halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

I am placing a Hold rating on Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) because I think that the stock is severely overvalued from a cash flow perspective yet significantly undervalued from an asset perspective. Despite IPI's weak prospects for long-term cash flow growth, the stock will likely experience a bounce back whenever potash prices pick back up. Potash along with the price of many other fertilizers are currently experiencing a cyclical low and historically have risen whenever the prices of major US crops such as corn, soybeans, and wheat begin to trend higher.

The company's CEO Bob Jornayvaz had a rather bad accident playing polo earlier this year, and IPI recently announced that Bob's return was unlikely and that they would begin the process of looking for a new CEO. IPI's stock price could rise just on the news of a new CEO joining the company. A new CEO could decide to sell off all or portions of the business if they conclude that selling the company is the best way to maximize shareholder value. Even if having a new CEO join IPI's team does little to change how the company is run and the stock reacts little to any developments regarding the company's changes in management, IPI's share price is likely to see gains just from rebounding Potash prices once fertilizer prices do begin to rise once again.

About Intrepid Potash, Inc.

IPI primarily engages in the production of Potassium Chloride fertilizer, also commonly referred to as potash. Potash is one of the most used fertilizer products in the world and is also a common nutritional supplement additive to livestock feed. The production of potash for sale in the agricultural industry produces other byproducts such as magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products such as brine that can also be sold to other industries.

IPI sells off some of its magnesium to be used in road de-icing, while its brines are used for fracking by the oil and gas industry to drill in the Permian Basin close to IPI's mines. The company also produces langbeinite, a mix of low-chloride potassium, magnesium, and sulfur, to make its patented Trio brand fertilizer. The company separates these operations into three different business segments, potash, Trio, and oilfield solutions.

IPI conducts its mining operations by flooding their mines with brine. This brine is then pumped back up to the surface, where it is stored in large pools. These pools sit out in the hot desert sun, where the water evaporates. The mineral deposits left behind can then be separated and processed for sale.

One Of IPI's Brine Ponds Evaporating In Utah (Wikipedia)

Intrepid Potash, Inc. Fertilizer Pricing

Potash and Trio

IPI saw a 17.3% decrease in their consolidated sales figures in 2023 from $337.6 million in 2022 to $279.0 million the following year. These decreases in sales are due in part to the continuation of the fall of the per ton price of potash from its last price peak in 2022. In 2022 IPI saw the price of agricultural potash spike up to $800 per ton as Russia invaded Ukraine and as sanctions on Belarus set in, both countries being very large global suppliers.

Since that peak in early 2022 the price of potash has steadily fallen. IPI's average potash pricing per ton in 2022 came out to $713. This dropped to $466 per ton in 2023 and IPI's first quarter of 2024 saw the price per ton average for IPI's potash come down to $395. This is far below the average per ton prices of $480, $450, and $650 the United States was seeing in 2019, 2020, and 2021 before the war in Ukraine and the Belarusian potash sanctions became economic factors.

Average Per Ton Price Of Muriate Of Potash (U.S. Geological Survey (USGS.GOV))

IPI saw a 33.0% drop in the price of their Trio fertilizer between 2022 and 2023 from $479 a ton to $321 a ton. The first quarter of 2024 saw the price per ton of Trio drop another 6.5% to $300 a ton.

Net Realized Sales Price Per Ton For Potash And Trio 2022 And 2023 (IPI's 2023 10-K)

Net Realized Sales Price Per Ton For Potash And Trio Q1 of 2024 (IPI's 2024 Q1 10-Q)

Corn and Soybean Pricing

The cyclical pricing changes of potash and other fertilizers, including IPI's Trio brand, correlate to the prices of crops, especially wheat, corn, and soybeans. As crop prices increases, so does the demand for fertilizers. As you can see, the price of corn, soybeans, and wheat have all dropped significantly since their peak in 2022.

Corn And Soybean Prices In The United States (United States Department Of Agriculture )

Wheat Prices (United States Department Of Agriculture )

Producer Price Index By Industry: Potash, Soda, And Borate Mineral Mining (United States Department Of Agriculture )

The correlation between crop prices and the price of fertilizer, especially corn and soybeans, is particularly strong. With prices for both of these crops seeing a decline since 2022, it is no surprise that potash prices have also declined. Potash prices as of IPI's 2024 Q1 10-Q had been averaging $395 a ton. When crop prices, but especially corn and soybean prices, begin to trend upward again, I suspect we'll see a corollary rise in both IPI's Trio and potash prices. This news may be enough in itself to move the stock upward, separate from other company developments.

