Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) reported the company's Q2 results with a sharp earnings decline, showing a continuation of the already well-known weak industry trends. The company is still reporting fairly resilient earnings and outperforming peers' revenue trends, making the declines non-threatening over the long term.

I previously wrote an article on the company, titled "Brunswick: Solid History Is Slightly Disturbed By Short-Term Headwinds". In the article, published on the 16th of August in 2023, I initiated Brunswick at a Hold rating with the company's short-term industry turbulence not posing a seeming longer-term risk and as the valuation seemed balanced. As the turbulence has lasted for longer than previously thought, the stock has returned a negative -3% compared to the S&P 500's return of 24% after the article was published, with the market surprisingly reacting positively to the earnings despite a guidance cut.

Q2 Report Missed Guidance Due to Continued Industry Challenges

Brunswick reported the company's Q2 results on the 25th in pre-market hours. The company saw revenues of $1.44 billion in the quarter along with an adjusted EPS of $1.80, down -15.2% and -23.4% year-on-year respectively. Wall Street analysts estimated revenues of $1.55 billion and a normalized EPS of $1.90 - both the revenues and the EPS saw a slight miss from the estimated level. The company's CEO, David Foulkes, related the performance to continued weak retail sales amid persisting higher interest rates.

The results also came below Brunswick's prior Q2 guidance, given with the Q1 report, expecting sales of $1.5-1.6 billion and an EPS of $1.85-2.05, on which the Wall Street estimates were modeled.

By segment, all segments showed a decline except the Engine Parts & Accessories segment which already managed to grow by 2.2% in the challenging market environment, with all other segments showing a weak trend in operating earnings.

Brunswick also lowered the 2024 guidance considerably - after the Q2 report, the company now expects revenues of $5.2-5.4 billion along with an adjusted EPS of $5.00-5.50, both down by a wide margin from the prior $6.0-6.2 billion revenue range and $7.00-8.00 EPS range. Revenues in Q3 are expected to fall by a mid-point of -21.6%.

While the report was underwhelming considering the prior guidance, the market seems to already have seen weak financials coming. On top of the weak recent price action on the stock, the revenue consensus already stood at just $5.91 billion prior to the Q2 report for 2024 below Brunswick's previously outlined guidance. The stock has also reacted to the results positively at a current +8% despite the guidance cut. As such, I believe that the report isn't necessarily too bad for Brunswick with continued industry challenges - the weakness is likely to subside after the consumer sentiment improves, also depending on how high interest rates persist.

Brunswick Is Still Outperforming Peers

The marine industry has seen incredibly turbulent financials overall from the Covid pandemic forward, and manufacturers have taken the largest hit with dealers managing inventory levels amid lower demand and higher floorplan interest expenses incentivizing leaner inventory management.

Competitors in boat manufacturing have reported even wider revenue declines than Brunswick, as Brunswick's -21.7% revenue decline in Q1 still outperformed publicly traded peers by a very wide margin. Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) revenues declined by -45.8%, Marine Products Corporation's (MPX) by -41.7%, and MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.'s (MCFT) by -42.6% in the period from January to March, at double the decline of Brunswick. The more defensive Engine Parts & Accessories segment has softened Brunswick's hit, but the boat segment's decline of -26.0% also shows a clearly better performance than the other manufacturers as Brunswick has released new products at a good pace.

While the other mentioned companies have yet to report results from the critical April-June period, even wider revenue declines are expected in the quarter from the companies - the industry outlook gives an additional reason to believe that Brunswick's struggles are temporary, and don't necessarily deteriorate the long-term outlook.

Profitability Has Stayed Resilient

Despite immense industry weakness, I believe that Brunswick should ride the wave well - the Q2 adjusted operating margin of 12.5% is still at a resilient level, making the industry turbulence not as big of a threat for the company as Brunswick has managed to adjust the cost base well to the changing industry demand.

The company does have $2.83 billion in long-term debt after Q2, leveraging the investment. Yet, with Brunswick's resilient earnings and most of the debt being payable only in the long term, I don't believe that the debt level poses a great risk despite slightly leveraging shareholders' returns.

The Stock Valuation Is More Attractive Now

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model after the significant changes in the short-term financial profile. I now estimate revenues to fall by -17% in 2024 within the new guidance, but to recover with a 7.5% growth in 2025 and a 9.2% growth in 2026. Afterwards, I estimate a gradual slowdown into 2% growth as I also did previously. While the timing of the recovery is still uncertain, I believe that 2025 and 2026 should start to show improvements in demand with dealers' inventories normalizing. The model mainly estimates an economic recovery in the coming years and slow long-term organic growth in line with inflation in line with Brunswick's history.

I again estimate the EBIT margin to expand back to a 13.2% level after the economic weakness subsides, with the recent margin resilience putting more faith in a good recovery despite short-term weakness at a 9.8% margin in 2024 - the company's great long-term operating leverage, and pre-Covid operating margin level of 11.9% in 2019, as well as the great cost management throughout recent headwinds, should aid the margin into a good level. I estimate most of the improvements come in 2025 with an economic recovery, but partly with longer-term operating leverage as well.

Brunswick's cash flow conversion should still be fairly good going forward - the company's capital expenditures have been at quite a moderate level compared to D&A, and the estimated growth doesn't require a lot of incremental working capital - the cash flows estimate a 25% tax rate and $40 million in net working capital increases and CapEx above D&A annually.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Brunswick's fair value estimate at $93.02, 17% above the stock price at the time of writing - with the market getting scared of the temporary weakness, I believe that the valuation is now more attractive considering the long-term earnings potential.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.67% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q2, Brunswick had $32.6 million in interest expenses, making the company's interest rate 4.61% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 40% with Brunswick's high remaining debt.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.26% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's estimate for the US, updated in July. Yahoo Finance now estimates Brunswick's beta at 1.52. With a liquidity premium of 0.25%, the cost of equity stands at 10.76% and the WACC at 8.67%.

Takeaway

Brunswick reported Q2 results below the company's previously given guidance range, also lowering the 2024 outlook considerably. With persisting higher interest rates and worse consumer sentiment, I believe that the issues are still incredibly likely only temporary - competitors in boat manufacturing have posted much weaker revenues. Brunswick still posts fairly resilient earnings through good cost control. The valuation has gotten more attractive, but with the surprisingly positive reaction to the Q2 earnings, I still remain at a Hold rating.