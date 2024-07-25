IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Jennifer Horsley - Head-Investor Relations
Richard Gelfond - Chief Executive Officer
Natasha Fernandes - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Chad Beynon - Macquarie
Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities
David Joyce - Seaport Research Partners
Steven Frankel - Rosenblatt Securities
Omar Mejias - Wells Fargo
David Karnovsky - JPMorgan
Mike Hickey - The Benchmark Company
James Goss - Barrington Research
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 IMAX Corporation Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jennifer Horsley, Head of Investor Relations for IMAX. Please go ahead.
Jennifer Horsley
Good morning and thank you for joining us for IMAX's Q2 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today to review the financial results are Rich Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer and Natasha Fernandes, our Chief Financial Officer. Rob Lister, Chief Legal Officer, is also joining us today. Today's conference call is being webcast in its entirety on our website.
A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call. In addition, the full text of our earnings press release and the slide presentation have been posted on the Investor Relations section of our site. Our historical Excel model is posted to the website as well.
I would like to remind you of the following information regarding forward-looking statements. Today's call, as well as the accompanying slide deck, may include statements that are forward-looking and that pertain to future results or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are subject to
- Read more current IMAX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts