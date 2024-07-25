Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Deck Slone - SVP, Strategy
Paul Lang - CEO
John Drexler - President
Matthew Giljum - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley
Chris LaFemina - Jefferies
Nathan Martin - The Benchmark Company
Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets
Michael Dudas - Vertical Research
Alex Hacking - Citi

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Arch Resources Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Deck Slone. Please go ahead.

Deck Slone

Good morning from St. Louis and thanks for joining us today. Before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made during this call, including statements relating to our expected future business and financial performance, may be considered forward-looking statements according to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are to different degrees, uncertain. These uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the annual and quarterly reports that we filed with the SEC, may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

I'd also like to remind you that you can find a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures that we plan to discuss this morning at the end of our press release, a copy of which we've posted in the Investors section of our website at archrsc.com.

Also participating on this morning's call will be Paul Lang, our CEO; John Drexler, our

