Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2024

Welcome to the July 2024 edition of the lithium miner news.

The past month saw lithium prices lower, with China lithium carbonate prices hitting their lowest point in ~3 years.

Lithium price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the China delivered lithium carbonate (99.5% min.) spot price was down 4.77% and the China lithium hydroxide (56.5% min.) price was down 2.93%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (3.9% min) price was down 1.72%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was down 4.77% over the past 30 days.

Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate Index (Li2O 5.5%-6.2%, excluding tax/insurance/freight) spot price of USD 950, as of July 23, 2024.

China lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 85,500 (~USD 11,752) (source)

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

China's CITIC Futures forecasts lithium surpluses in 2024 and 2025 (source) - In 2024 they forecast a China lithium carbonate price average of CNY 100,000/t (~US$14,000/t)

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts lithium surpluses to end 2028, then deficits to increase significantly from 2029 (as of May 2023)(source)

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals (Trend Investing) (IEA)

Lithium market and battery news

On June 27 Seeking Alpha reported:

Gold prices revised up at BMI, lithium expected to remain subdued due to oversupply...Turning to lithium, BMI expects prices to remain under pressure in 2024-2025, below 2022–2023 highs, owing to a rapidly expanding global lithium supply that has pushed the lithium market into surplus. It forecasts Mainland Chinese lithium carbonate 99.5% to average $15,500/tonne in 2024 and $20,000/tonne in 2025...Mainland Chinese lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% is likely to average $14,000/tonne in 2024 and $20,500/tonne in 2025.

On July 3 Engineering and Technology reported:

Indonesia launches first EV battery plant to take advantage of rich nickel resources...South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution (LGES)...have launched Indonesia’s first battery cell production plant with the capacity to produce up to 10 gigawatt hours [GWH] of battery cells every year. The joint venture is part of a commitment between the two companies made in 2020 that will see investment of up to $9.8bn in Indonesia to develop an electric vehicle [EV] supply chain. This new battery cell factory in West Java province will have enough annual capacity to produce batteries that can power more than 150,000 battery-based EVs.

On July 3 CRU reported:

Lithium floods out of Africa as artisanal miners exploit old tin workings. Lithium extraction from Africa’s old tin mines has surged, and now Chinese entities are formalising artisanal supply. African output will fall in the short term, but historic tin and tantalum production can indicate where the next mining boom will occur.

On July 9 Bloomberg reported:

China’s batteries are now cheap enough to power huge shifts...Pack-level prices for the most-sold battery chemistries have been below the often-referenced $100/kWh benchmark in China since October 2023, and LFP pack prices are now at $75/kWh. At that price, EVs can be priced at or below combustion cars in most vehicle segments, marking a huge shift. We no longer need to model for when cell prices drop far enough to decarbonize road transport. That day is here... China is the world’s largest auto market, and battery-electric vehicles are currently the cheapest drivetrain by average transaction price in the country, even after stripping out mini city cars from the dataset.

Lithium-ion battery prices have fallen dramatically in the last year with LFP batteries in China at US$75/kWh (source)

On July 11 Seeking Alpha reported:

ANZ sees lithium at 16k–18k/t by 2025. A strong supply response to the recent collapse in the price of lithium is setting the stage for a market rebalancing, but a sustained recovery is unlikely until overcapacity in the supply chain for lithium batteries is reversed, ANZ Research said on Thursday.

On July 12 CNEVPOST reported:

CATL plans to raise $1.5 billion fund to build its global supply chain, report says. The offshore fund will help CATL finance the corporate ecosystem needed to expand production in Europe and other foreign markets, according to the Financial Times.

On July 13 Reuters reported:

After another boom and bust, where next for lithium?..The short-term outlook is for prices to trundle along at the lows as the market digests surplus material. The longer-term picture is more positive as governments force the transition to electric vehicles but there will be no return to the giddy heights of 2022 in the next 10 years, according to analysts at BMI, a Fitch Solutions company...The seeds of the next lithium upswing are already being sown in the current low-price environment. It will likely not match the spectacular boom of 2022 but lithium's history of price volatility isn't over yet.

