Bosch's U.S. Deal Blows Cold Air On EU Growth

Jul. 25, 2024 3:58 PM ET
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • Johnson Controls International and Bosch are looking at the same business and seeing entirely different things.
  • To the $50 billion U.S. conglomerate, it’s selling residential heating and air conditioning operations that swing with the economic times and distract from more highly valued commercial customers.
  • The broad takeaway is that one of Europe’s few industrial champions is investing heavily in the United States, despite the lack of clarity augured by a possible second Donald Trump presidency.

Bosch headquarters - Bucharest, Romania

lcva2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Johnson Controls International (JCI) and Bosch are looking at the same business and seeing entirely different things. To the $50 billion U.S. conglomerate, it’s selling residential heating and air conditioning operations that swing with the economic times

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.71K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News