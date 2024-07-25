Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.79K Followers

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lavanya Wadgaonkar - Chief Communications Officer
Makoto Uchida - President and CEO
Stephen Ma - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Taku Mukoyam - Yomiuri Shimbun

Lavanya Wadgaonkar

Good afternoon. Welcome to Nissan’s First Quarter 2024 Financial Results. Thank you for joining us. First, let me introduce the speakers for today. Mr. Makoto Uchida, President, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Stephen Ma, Chief Financial Officer.

In today’s agenda, we will begin with the presentation followed by Q&A session. CFO, Stephen Ma will cover the details of the results of the first quarter ending June 30th; and CEO, Uchida will present the outlook for the fiscal year.

Now I’d like to turn it over to Mr. Ma.

Stephen Ma

Thank you, Lavanya. Good afternoon, everyone. We are announcing the results against challenging conditions and weaker performance in the first quarter. While the result is within our expectations, we are taking immediate actions to address the situation. I will describe it later.

Our net revenue rose slightly to around ¥3 trillion. Our profit was adversely affected by several negative factors, which will be explained in later slides. Our operating profit was ¥1 billion and net income ¥28.6 billion.

In the first quarter, total global retail sales were flat at 787,000 units. In China, retail sales rose by 3.3% and in Europe by 7.6%. In Japan, sales declined by 8% and in North America by 1.7%. In other markets, sales remain flat at roughly 120,000 units. As we adjust the supply to demand, global production fell by 7.5% to 784,000 units.

This slide shows our key financial performance indicators. In the first three months of the year, consolidated net revenue was around ¥3 trillion and operating profit was ¥1 billion. Net

Recommended For You

About NSANY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSANY

Trending Analysis

Trending News