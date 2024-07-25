Ipsos SA (IPSOF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2024 12:13 PM ETIpsos SA (IPSOF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.78K Followers

Ipsos SA (OTCPK:IPSOF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ben Page - Chief Executive Officer
Dan Lévy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Matot - ODDO

Ben Page

Welcome to the 2024 Half Year Results for Ipsos. And it's good to be joined by you. I'm here with my colleague, Dan Lévy, our CFO. And I want to take you through where we find ourselves halfway through the year in this Olympic city of Paris.

So, overall, we've seen good growth at 4.7% overall, organically that is at 3.8%. And if you look at Q2, it was a little weaker particularly at the end of Q2 at 3.1%. We have a positive scope effect, because of the acquisitions that we have successfully made over the last 18 months, and those are working well and adding to our growth, but a negative FX effect at minus 1.8%.

The profitability is good 10.1% versus 8.7% for the same period last year. And we've also done well on our free cash flow, which is up nearly €60 million, is €80 million now for the first half.

What I'd like to do now is pass over to Dan, who will take you through more detail behind some of those figures in a second. But one key thing that we need to remember is the mixed situation in the United States.

Now here organic growth is negative at minus 2.2%. Outside the U.S. 6.5% growth, but in the U.S. negative, and that's a very mixed picture. It's caused by on the negative side the electro cycle, the end of some of the major contracts that we have which are one-off in our public affairs work, and of course, the restructuring that we're seeing in the pharma industry there, I think, 20,000 layoffs in the pharma industry in the

