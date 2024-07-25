Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2024 12:15 PM ETTeradyne, Inc. (TER) Stock
Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Traci Tsuchiguchi - Vice President of Investor Relations
Greg Smith - President and Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Mehta - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald
Timothy Arcuri - UBS
Mehdi Hosseini - SIG
Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities
Krish Sankar - TD Cowen
Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs
Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley
Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Brian Chin - Stifel
Atif Malik - Citi
Steve Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Gus Richard - Northland Capital

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Q2 2024 Teradyne, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference over to Traci Tsuchiguchi. Please go ahead ma'am.

Traci Tsuchiguchi

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our discussion of Teradyne's most recent financial results. I'm joined this morning by our CEO, Greg Smith; and our CFO, Sanjay Mehta. Following our opening remarks, we'll provide details of our performance for the second quarter of 2024 and our outlook for the third quarter of 2024.

The press release containing our second quarter results was issued last evening. We are providing slides as well as the copy of this earnings script on the Investor page of the Teradyne website that may be helpful in following the discussion. Replays of this call will be available via the same page after the call ends.

The matters we discuss today will include forward-looking statements that involve risk factors that could cause Teradyne's results to differ materially from management's current

