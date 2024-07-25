guvendemir/iStock via Getty Images

My rating for SATS Ltd. (OTCPK:SPASF) [S58:SP] stock is a Buy. I am encouraged by the company's resumption of dividend payments, and I have confidence in SATS' ability to expand its revenue and improve ROE in the years ahead. As such, I have made the decision to revise my rating for SATS from a Hold to a Buy.

The focus of the earlier July 16, 2020 write-up was the company's "impairments and dividend suspension" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the current article, I write about SATS' dividend re-initiation and the company's financial targets for the long run. SATS refers to itself as "the world’s largest provider of air cargo handling services and Asia’s pre-eminent provider of food solutions" in its media releases.

Investors should be aware that SATS' shares can be bought or sold on the Singapore equity market and the Over-The-Counter market. The trading liquidity for SATS' OTC shares is poor. But readers can deal in SATS' liquid Singapore-listed shares (three-month average daily trading value of around $12 million as per S&P Capital IQ data) with US stockbrokers such as Interactive Brokers.

Dividend Re-Initiation

I drew attention to "the suspension of the company's final dividend for FY 2020" (YE March 31, 2020) in my mid-July 2020 update. Since then, SATS has continued to omit dividend distributions for the FY 2021-2023 period.

At the company's FY 2024 Annual General Meeting on July 19, SATS' proposal to pay out a dividend per share of S$0.015 on August 8 was given the go-ahead by shareholders. The resumption of dividend payments for SATS has multiple positives.

Firstly, the dividend re-initiation marks SATS' return to positive earnings.

The company recorded normalized losses for three consecutive years (source: S&P Capital IQ) between FY 2021 and FY 2023, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted air travel and hurt demand for SPASF's aviation-related services. On its investor relations page, SATS highlights that over 90% of its top line is linked to the aviation industry.

SATS turned around from a normalized net loss of -S$26.7 million in FY 2023 to register a positive normalized net income of +S$78.5 million for FY 2024 as revealed in its earnings presentation slides. More significantly, the re-initiation sends a signal that SATS is confident about maintaining positive earnings.

Secondly, the resumption of dividend distributions indicates that SPASF's credit risks are manageable.

SATS' net gearing or net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved significantly from 6.4 times as of March 31, 2023 to 3.9 times (source: earnings presentation) at the end of March this year. Looking ahead, the company's net gearing metric is likely to decline further. SPASF noted at the company's 2024 Annual General Meeting that it is targeting to pay down another S$200 million of debt in the new fiscal year or FY 2025. The current consensus end-FY 2025 net gearing forecast is for 3.2 times, slightly lower than the current level. (Per S&P Capital IQ data)

The company wouldn't have likely considered re-initiating dividends, if it was worried about its financial leverage or the ability to pay interest. The credit metrics presented above also imply that SATS' financial position is improving.

Thirdly, SATS will be able to get on the radar of a larger group of institutional and individual investors.

Certain institutional investors are bound by their investment mandates to focus solely on dividend paying stocks. On the other hand, many individual investors are reliant on their stock portfolios for regular dividend income. SATS wouldn't be a potential investment candidate for these dividend-focused investors in the past couple of years when it suspended its dividend payments.

The FY 2024 dividend represents a modest +0.6% yield. But the consensus FY 2025, FY 2026, and FY 2027 dividend yields for SATS are 1.3%, 2.1%, and 3.1%, respectively. As SATS' financial performance improves over time (the subject of the next section), the company's growing dividends will be increasingly attractive for investors.

Long-Term Financial Goals

SPASF outlined its financial targets for the long run as part of its most recent fiscal 2024 earnings presentation. In specific terms, the company aims to deliver a top line of S$8 billion and a ROE of 15% in 2028.

SATS' long-term financial goals translate into a forward revenue CAGR of +9%. It also implies an expansion in ROE to historical levels prior to COVID-19 (its FY 2016-2019 ROEs were in the 15%-16% range).

The stock is now trading at a consensus forward one-year normalized P/E multiple of 18 times (source: S&P Capital IQ). As a comparison, SATS' three-year mean forward P/E ratio was 23 times prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. In other words, SATS has a capital appreciation potential of approximately +28%, assuming a re-rating of its P/E multiple from 18 times to 23 times in the future.

My opinion is that the company's long-term financial targets relating to top-line growth and ROE improvement are realistic and achievable.

SPASF shared relevant data from Letsrotate (cargo market research firm) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) in its FY 2024 results presentation slides. Specifically, worldwide air traffic is projected to grow at a +7% CAGR for the 2023-2028 (calendar year) time frame, according to IATA's forecasts. Also, data from Letsrotate indicates that global demand for cargo services has increased by roughly +9% in the first five months of 2024. These numbers are pretty close to the +9% CAGR implied by its S$8 billion revenue goal. There could also be additional growth for SATS derived from inorganic sources like increasing its equity interest in associated companies or executing on bite-sized M&A deals.

Separately, there are two key drivers of ROE expansion for SATS going forward.

Last year, SATS concluded the takeover of "global air cargo logistics provider Worldwide Flight Services" or WFS as per its April 3, 2023 announcement. In its investor FAQs regarding this deal, SPASF emphasized that "the asset-light nature of the business means that the WFS Group has been able to grow well without incurring significant capital expenditure." This suggests that SATS' overall ROE has the potential to rise meaningfully in the future by scaling up the WFS business.

On the other hand, SATS was less efficient with its financial management in the past. For the FY 2010-2019 period, the company operated with a net cash balance based on S&P Capital IQ data. As mentioned above, SATS' net debt-to-EBITDA metric as of end-FY 2024 was 3.9 times. While substantial debt can be a key risk factor, the reasonable use of financial leverage will boost a company's ROE. As SATS remains in a net debt position (as opposed to net cash in the past), this will have a positive impact on its future ROE.

Key Risks

Investors should watch certain risk factors relating to SATS closely.

A potential omission of dividend distributions for FY 2025 and beyond will likely disappoint investors, and raise doubts about the company's financial health.

If SATS' subsequent quarterly results miss the sell-side analysts' expectations, this will lower the market's confidence in SPASF's ability to achieve its long-term financial targets.

Conclusion

I have rated SATS as a Buy now. My view is that the stock is deserving of a more demanding valuation multiple, considering its dividend re-initiation and the potential improvement in its financial performance.

