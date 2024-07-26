Earn Money While You Sleep, Two +9% Dividends For A Retirement Dream

YorVen/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities.

For those of us who enjoy doing everything ourselves, DIY (Do It Yourself) projects are really exciting. In the digital era, there are many tutorials and walkthroughs showing us how to do major projects like replacing windows, roof shingles, or finishing the basement. You can do them all by yourself; no need to hire a contractor. All you need is a plan and the right set of tools. There are five broad stages of a DIY project — Dreaming, Planning, Procuring, Building, and Perfecting.

Personal finance is always a DIY project with similar stages. Here are my six pillars of personal finance.

Dreaming: Setting financial goals and envisioning your future. Budgeting: Creating a financial plan, including income, expenses, and future commitments. Saving: Accumulating the necessary funds for your goals. Investing: Putting your money to work in various investment vehicles. Monitoring: Regularly reviewing and adjusting your portfolio. Reinvesting: Using proceeds from the investments to further grow your portfolio.

For steps 4, 5, and 6, even if you engage the services of financial advisors or investment managers, it's crucial to understand the tools they use and how to use them yourself.

Dividend-paying stocks are among the most powerful investment tools for building a secure retirement. They provide regular income, allowing you to reinvest some for long-term growth. Without further ado, let’s delve into the top tools in my dividend toolbox.

Pick #1: SLRC — Yield 10.4%

The middle-market and private-credit lending businesses, which were worth $100 billion in 2008, are worth over $1.7 trillion today, marking a 17-fold increase in 16 years. With banks increasingly pulling back from ABLs (Asset-Based Loans), a similar growth expectation is from this business. American businesses are still feeling the effects of higher prices and borrowing costs. Non-bank lenders and aggregators are reporting an increase in demand for asset and equipment finance. With an increasing manufacturing shift into the United States, analysts are projecting elevated activity in equipment financing. Alternate asset managers are increasingly buying these loans, projecting them to be the fastest-growing opportunities for direct lenders.

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) is a unique BDC (Business Development Company) that collaborates with U.S. middle-market businesses across industries with customized debt financing offerings. SLRC maintains significant exposure to ABLs and equipment financing, with these loans representing ~64% of its investment portfolio. Source.

99.3% of SLRC’s investments are senior-secured loans, and 97.8% are first-lien, which provides the BDC with access to the borrower’s intellectual property, equipment, or other mission-critical assets. At the end of Q1, 99.4% of SLRC’s portfolio was performing on a fair-value basis, with two investments on non-accrual status. The BDC’s portfolio is highly diversified across 800 unique issuers, operating in over 110 industries, resulting in an average exposure of $3.8 million or 0.1% per issuer. The portfolio-weighted average asset yield was 11.8% at the end of March 2024, and 66.2% of SLRC’s investments carry floating rates. This implies that the BDC has significant flexibility with projected rate cuts.

SLRC maintains an investment-grade balance sheet, with a leverage of 1.16x net debt to equity, within the middle of the BDC’s target range of 0.9x to 1.25x. The BDC has been under the spotlight since the acquisition of SUNS in early 2022 due to weak distribution coverage. Q1 marked the third consecutive quarter where SLRC reported NII ($0.44/share) exceeding its quarterly distribution ($0.41/share).

Despite maintaining consistent distributions, SLRC has been underperforming the broader market due to weaker distribution coverage through the post-M&A period. But, all that has changed in the past year, with comparable performance from the BDC while delivering large distributions.

SLRC’s business model makes it uniquely attractive in weak economic conditions when companies seek mission-critical assets but prioritize financial flexibility to prepare for uncertainties. As such, we expect a continuation of the strong performance, and consider its current 13% discount to book value (as estimated at the end of Q1) an excellent bargain to expand our position.

