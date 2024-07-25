foodandstyle

I last wrote about Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) back in April 2024, and I suggested the stock was a buy, after a 20% plunge in the share price which occurred after the company reported Q3 earnings for 2024. At that time, the stock was trading for just over $100 per share, and it dropped to about $81. I was willing to give management the benefit of the doubt after a challenging rollout of a new ERP system, which had impacted results in Q3. I was a buyer after the plunge to $81. The stock subsequently rallied to nearly $90, just a few weeks later in May, and I sold my shares. I have looked at this stock recently because it is one of many that I keep on a watchlist. I thought it was starting to get more interesting due to a recent decline to about $77 per share, but I did not really like the fact that it was declining just before earnings, especially as small-cap stocks were in rally mode.

The other issue that concerned me and kept me from getting back in is the fact that many quick-service restaurant stocks like McDonald's (MCD) and Jack In The Box (JACK) have been trending lower, as has Starbucks (SBUX). Some of the recent reports from these types of companies were indicating weakness in terms of foot traffic as well as consumer spending. It turns out that this demand weakness is a real issue, and it became very evident as soon as Lamb Weston released Q4 financial results and guidance for 2025. After these results and 2025 guidance, the stock plunged yet again by nearly 30%, and it now trades for about $56 per share, which is nearly half of what it traded at earlier this year. So, now the question is whether this is a buying opportunity or not. I do like to buy dips and plunges, but I am also careful about measuring the risk to reward ratio. I am also careful to size my positions in a way to stay disciplined, and also to buy in stages rather than all at once.

I have to say that based on the long-term fundamentals for french fries and the quick service restaurants which Lamb Weston sells to, I am intrigued by this major drop in the share price. I am also intrigued by some of the valuation metrics, as they appear low after a big drop in the share price. However, there is at least one major concern for me now, which is that I feel management is not executing at the levels they should be, and I feel there is a lack of credibility. This stems from the fact that they have missed the mark so significantly on earnings, and not just Q4, but also for the last quarter. I believe management should have been more accurate with the guidance that was provided in the past couple of quarters, and they should've warned about overly optimistic guidance before now. So, while I have faith that people will keep eating french fries and that demand at quick service restaurants will come back at some point, I do not currently have much faith in management. Let's go through a few key points below that I think should be considered before anyone potentially buys the latest plunge in this stock.

The Chart

As shown below, Lamb Weston shares have plunged a couple of times this year, and it now trades for about half the level they were at in March. The 50-day moving average is around $83 and the 200-day moving average is around $93. A very bearish "Death Cross" formation appeared on the chart in April, when the 50-day moving average went below the 200-day moving average, and with the latest plunge, this stock is even deeper into this very negative chart pattern. I think a lot of technical damage has been done, and many shareholders are likely deeply frustrated at this point. The only positive I could see here is that the stock is now in deeply oversold territory; however, I think the chances of a meaningful rebound are not as good right now because this is the second consecutive plunge after earnings were reported. I believe that means that fewer investors are going to be willing to buy for a potential rebound.

The Q4 Report And Guidance For 2025

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Lamb Weston reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.78, which significantly missed estimates by $0.48. Revenues for the quarter came in at $1.61 billion, which was a year-over-year decline of about 5.3% and $100 million below consensus estimates. For fiscal 2025, the company now expects revenues of $6.6 billion to $6.8 billion, and diluted earnings to come in at somewhere between $4.35 to $4.85, on a per-share basis. These disappointing results appear to be primarily driven by lower demand from quick service restaurants, excess industry capacity and some loss of market share, all of which are concerning.

I see these earnings results and the guidance to be disappointing, and my hope is that management has set the bar low enough for 2025, so that perhaps they can beat estimates rather than miss them for a change. But, based on these estimates and the lack of growth, this stock does not appear to deserve the same price to earnings multiple it has held in the past. That does concern me because a decline in earnings, coupled with a decline in the multiple, can lead to a much lower share price.