On July 16 InsideEVs reported:

China's CATL hints at EV batteries that last 16 years. According to CATL, its "Long-Service-Life Battery" packs can last up to 16 years or 1.24 million miles (2 million kilometers)...Assuming an EV with some 300 miles of range, we are talking about more than 4,000 full charge and discharge cycles. Across the world, many automakers use batteries from CATL, including Tesla, BYD, Hyundai, Toyota, Volkswagen and others.

On July 18 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported:

Growing need for lithium hedging to meet energy transition demand. Ganfeng Lithium’s announcement that it has started a desk to trade derivatives highlights the need for mechanisms to hedge against price risks, following a rapid rise and fall in lithium prices...The lithium futures market is set to grow significantly this decade, Benchmark forecasts, as producers and consumers look to mitigate against price risks. Benchmark estimates that as much as 1 million tonnes of lithium [LCE] could be hedged this decade, outside of China – the size of the total lithium market last year.

On July 22 Investing News Network reported:

S&P Global: US outpaced by most other countries in mine development times...The document reveals that it takes nearly 29 years on average for a US mine to progress from discovery to production, compared to 27 years in Canada and 20 years in Australia. Only Zambia takes longer at an average of 34 years...Without domestic supply, the US remains vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. With that in mind, the Biden administration has recognized the need to secure domestic sources of important commodities and has taken steps to address lengthy mine approval timelines. For example, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes provisions that prioritize energy and critical minerals research, and also allocates funds for mineral extraction.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (ALB)

On June 25 Seeking Alpha reported:

Lithium's low price does not justify new spending on plants, Albemarle exec says..."Lithium prices we're facing at these levels are concerning," and investors should not pour money into lithium facilities at these levels, Eric Norris, head of Albemarle's (ALB) energy storage business, told the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference in Las Vegas.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM), Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY), Covalent Lithium (SQM/WES JV)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

H1, 2025 - Production to start and then ramp to 50ktpa Lithium hydroxide [LiOH] at the Kwinana refinery in WA (SQM/Wesfarmers JV).

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM) [ASX:LTM](formed from the Allkem and Livent merger in Jan. 2024)

On July 11 Arcadium Lithium announced: "...it will release second quarter 2024 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, after stock market close."

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772] (OTCPK:GNENY)

On July 15 Ganfeng Lithium announced:

...The Company will pay a final dividend of RMB8.00 for every ten shares of the Company (tax inclusive) (equivalent to HKD8.77382 for every ten shares of the Company (tax inclusive)) for the year ended December 31, 2023.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466], Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia TLEA is a JV with Tianqi Lithium (51%) and IGO Limited (49%). TLEA owns the Kwinana lithium hydroxide facility in WA

On July 19, Tianqi Lithium announced: "Tianqi Lithium was selected for the S&P Global Sustainable Development Yearbook (China Edition)."

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On July 24 Pilbara Minerals announced: "Replacement June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report."

HIGHLIGHTS

"Strong operational performance with record production volume of 226.2 thousand [K] dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene concentrate in the three month period ended 30 June 2024 (June Quarter).

Relative to the March Quarter 2024 (prior Quarter), prices increased by 4% to an average estimated realised price of US$840/dmt 3 (CIF China) on a SC5.3 basis with sales increasing by 43% to 235.8k dmt.

Revenue increased by 58% to $305M compared to the prior Quarter, reflecting a 43% increase in sales volume and a 4% increase in average realised price.

Unit operating cost (FOB) of $591/dmt decreased by 12% compared to the prior Quarter, primarily driven by increased production volume due to the continuous operation of the P680 primary rejection facility and improved recoveries resulting from successful plant optimisation.

Strong balance sheet position with June Quarter end cash balance of $1.6B. Cash reduced by $156M in the June Quarter largely due to continued capital expenditure for P680 and P1000 expansion projects. Both projects remain on schedule and on budget.

Commencement of construction of the mid-stream demonstration plant at Pilgangoora Operation.

Release of the P2000 pre-feasibility study [PFS] which determined that production capacity at the Pilgangoora Operation could be expanded to 2.0 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) with the construction of an additional plant.

2024 financial year (FY24) guidance achieved or exceeded across all three metrics; production volume, unit operating cost (FOB) and capital expenditure.

Guidance for FY25 released providing a further increase in production capacity care of two major brownfields expansion projects (P680 crushing and ore sorting and the P1000 Project) being brought online during the course of the year."

Upcoming catalysts:

End Q2, FY 2024 - P680 Expansion Project set to reach full capacity.