Pick #2: BTI — Yield 9.1%

Tobacco is a powerful consumable product that has strong political roots. Despite rising social concerns, Tobacco is a potent consumable product with deep political connections. Despite increasing social stigma, regulatory warnings, and political discussions about bans, actual measures taken have been minimal and challenging to implement. In 2021, the FDA announced its plans to ban menthol tobacco cigarettes, and announced proposed rules for the ban in 2022. But, considering the proximity of elections, the Biden Administration abandoned this pursuit earlier this year. Similarly, former U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s flagship bill (and his authority as the leader) to eventually ban smoking for all age groups suffered a serious blow when Members of Parliament of his party failed to provide support. Tobacco use in all forms is deeply ingrained in society and has deep political connections, making it a highly sticky business with persistent demand, and excellent inflation protection.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) (which will be referred to as BAT in this article) is one of the largest tobacco companies in the world with a strong global presence. BAT is actively transitioning its image as a leading producer of combustible cigarettes, at least in developed economies, and is rapidly growing its new category businesses. The company maintains a significant presence in emerging economies like Bangladesh and Pakistan, where combustible business is still cool and thriving. In fact, in addition to the above three, the United States, Germany, Japan, Romania, Brazil, and Mexico, are the world’s top combustible markets, representing 65% of the industry revenues, and BAT maintains a strong presence in all.

As such, BAT is in a strong position to self-fund the growth of its new categories with the predictable cash flows from its “legacy” businesses. During 1H 2024, BAT maintained its global value share leadership at 41.1% in key markets, with some notable headwinds in the U.S. from the continued growth of illicit single-use vapes. Notably, the Big Tobacco firm added 1.4 million consumers during 1H 2024 to its smokeless brands, bringing the total to 26.4 million consumers, accounting for 17.9% of the group revenue.

There are five reasons that make BAT a terrific investment at current prices.

1. Deeply Undervalued

In FY 2023, BAT generated £8.3 billion in FCF (Free Cash Flow). The company’s current market cap of £54.7 billion indicates that it is trading at 6.6x FCF. BAT is a highly cash-generative business, and management has reiterated its expectation to deliver operating cash flow conversion exceeding 90% in FY 2024. As such, we expect strong FCF for FY 2024 as well. In addition, the company trades at a 6.5x forward PE and an EV/EBITDA of 6.6x. As such, at current prices, we consider BTI to be deeply undervalued by the markets.

2. Hidden Asset

Despite repeatedly discussed in the news earlier this year, the market seems to be ignoring a significant asset that is held by BTI. The tobacco giant has a 25% stake in India’s ITC Limited (after a 3.5% position trim in March), whose market cap as of Friday was ₹5.4 trillion (or £50.5 billion or $64.9 billion). ITC is a private corporation that maintains a strong presence across six business segments, namely FMCG (including tobacco), hotels, agribusiness, information technology, paper products, and packaging. The company continues to flourish in the world’s fastest-growing economy. Source.

BAT’s ITC stake is worth over £12.5 billion ($16 billion), which is a significant percentage of its market cap.

3. Massive Share Buybacks

As discussed earlier, BAT completed the monetization of a 3.5% portion of its ITC stake in March and structured a share buy-back program with the proceeds, with £700 million planned for 2024 and £900 million for 2025. In addition, the company continues deleveraging efforts and expects to be within 2-2.5x adj. net debt to adj. EBITDA by the end of FY 2024.

4. Growing Dividends

BAT has been growing its dividends for 18 years since 2007, and its recent raise to GBP 58.88/share quarterly dividend calculates to a 9.1% annualized yield.

Note: BAT is a U.K. corporation whose payments are considered qualified dividends for U.S. investors, and there is no U.K. tax withholding. BAT declares and pays dividends in British Pounds. The amount received by U.S. investors is subject to change based on USD-GBP rates on the payment date.

5. A Recession-resistant product

BAT began 2024 with a 15% hike to a pack of Newport cigarettes, demonstrating that this industry can easily raise prices above inflation without losing customers. Tobacco use tends to remain steady or even increase during weak economic conditions. It is a consumer product that has consistently maintained demand despite price hikes and financial constraints among consumers.

Conclusion

Even if you hire a contractor for your home project, it's essential to ensure that the project is being executed according to your specifications and goals. This means you must regularly supervise the work to make sure it aligns with your planned design. Similarly, even if you have a financial advisor, you must remain actively involved in your personal finance strategy. Understand the tools and processes involved to ensure that your financial future is being built to achieve your dream retirement.

Our Investing Group focuses on building a retirement out of the income from our portfolios. This project requires the strategic use of the tools available in the form of securities on the public markets. Our toolbox is extensive, with over 45 securities across sectors of the equity, preferred equity, and bond market, targeting an overall yield of +9% to help us achieve our goal.

Whether you're renovating your home or your retirement portfolio, remember that the right tools make all the difference. Just like a hammer and drill in your toolkit, dividend-paying securities can build the foundation of your financial future.