Potash and Trio Prices for Q2 of 2024

In a July 10th press releases, IPI announced that they were, in fact, receiving higher prices for both their potash and Trio products. Management said that they expect to produce 55,000 tons of potash at $405 a ton and 63,000 tons of Trio at $314 a ton, with full-year potash production expected to exceed 2023 levels by 15%. These price per ton figures are encouraging, and this is the first time quarterly potash prices have increased since the second quarter of 2022. While one quarter doesn't mark a full-blown turn around, we may be witnessing the end of a fertilizer pricing down cycle.

Intrepid Potash, Inc.'s Business Results

The fall in both crop and fertilizer prices after the extremely large and rapid price spikes we saw in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a correlating deterioration of IPI's business results. Operating income was $32.2 million in 2021 before soaring all the way up to $95.4 million in 2022 before crashing all the way down to a $44.0 million loss in 2023. The first quarter of 2024 had not gotten off to a better start either, with the company posting a $4.3 million loss in operating income as opposed to a $5.4 million gain in Q1 of 2023.

IPI had a very large $209 million tax benefit in 2021 that skews their net income figures, however, you can clearly see the decrease in fertilizer pricing predictably leading to large declines in IPI's net income. The company made $72.2 million in net income in 2022 before experiencing a loss of $35.7 million in 2023. IPI saw another $3.1 million loss in net income in Q1 of 2024 compared to a $4.5 million gain in Q1 of 2023.

When you look into IPI's Q3 and Q4 of 2023, you'll see where the company started to experience large operational and net income losses from the drop they experienced in both demand and pricing. If IPI can turn 2024's Q3 and Q4 operations income and net income figures into gains instead of losses, the stock price could potentially lift back north of $30.00 a share. A bounce back from a cyclical pricing bottom may very well be enough to shake off the pessimism investors have been experiencing toward the stock.

Discounted Cash Flow

I ran a discounted cash flow on IPI in an attempt to better understand the potential value this company could generate through future revenues. As with any cash flow analysis, I had to make some assumptions. I assumed an average revenue growth rate of 13.6% through 2034, which is consistent with the company's growth rate from 2020 through 2024's most recent TTM average revenue figures. Having said that, I would myself be surprised if the company was able to generate revenues close to the $792.4 million figure you get when applying this growth rate through 2034, although the company was seeing sales figures of over $400 million in 2011 and 2012. Because IPI operates a mine with a finite amount of resources and because growing their revenue rates at 13.6% would yield a level of growth that is, in my opinion, unlikely, I put the business's perpetual growth rate at 1.0%. I then placed an 8.4% EBIT rate on IPI, which is again the average EBIT rate the company has experienced since 2020.

Due to IPI's large tax asset currently valued at $195 million, the company will probably not be paying taxes for a while, however, I did put IPI's tax rate at 25% as this was their full year 2022 tax rate when they were last profitable. I then added the value of the company's tax assets back into the present value of the company's cash flows to account for this figure.

IPI's capital expenditures expense was put at 14.0% of the company's revenues, which is an average taken from a 10-year period from 2014 to now. I used a longer span of time to average out this figure because IPI has had a noticeable uptick in capital expenditures since 2020 as they build up their infrastructure to improve their mining and mineral processing operations.

The company's depreciation and amortization expenses have been added back in at $41.5 million, which was their most recent full year's D&A costs as of the company's 2023 10-K. IPI's changes in working capital as a percentage of revenue increases were put at 10.0% to account for any added expenses the company will likely experience if they are able to grow anywhere near that $800 million in yearly revenue. A 10.0% weighted average cost of capital was added to this figure to account for the average approximate long-term S&P 500 growth rate of 10.0% which would expose an investor to less risk.

