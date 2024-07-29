3 Things Dividend Investors Need To Know Before This Week's Fed Meeting

Jul. 29, 2024 7:00 AM ETSPY, QQQ, QQQM10 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The market just suffered its biggest daily decline since October, with some popular names crashing 12%.
  • The Fed meeting this week is expected to provide an update on interest rate plans, with the bond market predicting multiple rate cuts in the future.
  • The Fed meeting might put a bottom under the stock market, though Mag 7 earnings week might overwhelm any positive sentiment from the Fed meetings.
  • Inflation continues to fall faster than expected, and real-time inflation appears to be 1.7%.
  • Economic growth is coming in faster than expected, driving strong earnings growth. If today's GDP growth can be sustained through 2025, Bank of America estimates a potential 20% EPS growth for the S&P.
Money Pile $100 dollar bills

Kativ

The summer dip is ramping up, with the S&P (SPY) just suffering a 2.31% decline, snapping a 356-day streak without a 2%-plus decline.

The Nasdaq (QQQ)(QQQM) fell 3.64%, the worst day since October 2022.

Individual stocks are naturally more

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios.

  • My real-money $2.2 million family portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my Family portfolio buys. 

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
112.47K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
QQQM--
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News