Q3 FY, 2025 - P1000 Expansion Project set to begin production.

Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN] (OTCPK:MALRF)

Mineral Resources core lithium assets include Mt Marion Mine (50% MIN: 50% Ganfeng) and the Wodgina Lithium Mine (50% ALB: 50% MIN).

On July 1, Mineral Resources announced:

Mt Marion breaks new ground. Strong progress in underground development works at the Mt Marion lithium operation is breaking new ground in lithium for Mineral Resources (MinRes)...Pending receipt of all necessary approvals, MinRes is targeting first development ore in mid-2025 and first production ore by the end of 2025...

Note: MinRes released a corporate governance presentation in July 2024.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGML] (SGMLF) (SGML)

Sigma is producing lithium spodumene at its Grota do Cirilo Mine in Brazil.

On July 1, Sigma Lithium Resources announced: "Sigma Lithium sells 22,000t of Quintuple Zero Lithium at premium price of 8.75% LME hydroxide." Highlights include:

"Sigma Lithium completed the sale of its 10 th shipment of 22,000t of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium at a premium floating price of 8.75% of LME Lithium Hydroxide (CIF Shanghai basis).

shipment of 22,000t of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium at a premium floating price of 8.75% of LME Lithium Hydroxide (CIF Shanghai basis). The Quintuple Zero Green Lithium will be shipped in early July, capping our first 11 months of consistent shipments and demonstrating the operational discipline of a seasoned producer."

Upcoming catalysts:

2024/2025 - Grota do Cirilo Mine construction to double capacity to 520,000tpa of spodumene.

AMG Critical Materials N.V. [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) (Formerly AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV)

On July 3, AMG Critical Materials N.V. announced: "AMG’s subsidiary Graphit Kropfmühl and BASF sign innovative agreement to reduce product carbon footprint."

Upcoming catalysts:

2024 - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 40ktpa) forecast to begin ramping up. Total nameplate capacity to reach 130ktpa by end 2024.

2025-2028 - German LiOH facility expansion plan with Modules 2-5 (100,00tpa LiOH).

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCQB:SYAXF)

On July 3, Sayona Mining announced:

Lucas Dow appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer...Sylvain Collard has been appointed to the role of President and COO of the Canada operations.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 - Spodumene production ramp up at NAL operations (owned SYA 75%: PLL 25%).

Piedmont Lithium (PLL)[ASX:PLL]

Piedmont Lithium 100% own the Carolina Lithium spodumene project in North Carolina, USA; as well as 25% of the North American Lithium [NAL] Project in Canada and up to 40.5% of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana (JV with Atlantic Lithium and Ghana Gov + Ghana MIIF).

On June 27, Piedmont Lithium announced: "2023 Sustainability Report..."

On July 24 Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont to release Second Quarter results on August 8, 2024."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024-25 - Carolina Lithium (100%) - Off-take or project funding announcements.

2025 - Ewoyaa Project in Ghana (up to 40.5% PLL) construction targeted to begin, subject to funding.

?2026+ - Tennessee Lithium hydroxide Project targeted to begin.

Core Lithium Ltd. [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF) (CORX)

Core 100% owns the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia.

On July 8, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "FY24 production and financial position update." Highlights include:

"Revised FY24 guidance exceeded with 95,020dmt of spodumene concentrate produced and 97,423dmt shipped.

Record quarterly shipments of spodumene concentrate of 33,027dmt, as well as 19,771dmt of lithium fines.

FY24 spodumene concentrate production of 95,020dmt exceed revised guidance (90,000dmt-95,000dmt).

FY24 spodumene concentrate sales of 97,423dmt exceed revised guidance (80,000dmt-90,000dmt).

FY24 lithium fines sales of 66,140dmt.

Unaudited cash balance at 30 June 2024 increased to $87.6 million (March 2024 quarter of $80.4 million).

Finniss operations will now pause with restart assessments underway.

Preparations continue for drilling programs to commence at Shoobridge, Finniss and Napperby, with results expected in the coming months.

Core remains debt free and has sufficient funds to support the Company's focus on exploration, growth and development of the Finniss district."

On July 11, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Drilling commences at Shoobridge." Highlights include:

"RC drilling underway at Shoobridge, one of the first drill programs planned under the Company’s FY25 exploration program.