As for the balance sheet, Lamb Weston has about $3.82 billion in debt and just around $71.4 million in cash. This balance sheet is not as solid as I would like to see, and it does pose a risk in my opinion to the valuation of this stock overall. With disappointing recent results and lower than expected profits, the balance sheet becomes an even bigger factor and concern for me. This balance sheet keeps me from getting overly excited about any potential buying opportunity after a big drop in the share price, especially after two quarters in a row showing weakness, which indicates a negative trend.

The Dividend

Lamb Weston pays a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, which totals $1.44 per share on an annual basis. This dividend offers a yield of about 2.55%, and it still appears secure.

Here's What It Would Take To Get Me To Buy Lamb Weston Shares

There are a few things that could make me want to buy this stock after such a big plunge, so here is my potential investment strategy:

1.) I am very disappointed with management, especially for having missed by so much and for two quarters in a row. At this point, it would be good to see them eat their own cooking, and the best way for this to happen is if I see multiple insiders buying Lamb Weston shares in a significant way. Let's not forget, this was a stock trading over $100 per share earlier this year, so if management is not interested in buying shares of the company they run, after it basically gets cut in half in a matter of four months, then this is (in my opinion), a potential warning and red flag that the worst might not be over for the stock.

2.) If I see this stock go even lower into the $40 range, I would consider buying shares. If it gets to this level, the stock would appear to be trading for just about 10 times earnings, which is a fairly low valuation.

3.) If I see this stock stabilize in the coming days, I would consider buying a very small position, and then I would consider adding more shares over the next several months. I don't think there is a rush to buy a lot of this stock because management has said the rest of this year looks challenging.

4.) Another strategy I am considering is, to just wait for another quarterly report, and based on how that goes, I would possibly start buying shares toward the end of this year. One of my favorite strategies at the end of each year is to buy stocks that have seen significant drops, which often only get even more selling pressure due to tax-loss selling that comes at the end of every year. We are almost in August now, and tax-loss selling seems to get started in October for many investors and institutions, so this is not far away. I see Lamb Weston as a likely candidate for significant tax-loss selling pressure toward the end of this year. It might also be more prudent to be patient and consider buying this stock after the next quarterly report, when hopefully we will see management produce the results that match the guidance they have given.

Where I Could Be Wrong

I feel this stock has dropped so much recently that I would not sell it if I owned it. It is so oversold now, and although there could be more pain ahead, I would consider taking a bit more pain and that is why I gave it a hold rating. But, I could be wrong, and this stock could be a sell. With the company missing big for two quarters in a row, this company and its management have a lot to prove, but investors might be fed up, and this stock could see further capitulation in the coming days and weeks. If we take the low end of the range for 2025 guidance which is $4.35 per share, and we put a 10 times multiple, this stock could be worth just about $43.50. Conagra (CAG), which was the parent company for Lamb Weston before the spinoff, trades for just over 10 times earnings, so this is not out of the realm of possibilities, especially since the management of this company and the growth rates are not making the mark for investors lately.

The business of providing processed potatoes could be viewed as a commodity, and this is another reason why Lamb Weston perhaps does not deserve the type of earnings multiple it traded for in the past. Right now, investors are seeing a lack of growth, earnings misses, a lack of credibility from management, and a commodity-like business model that perhaps doesn't warrant a strong valuation. This stock could also continue to decline if consumer trends continue to weaken, and I think that is a real possibility as there are signs the U.S. economy is slowing down.

In Summary

I am intrigued by the big plunge in this stock, especially since it is now trading at about half the level it was at earlier this year. But, I feel that this company and the management team is in the penalty box after two very disappointing earnings reports in a row, plus guidance for the rest of 2025 is lackluster. I believe it is important to recognize that there are industry-wide challenges that are not the fault of management, but I think they certainly need to do a better job at forecasting and executing. I think they also could have done a better job at rolling out the new ERP system, which impacted results last quarter.

I believe the demand for french fries will rebound in the future, and the long-term trends for quick service restaurants remain bright. So, if I owned this stock, I would hold it, but I would most likely tend to wait to be a potentially more strategic buyer toward the end of this year and try to take advantage of tax-loss selling which almost seems like a certainty for this stock. By doing so, I might not miss much, and this will allow for another quarterly report to come out before year-end, which will hopefully show an improvement in the results for this company.

No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.