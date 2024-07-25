RTX Corporation (RTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Calio - President and CEO
Neil Mitchill - CFO
Nathan Ware - VP of IR

Conference Call Participants

Peter Arment - Baird
Robert Stallard - Vertical Research
Myles Walton - Wolfe Research
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Doug Harned - Bernstein
Samantha Stiroh - Bank of America
Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley
Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen
Jason Gursky - Citi
Matt Akers - Wells Fargo
David Strauss - Barclays
Scott Mikus - Melius Research
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs
Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day and welcome to the RTX Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is [Livia], and I'll be your operator for today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

On the call today are Chris Calio, President and Chief Executive Officer; Neil Mitchill, Chief Financial Officer; and Nathan Ware, Vice President of Investor Relations. This call is being webcast live on the Internet, and there is a presentation available for download from RTX website at www.rtx.com.

Please note except where otherwise noted, the company will speak to results from continuing operations, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments and net nonrecurring and/or significant items often referred to by management as other significant items. The company also reminds listeners that the earnings and cash flow expectations and any other forward-looking statements provided in this call are subject to risks and uncertainties. RTX SEC filings, including its forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, provide details on important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. [Operator Instructions]

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mr. Calio.

Chris Calio

Thank you, and good morning, everyone.

