Sales growth certainly matters for industrial companies, but over time there has been a closer correlation between margins (and margin-driven metrics like ROIC) and multiples than growth and multiples for industrials. That’s a meaningful positive for Pentair (NYSE:PNR), as this leading player in water-related systems continues to excel on the margin side.

Pentair shares are up about 45% since my last update, not only outperforming the industrial space, but outperforming many pool equipment (Hayward (HAYW)) and flow control and filtration (Donaldson (DCI) and Flowserve (FLS)) companies over that time (while lagging ITT (ITT) and Xylem (XYL)), though these really aren’t great like-for-like comps.

Relative to that last article Pentair has outperformed my expectations not only in growing the Pool business, but in executing on further margin improvement. Management’s execution does further strengthen the fundamental story, and I think mid-to-high 20%’s margins are not an unreasonable expectation over the next three to five years. An operating margin in the 27%-28% range could support a fair value of $100, and I’m not inclined to bet against Pentair at this point, but I do think it’s more of a stretch to say that the shares are undervalued.

Strong Pool Results Offset Weakness Elsewhere

Pentair is really leveraging their core strength in the Pool business, and that was the driver of outperformance in the quarter. This is coming despite some challenges to end-market demand (like higher rates), but management’s guidance for the remainder of the year acknowledged ongoing pressures on revenue as well as ongoing improvements in operating efficiency.

Revenue rose a little more than 2% in core organic terms this quarter, basically in-line with expectations. Pool revenue rose a strong 18% on 17% volume growth, beating by over 5%, as the company continues to see good demand in renovation/repair and automation. Water Solutions revenue declined 7%, missing slightly, with the commercial side down 9% and residential down 4%. Flow was down 3% on a volume decline of 4%, missing by around 4%, with residential down 10%, commercial down 2%, and industrial flat.

Gross margin improved almost three points (up 290bp to 39.8%), beating by close to two points. Operating income rose 16%, beating by close to 5%, with margin up a little more than three points to 24.7%, while segment profits rose 14%, beating by 2%, with margin up three points to 26.5%. Pool earnings were up 27%, beating by around 10% (with margin up almost three points to 34.1%). Water Solutions and Flow both missed (by about 2% and 5%, respectively), with a nearly 3% decline in Water Solutions profits (margin up almost a point to 23.5%) and 13% growth in Flow (margin up more than three points to 21.3%).

Management lowered its revenue guidance for the year from 2% to 3% growth to flat to down 1%. I’ve been expecting weaker second half outlooks from industrials, and this fits that thesis, particularly given that the year-ago comps aren’t challenging, with organic revenue declines of 4% and 2% in Q3’23 and Q4’23, respectively, led by softness in the Pool business.

More positively, though, the company still guided EPS to the high end of the range ($4.15 to $4.25), as the company continues to deliver on productivity and transformation efforts, including improved sourcing and more streamlined, automated manufacturing. Pricing is also an ongoing tailwind, with the company not only looking to secure pricing for the value their products bring, but also deprioritize lower-margin businesses (driving improved mix).

Weaker Residential Not Bothering Pool, But Broader Weakness Is A Modest Concern

Residential construction activity has started to soften recently (including a year-over-year decline in housing starts), and renovation activity has definitely tapered off, but the overall operating environment for the Pool business still seems fairly healthy. It doesn’t hurt matters that only about 20% of the business is tied to new-build and that there is an aging installed base of pools in the country that needs ongoing maintenance spending. Likewise, Pentair continues to see healthy demand for time/labor-saving automation products that help offset weaker overall spending on residences.

The other businesses are seeing more mixed activity. Filtration remains strong, with double-digit growth excluding low-margin business, and the company recently released their first PFAS filtration solution. I do have some concerns that weaker consumer discretionary spending could drive further weakness in foodservice demand within Water Solutions, and I likewise don’t expect strong residential demand for water softening/treatment in the near term.

For the flow business, demand for irrigation is not looking great now in the wider context of weaker demand for heavy machinery in agriculture. Likewise, weaker non-residential construction spending is having an impact on demand for fire and flood control systems, though here too a lot of demand comes from aftermarket and that is less likely to see the same weakness. Weaker capex spending is a near-term challenge on the industrial side, but I do still like the longer-term outlook for industrial filtration in general and growth opportunities like waste stream reclamation (using membrane filtration/separation technologies to extract valuable components from waste streams, like proteins and nutrients from milk waste streams).

The Outlook

This year is starting to look a little weaker than I’d previously expected, and I’m now looking for basically flat revenue versus a prior expectation of around 2% to 3% growth. I do expect growth to reaccelerate, though, and I’m expecting close to 5% growth over the next five years from 2024 and longer-term growth in the neighborhood of 4%.

On the margin side, I expect EBITDA margin to improve from 22% last year (and under 20% in FY’22 and years prior) to over 24.5% this year, over 26% next year, and close to 28% in FY’26. That improvement will be driven by corresponding improvements in operating margin, and I think 27%-plus operating margin in FY’26 is not out of the realm of possibility.

All of this is driving better free cash flow production than I’d previously expected. Relative to a roughly 13% FCF margin in FY’23 and a long-term trailing average of around 12%, I expected a high-teens FCF margin this year and 20% within three to five years. I think margins are likely to plateau at that point, with more modest improvement through the low-20%’s thereafter, but it can drive high single-digit (around 9%) annualized FCF growth.

Translating that all into a fair value gets more challenging. The shares don’t look like much of a bargain on discounted cash flow, but they also don’t look all that overpriced (+/- 5%). Turning to margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA, near-term margins and returns would really only argue for a fair value in the low-$80’s, but you can argue that the Street can and does look ahead when it comes to valuation, and operating margins of 27% or higher in three to five years could support an EBITDA multiple of 17x or higher and a fair value of $100 today.

The Bottom Line

How much credit you want to give Pentair today for future margin improvement is up to each investor; I think it’s aggressive to assume it as a base case and not discount the valuation at least somewhat, but I also think it’s shortsighted to pretend that the market hasn’t, isn’t, and won’t reward the company for further margin improvement.

That leaves these shares as a borderline call for me. Were there to be a pullback into the $70’s it’s a name I’d certainly revisit and even at today’s price (which looks “fair” relative to the prospects over the next 6-18 months), I can’t say that I won’t have some regrets about not owning the shares for the longer term.