ran in the high-single-digits. While the gap has narrowed somewhat year-to-date, higher capital gains and securities transaction taxes unveiled at this year's Budget mean tracking errors will likely run wider going forward. The silver lining, though, is that PIN's quality-focused approach means its portfolio is also better positioned to defend its valuation multiple in the face of increased selling pressure. And with underlying large-cap earnings growth running at a very healthy pace, PIN remains well-positioned for outperformance.

A Defensive Play on India's Post-Budget Blues

After an exceptional first-half performance, Indian equity investors won't have it quite as easy if the latest Budget announcement is anything to go by. Any impact on valuation multiples from higher capital taxes will, however, be counterbalanced by corporate earnings growth, which remains on a very healthy path. In the meantime, expect PIN, by virtue of its quality-focused portfolio, to hold up relatively well against any post-Budget turbulence. Net-net, I remain upbeat.