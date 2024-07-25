koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Constellation Energy's (NASDAQ:CEG) recent dip presents a buying opportunity for investors seeking an entry. According to my models, the company trades lower than what I believe its fair value is.

With state-of-the art power generation assets-including nuclear, solar, wind, natural gas, and hydroelectric-Constellation generates and sells electricity across the United States. AI data centers, electric vehicles, residential homes, and cities are all drawing more power from the grid than ever, and this trend is showing no signs of slowing down. As the United States moves towards energy dependence and an increased use of renewable energy, Constellation is positioned to capitalize on these developments.

Operations, Pricing, and Competition

For the period Q1 '24, Constellation generated 41.1 TWh of electricity from their nuclear plants and 5.8 TWh from the rest of their assets. The company expects similar figures going forward while continuing to look for more opportunities to expand their facilities.

CEG Model Estimates for Base Earnings (Q1'24 Investor Presentation, Constellation Energy)

It's also very important to recognize that the company is very reliant on government aid. Zero Emission Credits (aka ZEC, help compensate nuclear power plants for producing no carbon emissions), Nuclear Production Tax Credits (aka PTC, provide tax credits to help make renewable energy more financially viable), and Carbon Mitigation Credits (aka CMC, are given to those that reduce or offset carbon emissions, these can be sold to those that need to meet emission reduction targets) all help the company by offsetting costs related to nuclear (and renewable) power.

Without help from the government, Constellation would seriously struggle. Future political administrations pose risks to Constellation, as the future of these credits can be taken or given.

Constellation is also the market leader in total production of nuclear power as of July 2023. The company provides 26,270 megawatts of electricity through its nuclear power plants, which is approximately 157% more than Duke Energy's 10,210 megawatts.

Leading Producers of Nuclear Energy in the United States (Statista)

Constellation maintains a key advantage over competitors in the nuclear electricity generation domain. As the leader in this space, I expect that the company will look to further increase its output through M&A ventures.

Data Centers, EVs, and the Demand for More Power

My entire investment thesis for Constellation revolves around the idea of the demand for more power. As stated before, data centers, electric vehicles, residential homes, industrials, and technology as a whole have all become more power-intensive, drawing more from the grid. A Goldman Sachs article about AI, data centers, and their increasing thirst for electricity expects power demand to grow 2.4% annually until 2030, with data centers leading the charge.

They also see transportation sector electricity consumption growing by 0.6% a year, pointing towards increasing numbers of electric vehicles on the road that will require more power to charge.

Electricity Increase Expectations By Sector (Goldman Sachs)

The article states how AI is expected to increase data center power demand by 160% by 2030. The first two sentences of the article encapsulate the complete importance of energy and clean energy as a whole.

On average, a ChatGPT query needs nearly 10 times as much electricity to process as a Google search. In that difference lies a coming sea change in how the US, Europe, and the world at large will consume power — and how much that will cost. - Goldman Sachs

Multiple sources (Mailbutler, What's The Big Data, and Invgate) identify that ChatGPT handles nearly 10 million queries per day, with that number continuing to grow monthly. I don't think that we've seen the tip of the iceberg yet in terms of AI energy consumption. These figures will grow rapidly, as technology continues to improve and further integrate into our daily lives.

Data Center Power Demand (Goldman Sachs)

Above is a graph estimating the power demand of the United States and the world as a whole. Even with the exclusion of AI, the United States is still expected to consume significant amounts more energy than today, and having the infrastructure to provide (clean) energy is going to be a key asset.

Riding the same thought, Boston Consulting Group expects electricity consumption to grow by 166% by 2030. They expect AI data centers to make up around 7% of total electricity consumption, up from 2.5% in 2022. These numbers appear staggering, underscoring the importance of ramping up the generation of clean electricity for the future.

Boston Consulting Group Expectations for Power Consumption by 2030 (IEEE Communications Society)

On the Q1'24 earnings call, President and CEO of Constellation Joseph Dominguez answered a question about the demand for large-scale AI data centers that may need power from multiple nuclear plants.

