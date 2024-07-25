Pentair's Execution Outpacing More Challenging End-Market Demand

Summary

  • Pentair delivered better than expected Q2 results, as strength in the Pool segment offset softer results elsewhere and drove a 5% operating income beat.
  • Pentair's shares have outperformed many competitors in the pool equipment and flow control and filtration industries, with resilient demand in Pool and strong margin self-improvement execution.
  • The Pool segment's skew to repair/replace and automation offsets some of the risk from weaker housing activity and consumer spending, but weaker commercial and industrial activity is a headwind.
  • Pentair shares look fairly valued based upon likely near-term results, but there's an argument to make that the shares can support a higher multiple on the basis of further margin improvement.
Sales growth certainly matters for industrial companies, but over time there has been a closer correlation between margins (and margin-driven metrics like ROIC) and multiples than growth and multiples for industrials. That’s a meaningful positive for Pentair (NYSE:

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ITT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

