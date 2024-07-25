Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2024 11:19 AM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.77K Followers

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript July 25, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joseph Zubretsky - President, Chief Executive Officer
Mark Keim - Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Geyer - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

A.J. Rice - UBS
Andrew Mok - Barclays
Ryan Langston - TD Cowen
Josh Raskin - Nephron Research
Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America
Justin Lake - Wolfe Research
Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo
Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald
Michael Hall - Baird
Scott Fidel - Stephens
George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day! And welcome to the Molina Healthcare Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference to Jeffrey Geyer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jeffrey Geyer

Good morning, and welcome to Molina Healthcare's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Molina's President and CEO, Joe Zubretsky; and our CFO, Mark Keim.

A press release announcing our second quarter 2024 earnings was distributed after the market closed yesterday and is available on our Investor Relations website. Shortly after the conclusion of this call, a replay will be available for 30 days. The numbers to access the replay are in the earnings release.

For those of you who listen to the rebroadcast of this presentation, we remind you that, all of the remarks are made as of today, Thursday, July 25, 2024 and has not been updated subsequent to the initial earnings call.

On this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the

Recommended For You

About MOH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MOH

Trending Analysis

Trending News