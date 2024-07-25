Richard Drury

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has always been one of our favourite growth picks within the cybersecurity space. For quite some time, we have been lamenting over how we failed to catch this stock when the market bottomed in October 2022 and how we may never get the chance to pick it up again. But being a disciplined investor means we were determined not to chase the stock, especially when sentiment turned overwhelmingly bullish after the company topped earnings expectations and raised its full-year revenue guidance in June.

Our opportunity to reassess our view on CrowdStrike finally arrived following a faulty software update by the company that crippled Windows operating systems globally, resulting in the biggest IT failure in history on 19 July. According to a statement released by Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), an estimated 8.5 million Windows devices have been affected. This further coincided with a sell-off across expensive technology names in the past few trading sessions, exacerbated by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL) and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) quarterly results that missed expectations.

In the aftermath, CrowdStrike's share price had already suffered a staggering decline of -35% from its peak, matching levels seen in December 2023 and November 2021.

Fearful sentiment has often created some of the most lucrative investment opportunities for us over the years. So we can't help but wonder if the latest crisis plaguing CrowdStrike could present the same opportunities for us to buy into the fear.

Unfortunately, this time, we are not so sure.

How Bad Is The Situation For CrowdStrike?

For most investors, the difficulty in deciding whether to invest in CrowdStrike mainly boils down to three key factors.

Firstly, investors will need to gauge the potential fallout from the global IT failure caused by CrowdStrike's faulty software update. The implications here are challenging to assess and may potentially be crippling for CrowdStrike's prospects, depending on a few highly unpredictable scenarios.

One major hurdle for CrowdStrike will be how CEO George Kurtz will handle responses to relevant Congressional Committees on the global outage, including testifying to the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee. Based on CrowdStrike's latest communication regarding the cause of the global outage, the company claims that inadequacies in its quality control process had led to the botched update.

Unless we gain more visibility into the outcome of these inquiries, which may potentially result in new penalties or regulations being imposed by regulators, it would be extremely challenging to estimate the appropriate level of discount that should be applied to CrowdStrike shares.

Secondly, many analysts are also trying to estimate the financial consequences that could impact CrowdStrike. However, this is easier said than done. According to a report published by Reuters, Insurer Parametrix estimated that U.S. Fortune 500 companies may suffer as much as $5.4 billion in losses due to the outage. Uncertainties remain as to whether CrowdStrike will eventually have to compensate for these losses. In any case, we suspect that CrowdStrike may have to defend against several lawsuits. CrowdStrike may also be subjected to demands by governments around the world to pay for damages. Indeed, Malaysia's digital minister has already called on CrowdStrike to consider compensating companies affected by the outage.

Finally, CrowdStrike revenues are also likely to be negatively impacted in the next few quarters. In a bad-case scenario, some of CrowdStrike's existing customers may choose to switch entirely to an alternative cybersecurity solution offered by competitors. At a minimum, costs to acquire new contracts or to extend existing contracts are likely to rise as customers demand greater assurances and contingencies from CrowdStrike.

There Is A Fair Price For Every Asset

Needless to say, CrowdStrike's prospects look dire and plagued by various uncertainties. So, there is no arguing that the stock should suffer a steep decline. But everyone is wondering, at what point is CrowdStrike a good buy? Once again, we are not too sure.

Theoretically, there must be a fair price for every asset. But in reality, when it comes to valuing high-growth companies plagued with uncertainties, including potential lawsuits, new regulatory requirements, and potentially weak revenues, it would be foolhardy to think that some sophisticated valuation model is going to be a reliable guide.

When it comes to valuation multiples, we note that CrowdStrike is still trading at an expensive forward P/E multiple of 64x after the sharp sell-off. However, such valuation metrics add more confusion than clarity for investors.

A high forward P/E multiple is certainly plausible for a company like CrowdStrike, which has been growing revenues at a blistering pace of 33% year-on-year while operating income has only very recently turned positive.

CrowdStrike 1Q25 Earnings Presentation Data by YCharts

Because investors consider future profitability when valuing companies, and high-growth companies often sacrifice profitability temporarily to pursue growth, valuing high-growth companies is often fraught with pitfalls. And in the case of CrowdStrike, the difficulties are further compounded by the uncertainties we have discussed earlier.

Sentiment Has Turned Pessimistic, But When Will It Reach Peak Pessimism?

If we solely rely on sentiment as a guide, all we know is that CrowdStrike's share price is reflecting a 35% discount from its peak and that many investors are probably staying away from this stock for reasons we have shared.

But given that the bad news is still developing on CrowdStrike, we suspect the balance of risks remains heavily skewed towards the downside. Even if potential new buyers are staying away from the stock, we still get the sense that existing shareholders of CrowdStrike have yet to go into full panic mode. After all, this sell-off was not driven by disappointing results but by a freak event. So, we would probably rate sentiment as quite pessimistic but not overwhelmingly bearish.

In Conclusion

Fundamentally, CrowdStrike is a great company with solid long-term growth prospects. However, we see further downside in the near term, and the outcome of the inquiries will likely be negative for CrowdStrike.

Despite the sharp sell-off, we remain unconvinced that current levels provide compelling value for investors.

Accordingly, we initiate coverage of CrowdStrike with a "Sell" rating for now.