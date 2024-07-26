Spot Ether ETFs' Big Day: Looking Beyond Bitcoin

Jul. 26, 2024 8:00 AM ETETHW, ETHA, FETH, EZET, ETH, ETHE, QETH, ETHV, CETH
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
4K Followers

Summary

  • On July 23, spot ether ETFs started trading and have carried on the momentum from earlier this year.
  • Nine spot ether ETFs from eight different issuers were approved.
  • Like their spot bitcoin counterparts, most of these products have fee waivers for either the first six to 12 months or a certain amount of assets (anywhere from $500 million to $10 billion).

cryptocurrency: ethereum

jpgfactory

It took a high-profile lawsuit and several years for spot bitcoin ETFs to finally be approved. It was well worth the wait. Over six months later, those ETFs continue to gather interest as more investors understand the complementary nature of crypto

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
4K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETHW--
Bitwise Ethereum ETF
ETHA--
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
FETH--
Fidelity Ethereum Fund ETF
EZET--
Franklin Ethereum ETF
ETH--
Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News