3 Things Dividend Investors Need To Know Before This Week's Fed Meeting

Kativ

The summer dip is ramping up, with the S&P (SPY) just suffering a 2.31% decline, snapping a 356-day streak without a 2%-plus decline.

The Nasdaq (QQQ)(QQQM) fell 3.64%, the worst day since October 2022.

YCharts

Individual stocks are naturally more volatile, with some popular names, like Taiwan Semi (TSM), down almost 6%, Broadcom (AVGO) down nearly 8%, and Tesla (TSLA) crashing 12.3% after posting disappointing earnings.

Seeking Alpha

Speculative tech (ARKK) got hammered almost 2X as bad as the Nasdaq.

A Market Of Stocks, Not A Stock Market

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

The value rotation of the last few days continues as undervalued blue chips with accelerating growth are now capturing investor interest.

High-yield value stocks are doing well, value stocks are down a lot less, and growth stocks, especially the Mag 7, face the worst pain (other than non-profitable tech).

Fed Meeting This Week Could End This Downturn

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Fed will be meeting to provide an update on their interest rate plans for the rest of the year.

We also have lots of big earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL).

So, in today's economic update, let's look at the three things income investors need to know about the upcoming Fed meeting.

Fact 1: The Fed Will Tee Up The September Cut

CME Group

The bond market is pricing in an 83% probability of a 25 basis point cut in September, another in November, and possibly a third in December.

By June 2024, the bond market prices will be at a 100% probability of five rate cuts, indicating that the bond market thinks the economy will weaken significantly.

FOMC

The Fed's current dot plot shows rates falling to 4% by the end of 2025. So, the bond market is not necessarily predicting a recession; it's just a slowing in growth below the long-term 1.8% the Fed expects.

FactSet Research Terminal

The latest economic data, the first estimate of Q2 growth, came in at 3.1%, 0.2% higher than expected.

GDP is always reported as inflation-adjusted, meaning nominal GDP rose around 6% in the last year.

Inflation came in at 2.3% YOY in the first quarter, 0.3% better than expected.

Cleveland Fed Real-Time Inflation Forecast

Cleveland Fed

The Cleveland Fed estimates a 3% CPI in the August report, with month-over-month inflation of 0.24% (2.5% annualized).

Truflation

Real-time inflation data continues to drift lower, indicating inflation of 1.7% and core PCE of 1.2%.

Fact 2: If The Fed Cuts 50 Basis Points, That's Potentially Bad For Stocks

Bloomberg

Former Fed President Bill Dudley just stated that he believes the Fed should begin cutting in July to minimize the risk of a recession.

The Fed will announce a September rate cut. The only question is whether it will be a 25-basis point cut or a 50-basis point cut.

The economy will likely be strong enough to justify a 25 basis point cut, and the Fed will take a gradual once-per-quarter cutting schedule.

That's what the Fed seems to be signaling it wants, but it will adapt as necessary.

Be careful what you wish for regarding rooting for a 50 basis point cut.

If the Fed cuts that much in one meeting, they see a significant mild recession risk.

And a 75 basis point cut would be a "break glass in case of emergency" move.

Perplexity

Notice how the Fed has never hiked rates faster than 1% in a single meeting.

Yet, it has cut as much as 2.5% in a single meeting.

That's because big cuts are due to economic emergencies.

Stability is preferable to chaos; that's why the market hates uncertainty.

That's also why the Fed likes to cut or hike steadily and gradually.

The good news? There's no indication of a recession anytime soon.

Atlanta Fed

The Atlanta Fed's final estimate for GDP growth was 2.6%, and the first reading of Q2 growth is officially 3.1%.

There will be two revisions in the next two months.

New York Fed

The New York Fed's final estimate for Q2 GDP was 2%, with a 66% probability of 0.5% to 3.6%.

The NY Fed's Q3 estimate for growth is 2.7%.

New York Fed

Given our GDP report this morning, the NY Fed's estimates might increase by 0.2% on the Friday update.

If true, we're potentially facing 3% GDP growth in Q2 and around 3% in Q3.

Combined with falling inflation and the prospect for falling rates later this year and in 2025, that would be bullish for stocks.