Shoobridge contains historic pegmatite tin-tantalum surface workings, which have not been tested for their lithium potential.

Shoobridge is approximately 80km by road southeast of Core’s lithium processing plant.

Multi-commodity potential is recognised at Shoobridge with other metals, including gold, uranium and base metals found historically in the area."

On July 17, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "June quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Record quarterly shipments of 33,027dmt of spodumene concentrate (10,199dmt Q3FY24).

In line with expectations, there was an 18% decrease in quarterly spodumene concentrate production to 20,563dmt (24,927t Q3FY24) as the final ROM stockpiles were fully exhausted.

FY24 production of 95,020dmt, operating costs of $1,396/dmt in line with the revised guidance.

The ROM stockpile is now fully depleted, and all processing activities are completed as planned.

Operational sites are now being maintained in a state of operational readiness until market conditions improve.

Cash balance at 30 June 2024 of $87.6 million, positively impacted by the selling of concentrate produced from the processing of stockpiles.

5,178wmt of spodumene concentrate and up to 75,000wmt of lithium fines available for sale, with a market value of ~$14.8m at current prices.

58% increase in Mineral Resources to 48.2Mt at 1.26% Li2O and FY25 drilling targeting further resource growth.

Paul Brown was appointed as CEO and James Virgo was permanently appointed as CFO."

Core is planning a targeted FY25 exploration program at Finniss and its other 100% owned projects over the coming months and will provide further updates as these programs progress."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 - Any resumption of mining operations at the Grants open pit at Finniss where mining has been suspended in Jan. 2024.

Lithium Americas Argentina [TSX:LAAC](LAAC)

Lithium Americas Argentina owns the Argentina assets (Cauchari Olaroz JV, Pastos Grandes, Sal de la Puna) from the LAC split.

On July 17 LAAC announced: "Lithium Argentina to release Second Quarter 2024 results on August 13, 2024."

Upcoming catalysts:

2024/25 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production ramp to 20,000-25,000tpa and then to 40,000tpa. From 2025+ a Stage 2 20ktpa+ expansion is planned.

NB: Ganfeng Lithium (51%) and Lithium Americas Argentina (49%) own the JV company Minera Exar S.A., which owns 91.5% interest and is entitled to 100% of the production from the Cauchari-Olaroz Project. The 8.5% interest is owned by Jujuy Energia y Mineria Sociedad del Estado (“JEMSE”) (a company owned by the Government of Jujuy province).

Zijin Mining Group [SHA:601899] [HKSE:2899] (OTCPK:ZIJMF)

Zijin Mining owns 100% of the 3Q Lithium Mine in Argentina, with Stage 1 production started producing 2,903t LCE in 2023 and planning to ramp to 25,000tpa LCE. Zijing Mining is a large diversified mining group with global mines focused on copper, gold, zinc/lead, silver and lithium.

On June 25, Zijin Mining Group announced:

Completion of the issue of us$2,000,000,000 1.0 per cent. Guaranteed convertible bonds due 2029; and Completion of the placing of new H shares under general mandate...

On June 26, Zijin Mining Group announced:

Publication of the Offering Circular - Gold Pole Capital Company Limited - US$2,000,000,000 1.0 per cent. Guaranteed convertible bonds due 2029..."

On July 8, Zijin Mining Group announced: "Announcement on estimated increase in operating results for the first half of 2024." Highlights include:

"It is estimated that the Company realised a net profit attributable to owners of the listed company of approximately RMB14.55-15.45 billion for the first half of 2024, representing an increase of approximately RMB4.248-5.148 billion, or an increase of approximately 41%-50% compared with the same period last year.

It is estimated that the Company realised a net profit attributable to owners of the listed company after non-recurring profit or loss of approximately RMB14.85-15.75 billion for the first half of 2024, representing an increase of approximately RMB5.195-6.095 billion, or an increase of approximately 54%-63% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB9.655 billion)."

On July 19, Zijin Mining Group announced: "Closure period of register of members of H Shares for the Distribution of 2024 Interim Dividend."

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Mine in Argentina. Argosy initially plans to ramp Stage 1 to 2,000tpa lithium carbonate.

On June 25, Argosy Minerals announced: "Additional tenements expand strategic landholding at Rincon Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"5,812Ha of additional strategic tenements - increases total Rincon Lithium Project landholding to 8,606Ha.

