J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

GDP topped expectations, rising 2.8% with less pricing pressure. (0:16) Durable goods orders plunge, driven by aircraft. (1:26) Viking Therapeutics soars with late-stage move for obesity drug. (3:35)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far. Q2 U.S. GDP rose at an annualized rate of 2.8%, topping the +2.0% consensus estimate and accelerating from +1.4% in Q1. The new data continues the narrative of a resilient consumer and solid economic growth.

The increase reflects more consumer spending, private inventory investment, and nonresidential fixed investment, i.e., business spending on equipment. Imports, which are subtracted from GDP, rose during the quarter.

The Q2 price index for gross domestic purchases rose 2.3% vs. 3.1% in Q1. The personal consumption expenditures index rose 2.6%, slowing from 3.4% in Q1. Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 2.9%, down from 3.7% in the prior quarter.

Raymond James Chief Economist Eugenio Aleman says: "Strong growth in real GDP during the second quarter was achieved with much lower pricing pressures compared to the first quarter of the year, when we had much lower economic growth but much higher prices."

"This confirms that higher inflation during the first quarter was a one-off and not something Federal Reserve officials should be concerned about when conducting monetary policy."

In addition, durable goods orders unexpectedly dropped 6.6% M/M in June, much worse than the 0.3% increase expected and the 0.1% rise logged in May. But core durable goods gained 0.5% from a month before, compared with the +0.2% consensus and -0.1% in the prior month.

Wells Fargo economists said that while "the manufacturing environment is still struggling, this morning's data overstate recent weakness" as "nearly all the decline in order activity last month can be traced to nondefense aircraft specifically, which declined almost 130% during June."

Treasury yields moved lower after the numbers. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell below 4.25%.

Stocks rebounded slightly from the previous session’s selloff, with the Dow (DJI) in the lead.

.

Among active stocks today, IBM (IBM) reported second-quarter results and guidance that topped expectations, though Wall Street was tepid in its response.

BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan said: "A mixed quarter with some positives and negatives, IBM reported a mixed F2Q with revenue and FCF exceeding expectations as Software and Infrastructure outperformed, while Consulting was weaker, The upside was partly driven by strong Transaction Processing revenues while areas like RedHat were weaker."

Southwest Airlines (LUV) said Q2 revenue rose 4.5% year-over-year to $7.4 billion. Unit revenue declined 3.8% year-over-year during the quarter, driven primarily by industry-wide domestic capacity growth outpacing demand. In addition, there was an estimated two points of year-over-year headwind from revenue management challenges, as the company sold an excess number of seats for the peak summer travel period too early in the booking curve.

And Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) moved down after management issued a warning during the earnings conference call on near-term margin pressure.

CFO Jack Hartung said: "We expect our margins will be under pressure for the next couple of quarters. Most, if not all, of this pressure is seasonal, temporary, or it's an investment that we can offset through efficiencies, and we believe our industry-leading margin structure is still intact."

In other news of note, Weight loss drugmakers Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) were among the notable decliners after Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) announced plans to start a late-stage trial for its obesity candidate VK2735 later this year.

The update shared with Viking's Q2 2024 financials on Wednesday evening has sent the company stock up around 30%.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Wedbush says the recent tech selloff is likely to be "short-lived," citing the rampant growth of artificial intelligence and the cloud.

Analyst Dan Ives says: "We get that the bears will quickly come out of their caves from hibernation mode, marking a 1-day victory … but instead we focus on the numbers, capex, and ultimately where this AI Revolution is heading. We believe this tech sell-off will be short-lived as the Street better digests results and commentary from the broader tech sector over the coming weeks during earnings season."

But Interactive Brokers says they expect more downside pressure.

Senior economist José Torres says: “Despite recent selling, the S&P 500 is still trading close to 22 times earnings amidst quarterly results that aren’t impressing investors in aggregate.”

“This quarter, the valuation concerns are paired with front-loaded gains, irrational exuberance, a high bar for earnings estimates, and a presidential election that may fundamentally change the technology sector for the worse from an earnings standpoint.”