I then added in IPI's cash value and subtracted the company's debt from this final value figure before finally dividing this value by their outstanding share count of 12.8 million.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis For IPI (Leland Roach)

After running the numbers, I came up with a price target of just $9.54. That's a 62.9% downside to the stock's current price of $25.73 a share. This is my main argument for giving IPI a hold rating instead of a buy rating. Even with theoretical revenue projections above what IPI could likely ever reach, the company still appears to be pretty overvalued from a cash flow perspective. That being said, with the price per ton of potash and Trio appearing to be near the bottom of a cycle, any continued increases in pricing for these commodities would likely move IPI's stock price up.

An Intrepid Potash, Inc. Liquidation Scenario

My hold thesis pivots primarily on IPI's asset value. This company's asset value per share is far beyond the stock's current price levels. To demonstrate IPI's asset value I have put together a little liquidation scenario to show us what might happen in the event the company was sold off.

IPI Liquidation Analysis (Leland Roach)

As you can see, I added up all of IPI's current and non-current asset values. Under current assets, I left all figures at 100% of their stated value except for the company's prepaid expenses and other current assets, which I excluded entirely from the total figure. I did this because if IPI were to be sold today, it is unlikely the company would be able to realize the value of things they had already paid for but have yet to receive.

I kept the values for most of IPI's non-current asset items at 100% of their stated value, except for three. The company's long-term investments, other assets, and their non-current deferred tax assets. In the event of a sale, IPI would again most likely not be able to realize the full value of their long-term investments that have not had time to mature, and it's hard to know what the make up of their "other assets" segment is. A lot of it could be intangible assets or physical assets that would have a hard time finding a buyer if they were to be put on sale and therefore, to be conservative, I am excluding these numbers. I am excluding IPI's non-current deferred tax assets right now because the company may lose these assets if management were to sell off the company in its entirety all at once. If IPI were liquidated piece by piece, the company may be able to use all or a portion of these tax assets to reduce the taxes it will have to pay when liquidating these business segments.

After I added up these figures, we came to the conclusion that IPI's current assets are worth $182.6 million and their non-current assets to be worth $404.5 million. As stated earlier, IPI has a very large tax asset that may help them reduce the taxes paid on the sale of their business should management decide to sell off the company piece by piece. This $195 million in non-current tax assets comes out to $15.22 a share's worth of value and could cover all if not most of IPI's tax expenses should they decide to sell. For this reason, I have included the values of IPI's segments in before tax expense figures and after tax expense figures.

When adding in taxes, I assumed a tax rate of 21% as this should cover the 20% capital gains tax of their long-term assets plus a little extra for fees from the sale.

The only thing I changed under IPI's $120.6 million liability valuation was the company's $47.2 million in deferred other income, which was completely excluded from my calculations. The reasoning behind this is simple. While IPI might not receive this money if they sold their business tomorrow, this $47.2 million is only a liability because they have yet to receive that money and not because they expect this figure to be a future expense. Once this deferred other income is subtracted from IPI's liability figures and we divide out the results by IPI's 12.8 million in outstanding shares, we reach a liability value of $5.73 per share.

When adding up all of IPI's assets described above and then subtracting the company's liabilities, we are left with a pre-tax valuation of $40.08 a share and a post 21% tax valuation of $30.46 a share. This represents the potential for a 56% upside in pre-tax valuation and an 18% upside post taxes.

Would IPI Sell?

IPI's former CEO Bob Jornayvaz was unfortunately injured rather seriously in a polo tournament this past April. While it's not clear how bad the injuries Bob suffered are, they are clearly bad enough to warrant the remaining members of management looking for a new CEO. Shortly after Mr. Jornayvaz's incident was announced IPI put out a press release announcing that their CFO Matthew D. Preston would be taking on duties as the company's principal executive officer and would be receiving an additional $50,000 per month in salary for as long as he was to oversee these responsibilities. This is on top of Matt's annual salary of $390,000 a year plus a grant of restricted stock valued at $300,000. Matt Preston has been with IPI since 2008. He has spent that time operating in positions like IPI's Director of Budget and Forecast and Vice President of Finance before becoming the company's CFO in 2021 and now also as IPI's principal executive officer until a new CEO can be appointed.

IPI also announced in that same press release the appointment of a new Class III Director, Mr. Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. to serve on the board. Hugh was also chosen to serve on the Board’s Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Strategy Committee, and Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability Committee. More importantly, Hugh is a cofounder of IPI and helped run the company in various positions including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Vice President of Technology until his retirement in 2020 and held a chair on the Board until 2022. His return looks to be almost certainly related to Bob's unfortunate polo accident.

