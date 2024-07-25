Does The U.S. Have A Currency Problem, As Donald Trump Suggests?

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.89K Followers

Summary

  • A strong dollar has wiped off some $8.4bn of US profits in the first quarter, according to analysis by Kyriba Corp.
  • Traders are also digesting recent Donald Trump comments that the US has a ‘big currency problem’.
  • We have some answers to key market questions and what it could mean for the dollar.

Money down the drain

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Chris Turner

Does Donald Trump really want a weaker dollar?

Q: Why is the issue of weak dollar policy back in the headlines now?

A: Bloomberg Businessweek published an interview with Donald Trump

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.89K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

About USDOLLAR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USDOLLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USDOLLAR
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News