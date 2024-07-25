Market Turmoil: 12 Blue-Chips To Buy If The Market Keeps Dropping

D-Keine

"In times of peace, prepare for war".

This simple, yet sophisticated phrase, often attributed to the Roman military strategist Vegetius, is a perfect description of how I approach investing strategy.

This year, the S&P 500 (SP500) has posted 19 new 52-week highs, while the Nasdaq Composite fared even better with 46 new highs.

That's what I call "times of peace" when the market continuously climbs higher, or at least is stable enough to not spook investors.

Deploying capital during a bull market is a challenging task as I try to avoid buying equities near the top, rather waiting for a pullback or better yet market correction, to deploy the accumulated cash.

Once the pullback/correction/depression strikes, that's what I call times of war.

It's key to be prepared to capitalize on and capture the best deals Mr. Market offers.

In fact, market pullbacks and corrections are more common than you might think, resetting stretched valuations and setting the stage for the next leg up:

Pullback: A pullback is typically a decline in the market anywhere between 5% to 10% from its recent highs, occurring relatively frequently, generally several times a year.

2024 - The Year of Defying Odds

The market has been running hot this year, with the S&P 500 index up 13.9% year-to-date.

Until yesterday, the index had not seen a pullback of 2% or more in the last 356 trading days, the longest streak since 2007.

Yesterday marked the first day of the year, when the index shed 2.3% as the selling accelerated throughout the day, leaving most indices in the red by the close.

As expected, the selling pressure was the most intense among the mega-cap stocks, with technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services leading the charge, following their spectacular year-to-date performance.

XLK, XLC, XLY YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

The Mag 7 stocks alone were down 4.6% for the day.

Even the rotation trade has come under pressure, with small-cap stocks eventually closing down 2.13% on the day, following the recent outperformance of the Russell 2000 thanks to analysts now forecasting an almost 100% chance of the Fed cutting rates in September

The question everyone asks now is, is the bull market intact, or are we set to see more volatility during the earnings season?

The premium valuations with sky-high growth expectations for the mega-cap companies are making investors nervous. Even a small stumble in earnings or light guidance ahead may present a significant headwind to the equities.

To put the premium valuation into perspective, SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST (SPY) is priced at 21.5x 2024 earnings, with expected EPS growth of 20% YoY to $25.14.

The valuation premium itself is not too dramatic, compared to the 15Y valuation of 19.3x, yet the expected earnings growth of 20% this year, and 14% in 2025 is quite a stretch if you ask me.

SPY Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

If the earnings do not deliver, the forward valuation will shoot upwards.

The earnings season kicked off last week with the first few major companies reporting their Q2 earnings, making investors uneasy, and contributing to the risk-off sentiment.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) reported a 40% drop in earnings in the face of slowing demand and the EV price war, squeezing profit margins among the major car manufacturers, sending the stock tumbling 12% for the day.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), beat the estimates both on the top and bottom line, delivering 15% revenue organic growth with profits up 28.5% YoY. Yet, the stock fell over 5% fueled by concerns about its aggressive AI infrastructure CAPEX roadmap.

Visa Inc. (V) has not succeeded in calming investors either. The company reported a decline in cross-border payments, issuing a warning about the strength of US consumers.

Following the strong rally in 2024 without any major pullbacks, the market sell-off has been widely expected by investors and analysts alike with lofty valuations, too high earnings expectations, and risk of concentration in the top few names.

The rotation away from the Mag 7 to smaller names is a healthy phenomenon that has the potential to widen the bull market and contribute to overall better health and positioning.

I chose not to rotate or sell any of my positions leading up to the pullback, despite some stocks significantly outperforming the rest of my 18-holdings portfolio. Instead, I kept accumulating cash in high-yield savings accounts, currently around 17% of my portfolio, ready to deploy opportunistically as this pullback/correction plays out.

It's difficult to say at this stage, how much downside the market has, but expecting anywhere between 5% to 10% is completely feasible. So far in the last five trading sessions, the market is down only 2.6%.

Given the base case, for now, is that the Fed will manage to engineer the soft landing with inflation falling, the labor market cooling, and the economy slowing, investors are in a good spot to capitalize on the pullback and pick individual names with good risk/rewards ratios, to prepare for the next leg up, potentially in the fall after US elections.

12 Blue Chips to Watch

Those who read my research regularly, know well that instead of buying cyclical stocks or value bargains, I prefer to focus my energy on quality blue-chip companies, which are generally less volatile with stable earnings growth, yet the qualities of these companies are well-recognized by the market and often trade at premium valuations.

Buying blue-chip stocks during a market upswing is challenging as their premium is generally restrictive and the premium valuation could jeopardize returns in the long run as growth decelerates and the equity gets repriced, however, if there is panic in the streets, these companies often trade at unwarranted discounts, crushed by the general market sentiment.

Generally, I look for the following characteristics:

Market leadership in their respective service or product category

Strong balance sheet, with low debt levels and high credit ratings

Consistent and reliable earnings growth demonstrated over the long term

Industry-leading profit margins without seasonal swings

High return on equity and return on investments

History of rewarding shareholders either via aggressive dividend growth or share buybacks

In order to get the best bargains the market offers during either a pullback or market correction, one needs to be prepared in advance (read: have cash available), have a game plan, and stick to it.

Without a game plan, instead of embracing the lower valuations, one easily panics and often ends up selling his holdings. Instead, I keep my watchlist with price targets ready no matter what the market does, to strike while the iron is hot.

