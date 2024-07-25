matejmm/E+ via Getty Images

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has soared to decade highs on the back of generative AI hype. The tech giant still hasn't produced the growth to warrant any excitement over AI, despite having one of the original AI platforms in production with Watson. My investment thesis is back to Bearish on the stock after the jump above $190 in initial trading.

Still No Real Growth

After the close, IBM reported a revenue beat for the Q2'24 earnings, but revenue didn't even grow 2% in the quarter as follows:

The good news is that IBM is highly profitable, and the company produces around $12 billion in annual free cash flows. The constant bad news is that IBM doesn't ever grow revenues by a meaningful amount in a tech sector that has seen massive growth during the last decade.

The hope is for IBM is to use the watsonx AI product to drive a new era of growth. The company is seeing growth in software, but the consulting business is struggling.

Software revenues jumped 7% in the quarter, while consulting revenues dipped 1%. The irony here is that as the AI hype started, IBM has seen the software business go from a decline into positive territory while the consulting business was growing to start 2023 and is now in decline.

Under the surface, though, the Data and AI segment for the software business was actually down 2%. In addition, IBM has a weak infrastructure business holding back overall growth.

The positive regarding this trend are the gross margins. The software business has a nearly 84% gross margin, while the consulting business is only a 26% margin. The total gross margin was up 190 basis points YoY, though this isn't necessarily a good trend in the earlier innings of AI growth.

In the Q2'24 earnings release, CEO Arvind Krishna pointed out a positive trend in at the enterprise AI business:

We continue to see that clients turn to IBM for our technology and our expertise in enterprise AI, and our book of business for generative AI has grown to more than two billion dollars since the launch of watsonx one year ago.

IBM announced a doubling of the generative AI bookings from the $1 billion in the prior quarter to $2 billion now. The number is a step in the right direction, but the bookings are spread out over multiple years and 75% focused on the consulting segment.

The tech company already has a massive business in the $63 billion range, so these numbers still aren't materially moving the needle of the overall business. In fact, the company has seen bookings of $0.5 billion focused on their AI capabilities, with the majority of the growth focused on the consulting business where IBM helps customers implement AI strategies from partners.

The biggest concern with IBM is that somehow the focus constantly shifts to the newest product and the business loses focus on other products. As an example, Red Hat has seen growth slip to only 7% while Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) just reported Google Cloud growth surged back up to 29%.

IBM bought Red Hat to specifically play the growing demand for cloud services, yet the business is now reporting paltry growth while AI demand is boosting growth for the top cloud providers. The tech company suggested Red Hat bookings growth accelerated to more than 20% in this quarter, but management didn't provide any hard details on whether this was a bookings fluke for the quarter, or a signal of future sales growth jumping from sub-10% to closer to the bookings level of 20%.

The noticeable part of the story is that IBM hasn't really leaned into AI. The company has only slightly boosted R&D by less than 10% to $1.84 billion in the quarter. At the same time, capex spending dipped in Q2'24 to only $399 million from $487 million in the prior June quarter.

IBM is boosting free cash flow during a period where the rest of tech is spending aggressively to invest in the AI future. Maybe watsonx was already so advanced the company doesn't need to invest as aggressively, but one has to wonder if IBM isn't underinvesting right now, leading to AI bookings for consulting and not their own AI capabilities.

Maxed Out

While IBM discusses some promising details regarding software growth in the 8% range with overall 2024 growth reaching mid-single digits, the market doesn't buy the company reaching even 5% growth in future years.

The stock has a market cap of $175 billion and trades at ~19x forward EPS targets. Until IBM can figure out how to grow the whole business and not a small generative AI portion focused on consulting, the stock isn't appealing at these valuations.

IBM traded around $140 at the lows back in late October and has rallied $50 despite the company only reporting 2% sales growth. The software portion of the generative AI is far too small for this level of excitement.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should use the current rally to exit IBM. The stock might retest the prior highs near $200, but IBM trading at 20x EPS estimates with limited growth and not actually investing aggressively in AI isn't very appealing.

Investors should use the rally to exist IBM at highs not seen since 2012.