Provides increased scope for 10,000tpa scale commercial & industrial development.

Scope for upgrading current JORC Mineral Resource Estimate."

On July 19, Argosy Minerals announced: "Lithium carbonate spot sales contract executed with Korean customer." Highlights include:

"Spot sales contract executed for 20 metric tonnes of battery quality >99.5% lithium carbonate product.

Fixed sales price agreed based on Fastmarkets 99.5% Li2 CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices CIF China/Japan/Korea."

On July 24 Argosy Minerals announced:

Rincon Lithium Project update... Strategic focus and priority on completing 10,000tpa project pre-development engineering works to a construction-ready stage...2,000tpa operational works review with focus on capital preservation. Lithium carbonate product stockpiled for strategic sale...Noting the Company’s strategy to prioritise continued development of the Rincon Lithium Project, acknowledging current lithium market conditions and near-term lithium price forecasts, and fiscal prudence to maintain capital preservation practices, the Company has decided to suspend operations at the 2,000tpa facility and effect the necessary workforce restructuring to adjust to next phase Project requirements.

Upcoming catalysts:

2024 - Work on the next stage 10,000tpa project at Rincon Lithium Project. Any re-opening of the suspended 2,000tpa operations at Rincon Lithium Mine.

Covalent Lithium - Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY)/ SQM (SQM) JV

The Mt Holland Lithium Mine is a 50/50 JV ("Covalent Lithium") between Wesfarmers and SQM, located in Western Australia. Stage 1 plans to ramp to 300ktpa spodumene production after beginning in March 2024.

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1, 2025 - Kwinana LiOH refinery planned to begin and ramp to 50ktpa LiOH. Some more details here.

Other Chinese lithium producers (several are not listed)

Zhicun Lithium Group Ltd (private)

Chengxin Lithium Group Co Ltd [SHE:002240] - also owns Sichuan Zhiyuan Lithium Industry Co., Ltd

Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co Ltd [SHE:002497]

Jianxiawo (owned by CATL)

Jiangxi Nanshi Lithium Battery New Material Co., Ltd (owned by Nanshi Group and Yichun Mining)

Lithium miner ETFs

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) - A pure play lithium ETF

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION)

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) 10 year price chart (source)

Trend Investing lithium demand v supply model forecasts

Trend Investing forecasts lithium demand to increase 11.5x this decade.

Note: A Nov. 2020 UBS forecast is for "lithium demand to lift 11-fold from ~400kt in 2021 through to 2030."

Conclusion

July China lithium carbonate prices were lower hitting their lowest point in ~3 years.

Highlights for the month were:

BMI (unit of Fitch Solutions) forecasts mainland Chinese lithium carbonate 99.5% to average $15,500/tonne in 2024 and $20,000/tonne in 2025.

Indonesia launches first EV battery plant to take advantage of rich nickel resources.

China’s batteries are now cheap enough to power huge shifts. Lithium-ion battery prices have fallen dramatically in the last year with LFP batteries in China at US$75/kWh. BEVs are currently the cheapest drivetrain by average transaction price in China.

China's CATL hints at EV batteries that last 16 years or 1.24 million miles (2 million kilometers).

ANZ sees lithium at 16k–18k/t by 2025.

Growing need for lithium hedging to meet energy transition demand.

Reuters Andy Home - "The seeds of the next lithium upswing are already being sown in the current low-price environment."

S&P Global: US outpaced by most other countries in mine development times.

Albemarle CEO - Lithium's low price does not justify new spending on plants.

Pilbara Minerals reports a strong operational performance with record production volume of 226.2Kt of spodumene produced in June quarter.

Mineral resources - Mt Marion breaks new ground.

Sigma Lithium sells 22,000t of Quintuple Zero Lithium at premium price of 8.75% LME hydroxide.

Sayona Mining appoints Lucas Dow appointed as MD and CEO.

Core Lithium - Finniss operations will now pause with restart assessments underway. Paul Brown appointed as CEO. Focus switches to exploration.

Zijin Mining announces estimated 'increase' in operating results for the first half of 2024. Completes of the issue of us$2,000,000,000 1.0 per cent. Guaranteed convertible bonds due 2029.

Argosy Minerals to suspend operations at the 2,000tpa Rincon Lithium Mine due to current lithium market conditions.

As usual all comments are welcome.