Likewise, knowing what to buy when the discounts arrive, and making sure the holdings fit into the overall portfolio composition is key to diversification, avoiding overexposure to a single industry.

So without further ado, here is the list of the blue-chip stocks I currently track in my watchlist, looking forward to adding to either new positions or existing ones, if the share price approaches my buy level:

Ticker Blended P/E 15Y Average P/E 15Y EPS Growth 3Y Forward EPS Current Price Fair Value My Buy Target % target delta (META) 25.8 32.1 32% 21% $461 $460 $460 0% (AMZN)* 18.2 25.1 27% 26% $181 $180 $180 0% (BKNG) 22.8 24.7 17% 17% $3,806 $2,988 $3,600 6% (MA) 32.2 31.7 17% 17% $432 $242 $400 8% (ADBE) 30.5 38.0 17% 14% $531 $303 $465 14% (MELI)* 22.4 40.3 29% 3% $1,643 $1,648 $1,400 17% (OTCPK:LVMHF) 21.3 23.6 11% 7% $142 $101 $120 18% (CMG) 51.2 56.8 18% 20% $52 $25 $42 23% (HD) 23.1 21.8 14% 5% $350 $228 $280 25% (SPGI) 35.5 25.1 13% 13% $482 $215 $360 34% (NVDA) 58.6 35.8 41% 47% $114 $80 $80 43% (COST) 52.2 31.5 12% 10% $831 $240 $550 51% Click to enlarge

*For Amazon and MercadoLibre, instead of EPS I used OCF

To explain each metric I track:

Blended P/E: P/E valuation based on the last two quarters and the forecast of the next two quarters' earnings.

P/E valuation based on the last two quarters and the forecast of the next two quarters' earnings. 15Y Average P/E: The average P/E valuation over the last 15 years, if available.

The average P/E valuation over the last 15 years, if available. 15Y EPS Growth: The average annual EPS growth of the last 15 years.

The average annual EPS growth of the last 15 years. 3Y Forward EPS: The average expected EPS growth in the following three years, provided by FactSet Research.

The average expected EPS growth in the following three years, provided by FactSet Research. Current Price: The last close price of each share.

The last close price of each share. Fair Value: Similar to Benjamin Graham's approach, the fair value is calculated using the 15Y average growth rate multiplied by the earnings of the last two quarters and the forecast of the next two quarters' earnings.

Similar to Graham's approach, the fair value is calculated using the 15Y average growth rate multiplied by the earnings of the last two quarters and the forecast of the next two quarters' earnings. My Buy Target: This one is not a one-size-fits-all formula, instead I look at a combination of P/E valuation, 15Y EPS growth, and 3Y forward growth, and compare it against my existing cost basis (if available) to come to my buy target, aiming to not dilute existing cost basis by more than 10%.

This one is not a one-size-fits-all formula, instead I look at a combination of P/E valuation, 15Y EPS growth, and 3Y forward growth, and compare it against my existing cost basis (if available) to come to my buy target, aiming to not dilute existing cost basis by more than 10%. % target delta: the percentage difference between the current price and my buy target.

From what you can see, Amazon and Meta have already hit my first buy target and I have already added yesterday to my existing positions at 20% increments against the size of the existing position.

To stay diversified, I do not get swayed by the market movement, committing all my cash at once. Instead, dollar-cost-averaging is my go-to strategy, adding to my holdings in increments as the stock price falls.

If the pullback intensifies further and either of the holdings approaches my next price target, below the one shown, I add another 20-30% depending on my conviction in the opportunity.

This strategy allows me to avoid overexposing myself to a single holding or industry, instead allowing me to build positions in more quality businesses at better prices, diversifying my portfolio.

The downside of this strategy is the fact that often one ends up only with a partial position, instead of a full-sized one, prompting me to rebalance my portfolio each year, cutting relatively small holdings to make my portfolio easily manageable.

As you can see, some of the blue-chip companies I listed in the table are far above my price targets, especially their fair value. Take for example Costco, where I estimate the fair value at $240, perhaps my view is way too conservative, and unlikely the stock would retreat towards this level.

That's why my buy target at $550 better reflects the unique qualities of the business, nevertheless, I am not holding my breath to see the stock trading anywhere near my buy target soon. But it's better to be prepared if the opportunity strikes.

Most of the businesses in the table above are either falling into the category of technology or consumer discretionary. The reason for this selection is straightforward, as I expect more volatility in these two industries moving forward thanks to their premium valuation in relation to the rest of the market, allowing us to see better bargains if the sell-off intensifies.

That's to say, the US economy is still in a good place with GDP rising 2.8% in Q2, beating expectations of 2% growth and outperforming all other developed economies.

Even though we are starting to see some consumers crack, especially on the lower end of the income spectrum, the bull case for the US stock market appears to be intact and I am expecting tech and consumer discretionary to be the main beneficiaries of strong earnings growth in H2.

Below, you can see the valuation visualized against the rising fundamentals of the last 15 years for each of the blue-chip businesses in my watchlist.

1. Meta Platforms, Inc.

META Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

2. Amazon.com, Inc.

*Operating Cash Flow view

AMZN Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

3. Booking Holdings Inc.

BKNG Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

4. Mastercard Incorporated

META Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

5. Adobe Inc.

ADBE Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

6. MercadoLibre, Inc.

*Operating Cash Flow view

MELI Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

7. LVMH Moët Hennessy

LVMH Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

8. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

CMG Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

9. The Home Depot, Inc.

HD Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

10. S&P Global Inc.

SPGI Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

11. NVIDIA Corporation

NVDA Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

12. Costco Wholesale Corporation

COST Valuation (FAST GRAPHS)

