Veren Inc. (VRN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 25, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig Bryksa - President and Chief Executive Officer
Ken Lamont - Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Gritzfeldt - Chief Operating Officer
Sarfraz Somani - Manager of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Dennis Fong - CIBC World Markets
Travis Wood - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Yinah, and I will be your operator for Veren's Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. This conference call is being recorded today and will be webcast along with a slide deck, which can be found on Veren's Web site. All amounts discussed today are in Canadian dollars with the exception of West Texas intermediate pricing, which is quoted in US dollars. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for members of the investment community [Operator Instructions].

During the call, management may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance. Any such statements are made subject to the forward-looking information and non-GAAP measure sections of the press release issued earlier today.

I will now turn the call over to Craig Bryksa, President and Chief Executive Officer at Veren. Please go ahead, Mr. Bryksa.

Craig Bryksa

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to our Q2 2024 conference call. With me today are Ken Lamont, our Chief Financial Officer; and Ryan Gritzfeldt, our Chief Operating Officer. Throughout the first half of this year, we have focused on operational execution, strengthening and optimizing our balance sheet and consistently returning capital to our shareholders. During the quarter, we again demonstrated our operational success with well results in the Alberta Montney and Kaybob Duvernay ranking among the top in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. We produced 192,500 BOE per day comprised of 65% oil and liquids

