IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Horsley - Head-Investor Relations

Richard Gelfond - Chief Executive Officer

Natasha Fernandes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

David Joyce - Seaport Research Partners

Steven Frankel - Rosenblatt Securities

Omar Mejias - Wells Fargo

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

Mike Hickey - The Benchmark Company

James Goss - Barrington Research

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 IMAX Corporation Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jennifer Horsley, Head of Investor Relations for IMAX. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Horsley

Good morning and thank you for joining us for IMAX's Q2 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today to review the financial results are Rich Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer and Natasha Fernandes, our Chief Financial Officer. Rob Lister, Chief Legal Officer, is also joining us today. Today's conference call is being webcast in its entirety on our website.

A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call. In addition, the full text of our earnings press release and the slide presentation have been posted on the Investor Relations section of our site. Our historical Excel model is posted to the website as well.

I would like to remind you of the following information regarding forward-looking statements. Today's call, as well as the accompanying slide deck, may include statements that are forward-looking and that pertain to future results or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are subject to