Bob Jornayvaz and Hugh Harvey co-founded IPI together. Hugh, I believe, only came back to IPI because of Bob's injury in order to help look for a new CEO to take over the company. It becomes evident when looking at the value of IPI's future cash flows versus the value of IPI's assets that the biggest benefit to the shareholders would be to sell the business. I believe most anybody walking into a management position for IPI will likely be able to see this pretty clearly.

According to nasdaq.com, 50.95% of IPI's shares are owned by institutional investors and are worth approximately $164 million.

Large Institutional Investors In IPI (Nasdaq.com)

It also appears like nobody in management has an abundance of shares that could actively block or have enormous influence over the sale of the company should that decision be presented.

IPI Insider Share Activity (Nasdaq.com)

With one of IPI's co-founders unable to return to the company and the other coming out of retirement just to help run the company while it searches for a new CEO, I think there is a large probability that IPI gets sold. It's hard to look through IPI's financial information and not be enticed by the company's large asset worth in relationship to its lack of liabilities. Since no one person or institution owns a disproportionately large share count, the pathway for a sale of the company appears fairly promising. I would stay tuned to IPI's SEC page for updates to the company after they have selected a new CEO for any indications on management's direction concerning the future of the business.

If Management Doesn't Sell

Even if management doesn't sell, there is a large amount of evidence that fertilizer prices are currently beginning to rebound. This rebound should correlate to a share price increase for IPI as their potash and Trio products begin to fetch an increased sales price.

IPI may even decide to sell off its business while the prices for its products are near cyclical highs. The company could also begin selling off portions of its assets to maximize the value of its tax assets while still extracting value from its operations. Either way, there is a lot of potential for this business to make a turn around that would either increase the price of the stock or generate cash that could then be returned to the shareholders through large share repurchases or via special dividends.

When would I sell IPI

The most foreseeable scenario in which I could see myself changing IPI's rating from a hold to a sell would be a situation where the new CEO's values don't line up with the company's shareholders. This behavior could manifest itself in many forms. A new CEO might lean into debt in an attempt to grow the business. He or she also might try to redirect capital into other business opportunities that carry too much risk for the potential reward. This new CEO may just not be as competent in this particular business as management had initially thought. All of these scenarios are real risks that every business faces when passing the torch from one CEO to the next, and I believe all of these scenarios to be entirely possible.

If management under a new CEO hadn't made announcements on whether or not they intended to sell off the company by the time IPI starts seeing its share price increase back into the $30.00 range based off of the company's return to profitability, I would consider selling this stock.

Having said that, I do believe a sale of the business, either partially or in full, looks to be the most obvious way to maximize value for IPI's shareholders. Since IPI has so many institutional shareholders looking to make their returns, it is likely that some of them can use their voting power to attempt to influence a sale of the company.

Conclusion

I believe that IPI is currently a Hold for three main reasons. While the company's discounted cash flow analysis shows a clear overvaluation of the stock, the share price is likely to rise back into the low to mid $30.00 range just from improving potash and Trio prices. Fertilizer prices appear to be somewhere near a cyclical bottom and according to IPI's last 8-K it appears like prices are finally starting to trend upward for the first time in two years. If IPI's share price doesn't rise on news that the company has returned to profitability, I would frankly be surprised.

The last and biggest determining factor that pushes my analysis for IPI into a Hold rating is the company's asset value. IPI's asset value sits somewhere between $30.46 and $40.08 a share, depending on if they were to liquidate all of their assets at once or offset their tax burden by selling off assets in pieces to be able to realize their $195 million in tax assets. The prospects of a sale look enticing currently, mostly because two of the company's founders have left, with one returning to help due to the unfortunate circumstances that have befallen CEO Bob Jornayvaz. After a new CEO is named, it is quite possible that a fresh set of eyes will reach the conclusion that IPI is worth more sold off than it is under current operations. If a new CEO were to however begin vastly increasing capital expenditures in an attempt to pivot the business into a new form of more profitable operation, I would almost certainly sell the stock, as IPI would have to increase its cash flow significantly for it to be worth its current valuation based on the company's future expected cash flows.