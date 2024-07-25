Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have been covering LATAM Airlines (OTC:LTM) for quite some time. In 2020, I concluded that there was no fleet exodus following the Chapter 11 filing. While that may have been the case, in the recapitalization of LATAM it was clear that investors would be wiped out, but the stock price did not reflect that. LATAM Airlines has recently been relisted, and I will be discussing whether the price movement makes sense.

LATAM Airlines Relisted On The NYSE

For a long time, LATAM Airlines shares have been trading way above their intrinsic value, and the reason was that as part of the restructuring bankruptcy, LATAM’s shares were delisted from the NYSE. As a result, the ADRs which traded one-to-one with the ordinary shares could only be traded over-the-counter or OTC, and as a result, the stock price never reflected the significant dilution that shareholders were facing.

Ownership of LATAM Group Owner Shares Ownership Existing Shareholders 606,407,693 0.1% Capital Raise 73,809,875,794 12.2% Convertible Notes Series A 18,820,511,197 3.1% Convertible Notes Series B 126,657,203,849 20.9% Convertible Notes Series C 385,337,856,192 63.7% Convertible Notes 530,815,571,238 87.7% Total 605,231,854,725 100.0% Click to enlarge

As part of the restructuring, existing shareholders would be diluted by around 99.9%. Putting it plain and simple, it's not a full wipe out, but as close as it can get. So, with that in mind, my view has been that the share prices, once relisted on the NYSE, would tumble by 99.9%.

The shares have now been relisted, and to comply with listing rules, each ADR now represents 2,000 ordinary shares. For shareholders, the conversion of their previous ADR representing one ordinary share to 2,000 ordinary shares happened automatically without any fractional share ownership. Additionally, 19 million ADSs have been issued at a price of $24.00 per ADS, raising $456 million in gross proceeds.

Back when I did my calculations, I already noted that to comply with the listing rules the ADR ratio had to be changed to a minimum of 110, we now see that it has been changed to 2000, and I believe one reason to do that, is to reduce volatility.

If we look at LATAM Airlines stock, we see that after the stock has been relisted, it's now trading 99.87% lower over a five-year period and 98.15% over a one-year period. So, the stock price movement that we expected happened.

Is LATAM Airlines Stock A Buy?

LATAM currently has a market cap of $8.2 billion, valuing it higher than Air France-KLM at $2.25 billion and Lufthansa at $7.5 billion. Those are two airlines that are facing some issues with regard to forward demand in Europe, but did not face bankruptcy. To me, it's somewhat odd that LATAM is valued higher than those companies, and given the softness on the air travel market I'm also not quite sure whether I would be willing to hold airline shares at this moment let alone shares of LATAM that emerged from bankruptcy, right in time to face the next tumultuous phase for airlines.

According to the valuation metrics for LATAM listed on Seeking Alpha, the EV/EBITDA over the past 12 months is 6.62x. The airline industry has a median EV/EBITDA of around 8.25x. So, just from an industry valuation perspective, there would be around 25% upside to the stock. However, with the industry in the current state, I don’t see why an airline group that just got relisted after bankruptcy restructuring should trade in line with peers.

Conclusion: LATAM Airlines Stock Is A Speculative Investing Opportunity

If the airline industry was in a somewhat brighter position, I would most likely have issued a buy rating for LATAM Airlines stock. However, with the current turmoil in the industry I don’t see why a peer valuation is justified for a company that just got relisted. Consequently, I'm issuing a hold rating for LATAM Airlines stock and consider LATAM stock to be a speculative investing opportunity at best.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.