We're seeing interest in developing projects that are on a size and scale that presently don't exist, but will be needed for training systems and other things to kind of build out and support the need for all of these foundational models. I think they're up to 170 plus now. Foundational models that are going to require training, data centers. These are things could be aerodynamics or pharmaceuticals, but essentially, these very, very large computers that would do nothing more than train for a period of time on all of the learnings in every country, in every language, from the beginning of time until now, be positioned to answer the questions of the future to advance these different industries. So we're seeing significant increases in the number of those training modules that customers need. It's our understanding that in order to support the training, we're going to need data centers that are of size and dimension from a megawatt standpoint that is far beyond what currently exists out there in the market. - Joseph Dominguez

I do want to emphasize that he made it clear that nothing is currently in development. He stated that if there were any announcements to be made, he would do so in time. However, it's important to note that he highlighted the significant interest in developing large-scale data centers.

Overall, we can see that expectations for energy demands are very high in the United States and abroad, with no signs of those figures slowing down. If Constellation can continue to operate at high efficiency, outputting the maximum amount of energy they can, I believe we can expect to see significant share price appreciation over the coming years.

Valuation

DCF Model

This leads to the valuation of the company based on analyst metrics. I have taken the recent price dip to start a position, as I believe the balance sheet is healthy and the risk/reward seems fair.

For my DCF model, I have taken the following estimations based on analyst expectations:

Revenue growth of -5.5%, 2%, 7%, 5%, and 5.5% for the years 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028, respectively

Shares outstanding are expected to decrease over the next 5 years, as there are still $500 million in buybacks for just this year. As recent as the Q1'24 earnings call, the company has expressed enthusiasm for share repurchases, stating strong free cash flows allow for such capital allocation.

CapEx at $2.4 billion for FY2024 and increasing 4% annually.

WACC of 6%

CEG Base Case DCF Model (Authors Analysis, Seeking Alpha)

Based on these estimates, I see a fair value of $214.53 for the company, or a 23% upside. I think these numbers are fairly conservative, but a lot can go wrong in the energy space. There are a lot of potential unfavorable outcomes that can occur, and I feel like my fair value helps represent those risks.

Wall Street Price Targets

Wall Street also has high expectations for Constellation. Average one year target lies at $238.12, with a high of $262.5 and a low of $219.17. Analysts cite data center-related demand, upside to near and long-term earnings, as well as power market fundamentals.

Wall Street Price Targets for CEG (Alpha Spread)

Risks

Hype

AI and the hype surrounding it have been a hot topic for over a year, and many companies related to it are trading at higher multiples. If the overall market starts slipping and the overall hype for AI starts to dwindle, we can see the company start to trade at a more compressed multiple.

Unfavorability

As I said before, much can go wrong. Uncontrollable conditions like inflation see higher labor costs, which can particularly affect Constellation as they have many employees.

Inflation can also impact material inputs, like uranium. Prices of uranium have soared over the past 3 years, up nearly 160%. High uranium prices can eat away at margins. Constellations Q1'24 had this to say about market conditions.

Favorable net market and portfolio conditions, nuclear PTCs, and impacts of nuclear outages; partially offset by unfavorable ZEC and CMC revenues and labor, contracting, and materials. - Constellation Energy Q1'24 Report

Refueling

With nuclear power plants, there are also downtime risks, including longer refueling times, which decrease the capacity factor. Historically, Constellation has been very efficient at refueling, operating above the average nuclear plant of 92.7%. Issues can arise if they take longer to refuel in the future, as longer downtimes correlate to less electricity being generated.

The Stars have Aligned in This Constellation

To conclude, I believe that Constellation Energy provides a great risk to reward at current prices. With AI data centers and overall energy needs increasing, more companies will turn to cleaner and more efficient sources of energy. I believe that Constellation will continue to be the market leader in nuclear power generation and that its current mix of power-generating assets will prove highly valuable going forward. Current prices look attractive, and I will continue to DCA my position given that the price continues to drop.