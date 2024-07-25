Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Taryn Fielder - General Counsel & Secretary
Mahbod Nia - Chief Executive Officer
Amanda Lombard - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Song - Bank of America
Eric Wolfe - Citi
Tom Catherwood - BTIG
David Segall - Green Street
Michael Lewis - Truist Securities

Greetings and welcome to the Veris Residential Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Taryn Fielder, General Counsel. Thank you, Ms. Fielder, you may begin.

Taryn Fielder

Good morning everyone and welcome to Veris Residential's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I would like to remind everyone that certain information discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws.

Although we believe the estimates reflected in these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we cannot give assurance that the anticipated results will be achieved. We refer you to the company's press release and annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for risk factors that impact the company.

With that, I would like to hand the call over to Mahbod Nia, Veris Residential's Chief Executive Officer, who is joined by Amanda Lombard, Chief Financial Officer. Mahbod?

Mahbod Nia

Thank you, Taryn and good morning everyone. The second quarter marked another period of strong operational and financial results for Veris, reflecting continued progress across a number of initiatives aligned with our three-pronged value creation plan. This is reflected in our decision to raise guidance once again, which Amanda will discuss in further detail.

