Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.78K Followers

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Vereb - Head of Investor Relations
Ralph Andretta - President and Chief Executive Officer
Perry Beberman - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America
Jeff Adelson - Morgan Stanley
Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW
Moshe Orenbuch - TD Cowen
Vincent Caintic - BTIG
John Pancari - Evercore IS
Terry Ma - Barclays
Reggie Smith - JPM

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Bread Financial’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Towanda, and I will be coordinating your call today. At this time, all parties have been placed on a listen-only mode. Following today’s presentation, the floor will be opened for your questions. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Brian Vereb, Head of Investor Relations at Bread Financial. Sir, the floor is yours.

Brian Vereb

Thank you. Copies of the slides we will be reviewing and the earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at breadfinancial.com. On the call today, we have Ralph Andretta, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Perry Beberman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call and some of the responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

Also on today's call, our speakers will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. Reconciliation of those measures to GAAP are included in our quarterly earnings materials posted on

Recommended For You

About BFH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BFH

Trending Analysis

Trending News