S&P Earnings Profile

Weekly Decline In S&P EPS Consensus Last Week's EPS Consensus Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE 0.00% $206.04 2021 $206.04 50.03% 26.3 0.00% $214.33 2022 $214.33 4.02% 25.3 0.00% $217.66 2023 $217.66 1.55% 24.9 -0.09% $242.27 2024 $242.05 11.21% 22.4 0.00% $277.48 2025 $277.49 14.64% 19.6 0.03% $309.44 2026 $309.52 11.54% 17.5 Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool)

S&P earnings are expected to grow at a very solid double-digit rate through 2026, and Goldman recently put out a note saying that it expects GDP growth to start accelerating from AI beginning in 2027.

Of course, a lot could change by then, but if these growth rates occur and the economy continues to beat to the upside, that could be very bullish for the S&P.

Bank of America estimates that for every 1% change in GDP, S&P earnings will rise or fall 3.85%.

In other words, if the economy is 0.2% stronger than we thought, earnings could be 1% stronger than expected.

If the economy is more robust than the 1.8% currently built into analyst models, then next year's 15% EPS growth might be much stronger than expected.

FactSet

3% GDP growth next year would likely result in about 20% EPS growth for the S&P.

Fact 3: The Fed Doesn't Matter To Long-Term Investors

Quote Fancy

The Fed is something pundits like to discuss because we have to talk about something.

And yes, all else being equal, lower rates are usually better for the S&P and small caps are especially rate-sensitive due to having around 40% floating rate debt.

However, the "cuts mean stocks go up" market narrative is simplistic.

Yes, across all rate cut cycles, stocks tend to do well after rate cuts, especially if we avoid recessions in the following year.

Kenneth Fisher

There's a 76% chance stocks go up in any given year.

The stock market's historical return is 10% per year.

Two years after Fed rate cuts since 1971, stocks have averaged a 19% return and were up 80% of the time.

Charlie Bilello

Since 1926, the S&P has been up 83% of the time for two-year periods and has averaged a 21% gain.

So, rate cuts are not necessarily more bullish for stocks because, remember, the Fed usually is cutting due to economic weakness.

Reuters

Bull sweeteners are when rates are falling ("bullish" in theory), and the yield curve is steepening because long yields are falling more than short-term yields.

The Fed controls the short end of the curve.

If the Fed slashes rates ahead of a recession (or because we're in one), we get a bull steepening yield curve, the worst interest rate regime.

In recessions, stocks fall, no surprise.

The only sectors that aren't defensive are healthcare and consumer staples.

What's the best interest rate regime for stocks?

"Bear steepeners" are where rates rise, and long-term rates rise faster than short term, the best interest rate regime.

Why? Because that's a strong economy with rising rates due to thriving earnings and dividends.

Fundamentals, not rates, drive stock prices.

Charlie Bilello

Why doesn't perfect economic timing improve long-term returns (outside of the Great Depression)?

Because the market is 12 months forward-looking (on average), and by the time the economy bottoms, stocks have already taken off.

Charlie Bilello

Stock market rallies off bear market lows are ferocious. If you miss them, you will potentially generate negative returns over decades.

Dalbar

80% of the market's best single days come within two weeks of the worst days.

Over the last 30 years, missing the best 50 market single-day gains turned a healthy 8% annual return into a -0.86% return.

-16% return.

-54% adjusted for inflation

Bank of America

Since 1930, over 99% of the market's returns have come from participating in each decade's top 10 daily gains.

In other words, on average, if you miss out on the market's single biggest daily gain of each year, you earned zero returns since 1926.

94% inflation-adjusted decline over almost 100 years.

Remember how doomsday prophets like Robert Kiyosaki and John Hussman consistently predict 70% to 90% market crashes?

Yahoo Finance

Robert Rolih

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance

Market timing is the only way investors can lose 70% to 90% of their money long-term and miss out on those best market days.

Bottom Line: The Economy Remains Robust, Earnings Growth Is Solid, And The Fed Is Doing The Smart Thing

Quality companies creating well-designed portfolios optimized for your needs don't require knowing what interest rates will do next.

Anyone who tells you otherwise is either a speculator trying to day trade their way to glory and riches, is ignorant of how long-term investing works, or is a charlatan trying to sell you something.

Remember that the economy is not a machine but an organic being comprising all humans, companies, governments, and non-government organizations.

About 400 million economic citizens are in the US, and around 9 billion are globally.

Everyone's daily interactions are what drive the economy.

Economic data constantly changes, so financial models shift.

Daily Shot

Remember that in the long term, stock market returns are determined not by interest rates but by fundamentals, specifically earnings.