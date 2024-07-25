WEX Inc (WEX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2024 2:14 PM ETWEX Inc. (WEX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.78K Followers

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Elder - Senior Vice President of Global Investor Relations
Melissa Smith - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Jagtar Narula - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan
Andrew Jeffrey - William Blair
Nate Svensson - Deutsche Bank
Nik Cremo - UBS
Andrew Bauch - Wells Fargo
Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays
Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW
Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kayla, I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the WEX Q2 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Elder, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Steve Elder

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today is Melissa Smith, our Chair and CEO; and Jagtar Narula, our CFO. The press release we issued earlier this morning and a slide deck to walk through our prepared remarks have been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at wexinc.com. A copy of the release has also been included in an 8-K we filed with the SEC earlier this morning.

As a reminder, we will be discussing non-GAAP metrics, specifically adjusted net income, which we sometimes refer to as ANI, adjusted operating income and related margin as well as adjusted free cash flow during our call. Please see Exhibit 1 of the press release for an explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures. The company provides revenue guidance on a GAAP basis and earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis

